Source maps and stack traces
Stack traces help with debugging your code when the Worker encounters an unhandled exception. Stack traces show you the specific functions that were called, in what order, from which line and file, and with what arguments.
Most JavaScript code – not just on Workers, but across platforms – is first bundled, often transpiled, and then minified before being deployed to production. This process creates smaller bundles to optimize performance and converts code from Typescript to Javascript if needed.
Source maps translate compiled and minified code back to the original code that you wrote. Source maps are combined with the stack trace returned by the JavaScript runtime to present you with a stack trace.
Source Maps
To enable source maps, add the following to your Worker’s
wrangler.toml file:
upload_source_maps = true
When
upload_source_maps is set to
true, Wrangler will automatically generate and upload source map files when you run
wrangler deploy or
wrangler versions deploy.
Stack traces
When your Worker throws an uncaught exception, we fetch the source map and use it to map the stack trace of the exception back to lines of your Worker’s original source code.
You can then view the stack trace in when streaming real-time logs or in Tail Workers.
