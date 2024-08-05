Cipher suite recommendations
Refer to the sections below for three different security levels and how Cloudflare recommends that you set them up if you need to restrict the cipher suites used between Cloudflare and clients that access your website or application.
Refer to Customize cipher suites to learn how to specify cipher suites at zone level or per hostname.
When opting for compatible or modern, make sure to up your Minimum TLS version to
1.2 and enable TLS 1.3 on your zone.
Modern
Offers the best security and performance, limiting your range of clients to modern devices and browsers. Supports TLS 1.2-1.3 cipher suites. All suites are forward-secret and support authenticated encryption (AEAD).
- Cipher suites:
AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384
- Formatted array to copy:
["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384"]
Compatible
Provides broader compatibility with somewhat weaker security. Supports TLS 1.2-1.3 cipher suites. All suites are forward-secret.
- Cipher suites:
AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384
- Formatted array to copy:
["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384"]
Legacy (default)
Includes all cipher suites that Cloudflare supports today. Broadest compatibility with the weakest security. Supports TLS 1.0-1.3 cipher suites.
- Cipher suites:
AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256,
ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384,
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA,
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA,
AES128-GCM-SHA256,
AES128-SHA256,
AES128-SHA,
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA,
AES256-GCM-SHA384,
AES256-SHA256,
AES256-SHA,
DES-CBC3-SHA
To reset your option to the default, use an empty array.