Source maps and stack traces Beta

Stack traces External link icon Open external link help with debugging your code when the Worker encounters an unhandled exception. Stack traces show you the specific functions that were called, in what order, from which line and file, and with what arguments.

Most JavaScript code – not just on Workers, but across platforms – is first bundled, often transpiled, and then minified before being deployed to production. This process creates smaller bundles to optimize performance and converts code from Typescript to Javascript if needed.

Source maps translate compiled and minified code back to the original code that you wrote. Source maps are combined with the stack trace returned by the JavaScript runtime to present you with a stack trace. Support for uploading source maps is available now in open beta. Minimum required Wrangler version: 3.46.0. Stack traces support is going to be in open beta on April 15.

​​ Source Maps

To enable source maps, add the following to your Worker’s wrangler.toml file:

upload_source_maps = true

When upload_source_maps is set to true , Wrangler will automatically generate and upload source map files when you run wrangler deploy or wrangler versions deploy . ​​ Miniflare can also output source maps External link icon Open external link for use in local development or testing.

​​ Stack traces

​​ When your Worker throws an uncaught exception, we fetch the source map and use it to map the stack trace of the exception back to lines of your Worker’s original source code.

You can then view the stack trace in when streaming real-time logs or in Tail Workers. The source map is retrieved after your Worker invocation completes — it’s an asynchronous process that does not impact your Worker’s CPU utilization or performance. Source maps are not accessible inside the Worker at runtime, if you console.log() the stack property External link icon Open external link within a Worker, you will not get a deobfuscated stack trace.

