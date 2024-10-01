Convert secondary setup to full setup

If you initially set up incoming zone transfers (Cloudflare as secondary), you can later convert your zone to use a full setup.

Subdomain setup If you also use subdomain setup1, consider the available combinations and whether your zone conversion could have any implications.

Follow the steps below to achieve this conversion.

1. Stop transferring the zone

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and zone. Go to DNS > Settings > DNS Zone Transfers and select Manage linked peers. Unlink the peer and select Save.

At this point, your zone will be read-only.

2. Prepare for the conversion

Plan for DNSSEC settings. If you were previously using Pre-signed DNSSEC, consider disabling DNSSEC before starting the conversion. Make sure the proxy statuses of your DNS records are consistently set: If you have Secondary DNS override, confirm each record has the appropriate setting ( Proxied or DNS only ).

or ). If Secondary DNS override is disabled, make sure all of your DNS records are listed as DNS only. (Optional) For consistency, use the Update DNS Settings endpoint to specify SOA record fields according to your needs. Once Cloudflare automatically generates an SOA record for your zone on full setup, the field overrides will be considered.

3. Convert your zone