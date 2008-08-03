Configure an identity provider (recommended)

Add an identity provider to Zero Trust using the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider ↗ resource. For example, to add a Microsoft Entra ID integration:

resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider" "microsoft_entra_id" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Entra ID example" type = "azureAD" config { client_id = var . entra_id_client_id client_secret = var . entra_id_client_secret directory_id = var . entra_id_directory_id support_groups = true } }

Each identity provider integration has different required attributes. You will need to obtain these attribute values from your identity provider. For more information, refer to the IdP-specific documentation.

If you do not see your identity provider listed, these providers can typically still be enabled. If they support OIDC or OAuth, use the generic OIDC option. If they support SAML, use the generic SAML option. Cloudflare supports all SAML and OIDC providers and can integrate with the majority of OAuth providers. If your provider supports both SAML and OIDC, we recommend OIDC for ease of configuration.