Deploy a WAF managed ruleset via API (account)
Use the Rulesets API to deploy a WAF managed ruleset to the
http_request_firewall_managed phase at the account level.
The WAF Managed Rules page includes the IDs of the different WAF managed rulesets. You will need this information when deploying rulesets via API.
The following example deploys a WAF managed ruleset to the
http_request_firewall_managed phase of a given account (
{account_id}) by creating a rule that executes the managed ruleset. The rules in the managed ruleset are executed when the zone name matches one of
example.com or
anotherexample.com.
-
Invoke the Get an account entry point ruleset operation to obtain the definition of the entry point ruleset for the
http_request_firewall_managedphase. You will need the account ID for this task.
-
If the entry point ruleset already exists (that is, if you received a
200 OKstatus code and the ruleset definition), take note of the ruleset ID in the response. Then, invoke the Create an account ruleset rule operation to add an
executerule to the existing ruleset deploying the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (with ID
efb7b8c949ac4650a09736fc376e9aee). By default, the rule will be added at the end of the list of rules already in the ruleset.
-
If the entry point ruleset does not exist (that is, if you received a
404 Not Foundstatus code in step 1), create it using the Create an account ruleset operation. Include a single rule in the
rulesarray that executes the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (with ID
efb7b8c949ac4650a09736fc376e9aee) for all incoming requests where the zone name matches one of
example.comor
anotherexample.com.
To customize the behavior of the rules included in a managed ruleset, create an override.
To skip the execution of WAF managed rulesets or some of their rules, create an exception (also called a skip rule).
Exceptions have priority over overrides.
For more information on working with managed rulesets via API, refer to Work with managed rulesets in the Ruleset Engine documentation.