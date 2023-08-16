Next steps

Your load balancer should be receiving production traffic (and you can confirm this by reviewing the analytics).

Though your product is officially set up, you may want to consider the following suggestions.

Since this is a service with usage-based billing, Cloudflare recommends that you set up usage-based billing notifications to avoid unexpected bills.

To set up those notifications:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account. Go to Notifications. On Alert Type of Usage Based Billing, click Select. Fill out the following information: Name

Product

Notification limit (exact metric will vary based on product)

(exact metric will vary based on product) Notification email Some plans also have access to alerts through PagerDuty and Webhooks . Select Save.

​​ Additional configuration options

You may want to further customize how your load balancer routes traffic or integrate your load balancer with other Cloudflare products: