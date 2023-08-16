Next steps
Your load balancer should be receiving production traffic (and you can confirm this by reviewing the analytics).
Though your product is officially set up, you may want to consider the following suggestions.
Usage-based notifications
Since this is a service with usage-based billing, Cloudflare recommends that you set up usage-based billing notifications to avoid unexpected bills.
To set up those notifications:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
Select your account.
Go to Notifications.
On Alert Type of Usage Based Billing, click Select.
Fill out the following information:
- Name
- Product
- Notification limit (exact metric will vary based on product)
- Notification email
Select Save.
Additional configuration options
You may want to further customize how your load balancer routes traffic or integrate your load balancer with other Cloudflare products:
- Cloudflare Tunnel
- Spectrum
- Perform planned maintenance
- Containerized applications
- Load shedding
- Override HTTP Host headers
- Custom load balancing rules
- Integrate with PagerDuty
- Additional DNS records