Configuration Rules settings

You can change the configuration settings described below in a Configuration Rule.

​​ Automatic HTTPS Rewrites

Enable or disable Automatic HTTPS Rewrites for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "automatic_https_rewrites" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "automatic_https_rewrites": true } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Auto Minify

Select which file extensions to minify automatically using Auto Minify External link icon Open external link . API information API configuration object name: "autominify" (object). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "autominify": { "html": true, "css": true, "js": false } } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Browser Integrity Check

Enable or disable Browser Integrity Check External link icon Open external link for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "bic" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "bic": true } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Disable Apps

Disable all active Cloudflare Apps External link icon Open external link for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "disable_apps" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "disable_apps": true } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Disable Railgun

Disable Cloudflare Railgun for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "disable_railgun" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "disable_railgun": true } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Disable Zaraz

Disable Cloudflare Zaraz for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "disable_zaraz" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "disable_zaraz": true } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Hotlink Protection

Enable or disable Hotlink Protection External link icon Open external link for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "hotlink_protection" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "hotlink_protection": false } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Email Obfuscation

Enable or disable Email Obfuscation External link icon Open external link for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "email_obfuscation" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "email_obfuscation": false } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

Enable or disable Mirage External link icon Open external link for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "mirage" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "mirage": false } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Opportunistic Encryption

Enable or disable Opportunistic Encryption for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "opportunistic_encryption" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "opportunistic_encryption": true } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

Set Polish compression options for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "polish" (string). API values: "off" , "lossless" , "lossy" . API configuration example "action_parameters": { "polish": "lossless" } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Rocket Loader

Enable or disable Rocket Loader External link icon Open external link for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "rocket_loader" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "rocket_loader": true } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Security Level

Select the Security Level External link icon Open external link for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "security_level" (string). API values: "off" , "essentially_off" , "low" , "medium" , "high" , "under_attack" . API configuration example "action_parameters": { "security_level": "low" } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Server Side Excludes

Enable or disable Server Side Excludes External link icon Open external link for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "server_side_excludes" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "server_side_excludes": false } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.

Select the SSL/TLS encryption mode for matching requests. API information API configuration property name: "ssl" (string). API values: "off" , "flexible" , "full" , "strict" , "origin_pull" . API configuration example "action_parameters": { "ssl": "flexible" } Refer to Create a Configuration Rule via API for complete API examples.