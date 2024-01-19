Transform via Workers
Using Cloudflare Workers to transform with a custom URL scheme gives you powerful programmatic control over every image request.
Here are a few examples of the flexibility Workers give you:
- Use a custom URL scheme. Instead of specifying pixel dimensions in image URLs, use preset names such as
thumbnailand
large.
- Hide the actual location of the original image. You can store images in an external S3 bucket or a hidden folder on your server without exposing that information in URLs.
- Implement content negotiation. This is useful to adapt image sizes, formats and quality dynamically based on the device and condition of the network.
The resizing feature is accessed via the options of a
fetch() subrequest inside a Worker.
Fetch options
The
fetch() function accepts parameters in the second argument inside the
{cf: {image: {…}}} object.
anim
Whether to preserve animation frames from input files. Default is
true. Setting it to
false reduces animations to still images. This setting is recommended when enlarging images or processing arbitrary user content, because large GIF animations can weigh tens or even hundreds of megabytes. It is also useful to set
anim:false when using
format:"json" to get the response quicker without the number of frames. Example:
URL format
anim=false
Workers
cf: {image: {anim: false}}
background
Background color to add underneath the image. Applies to images with transparency (for example, PNG) and images resized with
fit=pad. Accepts any CSS color, such as
#RRGGBB and
rgba(…). Example:
URL format
background=%23RRGGBB
OR
background=red
Workers
cf: {image: {background: "#RRGGBB"}}
blur
Blur radius between
1 (slight blur) and
250 (maximum). Be aware that you cannot use this option to reliably obscure image content, because savvy users can modify an image’s URL and remove the blur option. Use Workers to control which options can be set. Example:
URL format
blur=50
Workers
cf: {image: {blur: 50}}
border
Adds a border around the image. The border is added after resizing. Border width takes
dpr into account, and can be specified either using a single
width property, or individually for each side.
Workers
cf: {image: {border: {color: "rgb(0,0,0,0)", top: 5, right: 10, bottom: 5, left: 10}}}
cf: {image: {border: {color: "#FFFFFF", width: 10}}}
brightness
Increase brightness by a factor. A value of
1.0 equals no change, a value of
0.5 equals half brightness, and a value of
2.0 equals twice as bright.
0 is ignored. Example:
URL format
brightness=0.5
Workers
cf: {image: {brightness: 0.5}}
compression=fast
Slightly reduces latency on a cache miss by selecting a quickest-to-compress file format, at a cost of increased file size and lower image quality. It will usually override the
format option and choose JPEG over WebP or AVIF. We do not recommend using this option, except in unusual circumstances like resizing uncacheable dynamically-generated images.
URL format
compression=fast
Workers
cf: {image: {compression: "fast"}}
contrast
Increase contrast by a factor. A value of
1.0 equals no change, a value of
0.5 equals low contrast, and a value of
2.0 equals high contrast.
0 is ignored. Example:
URL format
contrast=0.5
Workers
cf: {image: {contrast: 0.5}}
dpr
Device Pixel Ratio. Default is
1. Multiplier for
width/
height that makes it easier to specify higher-DPI sizes in
<img srcset>. Example:
URL format
dpr=1
Workers
cf: {image: {dpr: 1}}
fit
Affects interpretation of
width and
height. All resizing modes preserve aspect ratio. Used as a string in Workers integration. Available modes are:
scale-down
Similar to
contain, but the image is never enlarged. If the image is larger than given
widthor
height, it will be resized. Otherwise its original size will be kept. Example:
URL format
fit=scale-down
Workers
cf: {image: {fit: "scale-down"}}
contain
Image will be resized (shrunk or enlarged) to be as large as possible within the given
widthor
heightwhile preserving the aspect ratio. If you only provide a single dimension (for example, only
width), the image will be shrunk or enlarged to exactly match that dimension. Example:
URL format
fit=contain
Workers
cf: {image: {fit: "contain"}}
cover
Resizes (shrinks or enlarges) to fill the entire area of
widthand
height. If the image has an aspect ratio different from the ratio of
widthand
height, it will be cropped to fit. Example:
URL format
fit=cover
Workers
cf: {image: {fit: "cover"}}
crop
Image will be shrunk and cropped to fit within the area specified by
widthand
height. The image will not be enlarged. For images smaller than the given dimensions, it is the same as
scale-down. For images larger than the given dimensions, it is the same as
cover. See also
trim. Example:
URL format
fit=crop
Workers
cf: {image: {fit: "crop"}}
pad
Resizes to the maximum size that fits within the given
widthand
height, and then fills the remaining area with a
backgroundcolor (white by default). This mode is not recommended, since you can achieve the same effect more efficiently with the
containmode and the CSS
object-fit: containproperty. Example:
URL format
fit=pad
Workers
cf: {image: {fit: "pad"}}
format
The
auto option will serve the WebP or AVIF format to browsers that support it. If this option is not specified, a standard format like JPEG or PNG will be used. Cloudflare will default to JPEG when possible due to the large size of PNG files.
