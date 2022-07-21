Get started with Argo Smart Routing
Enable Argo Smart Routing
Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
Go to Traffic > Argo.
From Argo Smart Routing, turn on the toggle.
Provide your billing information.
If you do not have a billing profile, enter your billing information.
If you have a billing profile, confirm your billing information.
Enable Argo Tiered Cache
Cache works by storing a copy of website content at Cloudflare’s data centers. Argo Tiered Cache divides these data centers into a hierarchy based on location. This allows Cloudflare to deliver content from data centers closest to your visitor.
Argo Smart Routing and Argo Tiered Cache work together to provide the most efficient connection for visitors to your site. For more information, go to Tiered Cache.