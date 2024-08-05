Cipher suite recommendations

Refer to the sections below for three different security levels and how Cloudflare recommends that you set them up if you need to restrict the cipher suites used between Cloudflare and clients that access your website or application.

Refer to Customize cipher suites to learn how to specify cipher suites at zone level or per hostname.

When opting for compatible or modern, make sure to up your Minimum TLS version to 1.2 and enable TLS 1.3 on your zone.

Offers the best security and performance, limiting your range of clients to modern devices and browsers. Supports TLS 1.2-1.3 cipher suites. All suites are forward-secret and support authenticated encryption (AEAD).

Cipher suites:

AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384 , AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 , ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 , ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384

Formatted array to copy:

The following array does not include the TLS 1.3 ciphers. To use them, you should enable TLS 1.3 on your zone. For details, refer to Cipher suites.

["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384"]

Provides broader compatibility with somewhat weaker security. Supports TLS 1.2-1.3 cipher suites. All suites are forward-secret.

Cipher suites:

AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384 , AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 , ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 , ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256 , ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384 , ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384

Formatted array to copy:

The following array does not include the TLS 1.3 ciphers. To use them, you should enable TLS 1.3 on your zone. For details, refer to Cipher suites.

["ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256", "ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384", "ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384"]

Includes all cipher suites that Cloudflare supports today. Broadest compatibility with the weakest security. Supports TLS 1.0-1.3 cipher suites.

Cipher suites:

AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384 , AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 , ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 , ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 , ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256 , ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384 , ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384 , ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA , ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA , AES128-GCM-SHA256 , AES128-SHA256 , AES128-SHA , ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA , AES256-GCM-SHA384 , AES256-SHA256 , AES256-SHA , DES-CBC3-SHA

To reset your option to the default, use an empty array.