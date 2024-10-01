 Skip to content
Convert secondary setup to full setup

If you initially set up incoming zone transfers (Cloudflare as secondary), you can later convert your zone to use a full setup.

Footnotes

  1. Meaning you have one or more subdomains (sub.example.com) added to Cloudflare as their own zone, separate from your apex domain (example.com).

Follow the steps below to achieve this conversion.

1. Stop transferring the zone

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and zone.
  2. Go to DNS > Settings > DNS Zone Transfers and select Manage linked peers.
  3. Unlink the peer and select Save.

At this point, your zone will be read-only.

2. Prepare for the conversion

  1. Plan for DNSSEC settings. If you were previously using Pre-signed DNSSEC, consider disabling DNSSEC before starting the conversion.

  2. Make sure the proxy statuses of your DNS records are consistently set:

  3. (Optional) For consistency, use the Update DNS Settings endpoint to specify SOA record fields according to your needs. Once Cloudflare automatically generates an SOA record for your zone on full setup, the field overrides will be considered.

3. Convert your zone

  1. Use the Edit Zone endpoint with type set to full to convert the zone type. Existing DNS records will not be affected.

  2. Go to DNS > Records and take note of your new Cloudflare Nameservers.

  3. At your domain registrar (or parent zone), update your nameservers. Replace the nameservers ending in secondary.cloudflare.com by the ones ending in ns.cloudflare.com.

  4. Delete the previous SOA record to make sure Cloudflare generates a new one.

  5. (Optional) If Cloudflare was previously not signing your records and you wish to use DNSSEC, follow the steps to Enable DNSSEC.

