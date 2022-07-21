Get started with Argo Smart Routing

​​ Enable Argo Smart Routing

If you are an Enterprise user, you can add the permission to your account by contacting your Account Executive or Customer Success Manager.

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Traffic > Argo. From Argo Smart Routing, turn on the toggle. Provide your billing information. If you do not have a billing profile, enter your billing information.

If you have a billing profile, confirm your billing information.

​​ Enable Argo Tiered Cache

Cache works by storing a copy of website content at Cloudflare’s data centers. Argo Tiered Cache divides these data centers into a hierarchy based on location. This allows Cloudflare to deliver content from data centers closest to your visitor.

Argo Smart Routing and Argo Tiered Cache work together to provide the most efficient connection for visitors to your site. For more information, go to Tiered Cache.