Workers integration supports:
avif: Generate images in AVIF format if possible (with WebP as a fallback).
webp: Generate images in Google WebP format. Set the quality to
100to get the WebP lossless format.
jpeg: Generate images in interlaced progressive JPEG format, in which data is compressed in multiple passes of progressively higher detail.
baseline-jpeg: Generate images in baseline sequential JPEG format. It should be used in cases when target devices don’t support progressive JPEG or other modern file formats.
json: Instead of generating an image, outputs information about the image in JSON format. The JSON object will contain data such as image size (before and after resizing), source image’s MIME type, and file size.
Example:
URL format
format=auto
URL format alias
f=auto
Workers
cf: {image: {format: "avif"}}
For the
format:auto option to work with a custom Worker, you need to parse the
Accept header. Refer to this example Worker for a complete overview of how to set up an image transformation Worker.
Custom Worker for Image Resizing with `format:auto`
const accept = request.headers.get("accept");
let image = {};
if (/image\/avif/.test(accept)) { image.format = "avif";
} else if (/image\/webp/.test(accept)) { image.format = "webp";
}
return fetch(url, {cf:{image}});
gamma
Increase exposure by a factor. A value of
1.0 equals no change, a value of
0.5 darkens the image, and a value of
2.0 lightens the image.
0 is ignored. Example:
URL format
gamma=0.5
Workers
cf: {image: {gamma: 0.5}}
gravity
When cropping with
fit: "cover" and
fit: "crop", this parameter defines the side or point that should not be cropped. Available options are:
auto
Selects focal point based on saliency detection (using maximum symmetric surround algorithm). Example:
URL format
gravity=auto
URL format alias
g=auto
Workers
cf: {image: {gravity: "auto"}}
side
A side (
"left",
"right",
"top",
"bottom") or coordinates specified on a scale from
0.0(top or left) to
1.0(bottom or right),
0.5being the center. The X and Y coordinates are separated by lowercase
xin the URL format. For example,
0x1means left and bottom,
0.5x0.5is the center,
0.5x0.33is a point in the top third of the image.
For the Workers integration, use an object
{x, y}to specify coordinates. It contains focal point coordinates in the original image expressed as fractions ranging from
0.0(top or left) to
1.0(bottom or right), with
0.5being the center.
{fit: "cover", gravity: {x:0.5, y:0.2}}will crop each side to preserve as much as possible around a point at 20% of the height of the source image.
URL format
gravity=left
or
gravity=0x1
Workers
cf: {image: {gravity: "right"}}
or
cf: {image: {gravity: {x:0.5, y:0.2}}}
height
Specifies maximum height of the image in pixels. Exact behavior depends on the
fit mode (described below). Example:
URL format
height=250
URL format alias
h=250
Workers
cf: {image: {height: 250}}
metadata
Controls amount of invisible metadata (EXIF data) that should be preserved. Color profiles and EXIF rotation are applied to the image even if the metadata is discarded. Note that if the Polish feature is enabled, all metadata may have been removed already and this option will have no effect.
