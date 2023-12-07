Email Address Obfuscation

By enabling Cloudflare Email Address Obfuscation, email addresses on your web page will be hidden from bots, while keeping them visible to humans. In fact, there are no visible changes to your website for visitors.

Email harvesters and other bots roam the Internet looking for email addresses to add to lists that target recipients for spam. This trend results in an increasing amount of unwanted email.

Web administrators have come up with clever ways to protect against this by writing out email addresses, such as help [at] cloudflare [dot] com or by using embedded images of the email address. However, you lose the convenience of clicking on the email address to automatically send an email.

​​ Change Email Address Obfuscation setting

Cloudflare enables email address obfuscation automatically when you sign up.

API To disable Email Address Obfuscation in the dashboard: Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and website. Go to Scrape Shield. For Email Address Obfuscation, switch the toggle to Off. To disable Email Address Obfuscation with the API, send a PATCH API link label Open API docs link request with the value parameter set to "off" .

To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule .

​​ Prevent Cloudflare from obfuscating email

To prevent Cloudflare from obfuscating specific email addresses, you can:

Add the following comment in the page HTML code:

[email protected]

Return email addresses in JSON format for AJAX calls, making sure your web server returns a content type of application/json .

Disable the Email Obfuscation feature by creating a Configuration Rule to be applied on a specific endpoint.

​​ Troubleshoot email obfuscation

To prevent unexpected website behavior, email addresses are not obfuscated when they appear in:

Any HTML tag attribute, except for the href attribute of the a tag.

Other HTML tags: script tags: <script></script> noscript tags: <noscript></noscript> textarea tags: <textarea></textarea> xmp tags: <xmp></xmp> head tags: <head></head>

Any page that does not have a MIME type of text/html or application/xhtml+xml .