Sentence structure

Fifteen words or fewer is a good rule of thumb for readability. You can use the Hemingway App External link icon Open external link to check length and reading level. Break up longer or difficult-to-read sentences into shorter chunks.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, keep only what is necessary to convey the message. For example, complete sentences and certain words (“the,” for example) are not always necessary.

​​ Spaces between sentences

One space between sentences.