Options are:
keep
Preserves most of EXIF metadata, including GPS location if present. Example:
URL format
metadata=keep
Workers
cf: {image: {metadata: "keep"}}
copyright
Discard all metadata except EXIF copyright tag. This is the default behavior for JPEG images. Example:
URL format
metadata=copyright
Workers
cf: {image: {metadata: "copyright"}}
none
Discard all invisible EXIF metadata. Currently, WebP and PNG output formats always discard metadata. Example:
URL format
metadata=none
Workers
cf: {image: {metadata: "none"}}
onerror=redirect
In case of a fatal error that prevents the image from being resized, redirects to the unresized source image URL. This may be useful in case some images require user authentication and cannot be fetched anonymously via Worker. This option should not be used if there is a chance the source image is very large. This option is ignored if the image is from another domain, but you can use it with subdomains. Example:
URL format
onerror=redirect
Workers
cf: {image: {onerror: "redirect"}}
quality
Specifies quality for images in JPEG, WebP, and AVIF formats. The quality is in a 1-100 scale, but useful values are between
50 (low quality, small file size) and
90 (high quality, large file size).
85 is the default. When using the PNG format, an explicit quality setting allows use of PNG8 (palette) variant of the format. Example:
URL format
quality=50
URL format alias
q=50
Workers
cf: {image: {quality: 50}}
rotate
Number of degrees (
90,
180, or
270) to rotate the image by.
width and
height options refer to axes after rotation. Example:
URL format
rotate=90
Workers
cf: {image: {rotate: 90}}
sharpen
Specifies strength of sharpening filter to apply to the image. The value is a floating-point number between
0 (no sharpening, default) and
10 (maximum).
1 is a recommended value for downscaled images. Example:
URL format
sharpen=2
Workers
cf: {image: {sharpen: 2}}
trim
Specifies a number of pixels to cut off on each side. Allows removal of borders or cutting out a specific fragment of an image. Trimming is performed before resizing or rotation. Takes
dpr into account. For image transformations and Cloudflare Images, use as four numbers in pixels separated by a semicolon, in the form of
top;right;bottom;left or via separate values
trim.width,
trim.height,
trim.left,
trim.top. For the Workers integration, specify an object with properties:
{top, right, bottom, left, width, height}. Example:
URL format
trim=20;30;20;0trim.width=678trim.height=678trim.left=30trim.top=40
Workers
cf: {image: {trim: {top: 12, right: 78, bottom: 34, left: 56, width:678, height:678}}}
width
Specifies maximum width of the image in pixels. Exact behavior depends on the
fit mode (described below). Example:
URL format
width=250
URL format alias
w=250
Workers
cf: {image: {width: 250}}
In your worker, where you would fetch the image using
fetch(request), add options like in the following example:
fetch(imageURL, { cf: { image: { fit: "scale-down", width: 800, height: 600 } }
})
These typings are also available in our Workers TypeScript definitions library.
Configure a Worker
Create a new script in the Workers section of the Cloudflare dashboard. Scope your Worker script to a path dedicated to serving assets, such as
/images/* or
/assets/*. Only supported image formats can be resized. Attempting to resize any other type of resource (CSS, HTML) will result in an error.
It is best to keep the path handled by the Worker separate from the path to original (unresized) images, to avoid request loops caused by the image resizing worker calling itself. For example, store your images in
example.com/originals/ directory, and handle resizing via
example.com/thumbnails/* path that fetches images from the
/originals/ directory. If source images are stored in a location that is handled by a Worker, you must prevent the Worker from creating an infinite loop.
Prevent request loops
To perform resizing and optimizations, the Worker must be able to fetch the original, unresized image from your origin server. If the path handled by your Worker overlaps with the path where images are stored on your server, it could cause an infinite loop by the Worker trying to request images from itself.
You must detect which requests must go directly to the origin server. When the
image-resizing string is present in the
Via header, it means that it is a request coming from another Worker and should be directed to the origin server:
addEventListener("fetch", event => { // If this request is coming from image resizing worker, // avoid causing an infinite loop by resizing it again: if (/image-resizing/.test(event.request.headers.get("via"))) { return fetch(event.request) }
// Now you can safely use image resizing here
}
Lack of preview in the dashboard
The script preview of the Worker editor ignores
fetch() options, and will always fetch unresized images. To see the effect of image transformations you must deploy the Worker script and use it outside of the editor.
Error handling
When an image cannot be resized — for example, because the image does not exist or the resizing parameters were invalid — the response will have an HTTP status indicating an error (for example,
400,
404, or
502).
By default, the error will be forwarded to the browser, but you can decide how to handle errors. For example, you can redirect the browser to the original, unresized image instead:
const response = await fetch(imageURL, options)
if (response.ok || response.redirected) { // fetch() may respond with status 304 return response} else { return response.redirect(imageURL, 307)
}
Keep in mind that if the original images on your server are very large, it may be better not to display failing images at all, than to fall back to overly large images that could use too much bandwidth, memory, or break page layout.
You can also replace failed images with a placeholder image:
const response = await fetch(imageURL, options)
if (response.ok || response.redirected) { return response} else { // Change to a URL on your server return fetch("https://img.example.com/blank-placeholder.png")
}
An example worker
Assuming you set up a Worker on
https://example.com/image-resizing to handle URLs like
https://example.com/image-resizing?width=80&image=https://example.com/uploads/avatar1.jpg:
addEventListener("fetch", event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
/** * Fetch and log a request * @param {Request} request */
async function handleRequest(request) { // Parse request URL to get access to query string let url = new URL(request.url)
// Cloudflare-specific options are in the cf object. let options = { cf: { image: {} } }
// Copy parameters from query string to request options. // You can implement various different parameters here. if (url.searchParams.has("fit")) options.cf.image.fit = url.searchParams.get("fit") if (url.searchParams.has("width")) options.cf.image.width = url.searchParams.get("width") if (url.searchParams.has("height")) options.cf.image.height = url.searchParams.get("height") if (url.searchParams.has("quality")) options.cf.image.quality = url.searchParams.get("quality")
// Your Worker is responsible for automatic format negotiation. Check the Accept header. const accept = request.headers.get("Accept"); if (/image\/avif/.test(accept)) { options.cf.image.format = 'avif'; } else if (/image\/webp/.test(accept)) { options.cf.image.format = 'webp'; }
// Get URL of the original (full size) image to resize. // You could adjust the URL here, e.g., prefix it with a fixed address of your server, // so that user-visible URLs are shorter and cleaner. const imageURL = url.searchParams.get("image") if (!imageURL) return new Response('Missing "image" value', { status: 400 })
try { // TODO: Customize validation logic const { hostname, pathname } = new URL(imageURL)
// Optionally, only allow URLs with JPEG, PNG, GIF, or WebP file extensions // @see https://developers.cloudflare.com/images/url-format#supported-formats-and-limitations if (!/\.(jpe?g|png|gif|webp)$/i.test(pathname)) { return new Response('Disallowed file extension', { status: 400 }) }
// Demo: Only accept "example.com" images if (hostname !== 'example.com') { return new Response('Must use "example.com" source images', { status: 403 }) } } catch (err) { return new Response('Invalid "image" value', { status: 400 }) }
// Build a request that passes through request headers const imageRequest = new Request(imageURL, { headers: request.headers })
// Returning fetch() with resizing options will pass through response with the resized image. return fetch(imageRequest, options)
}
When testing image resizing, please deploy the script first. Resizing will not be active in the online editor in the dashboard.
Warning about
cacheKey
Resized images are always cached. They are cached as additional variants under a cache entry for the URL of the full-size source image in the
fetch subrequest. Do not worry about using many different Workers or many external URLs — they do not influence caching of resized images, and you do not need to do anything for resized images to be cached correctly.
If you use the
cacheKey fetch option to unify caches of multiple different source URLs, you must not add any resizing options to the
cacheKey, as this will fragment the cache and hurt caching performance. The
cacheKey option is meant for the full-size source image URL only, not for its resized variants.