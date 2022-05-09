Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Configure wrangler.toml

wrangler optionally uses a wrangler.toml configuration file to customise the development and publishing setup for a Worker. This document serves as a reference for all the fields and acceptable values in this configuration file.

The configuration for a Worker can become complex when you can define different environments , and each environment has its own configuration. There is a default (top-level) environment and named environments that provide environment-specific configuration.

wrangler.toml
# The name of your Worker. Alphanumeric values and dashes only.

name = "worker"



# The entrypoint/path to the file that will be executed.

main = "./some-entrypoint"



# This is the ID of the account associated with your zone.

# You might have more than one account, so make sure to use

# the ID of the account associated with the zone/route you

# provide, if you provide one. It can also be specified through

# the CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID environment variable.

account_id = ""



# Whether you use `<NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev` to

# test and deploy your worker.

# @default `true`

workers_dev = true



# Specifies the Usage Model for your Worker. There are two options -

# [bundled](https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/limits#bundled-usage-model) and

# [unbound](https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/limits#unbound-usage-model).

# For newly created Workers, if the Usage Model is omitted

# it will be set to the [default Usage Model set on the account](https://dash.cloudflare.com/?account=workers/default-usage-model).

# For existing Workers, if the Usage Model is omitted, it will be

# set to the Usage Model configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for that Worker.

usage_model = "bundled" | "unbound"



# A list of routes that your worker should be published to.

# Only one of `routes` or `route` is required.

# Only required when `workers_dev` is false, and there is no scheduled worker (refer to `triggers`)

routes = ["routes"] | [{ pattern = "*", zone_id = "ZONE_ID" }] | [{ pattern = "*", zone_name = "ZONE_NAME" }]



# The same as routes, but only one.

route = "routes" | { pattern = "*", zone_id = "ZONE_ID" } | { pattern = "*", zone_name = "ZONE_NAME" }



# Lets you call workers periodically, much like a cron job.

# More details: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/cron-triggers

# @default `{crons:[]}`

[triggers]

crons = ["1 * * * *"]



# A map of environment variables to set when deploying your Worker.

# @default `{}`

# not inherited

[vars]

KEY = "value"



# These specify any Workers KV Namespaces you want to

# access from inside your Worker.

# To learn more about KV namespaces, refer to:

# https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/learning/how-kv-works

# @default `[]`

# not inherited

kv_namespaces = [{
  # The binding name used to refer to the KV namespace
  binding = "TEST_NAMESPACE",
  # The ID of the KV namespace at the edge
  id = "",
  # The ID of the KV namespace used during `wrangler dev`
  preview_id = ""
  }]



# A list of Durable Objects that your Worker should be bound to.

# To learn more about durable objects, refer to:

# https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/learning/using-durable-objects

# @default `{bindings:[]}`

# not inherited

[durable_objects]
  bindings = [{
    # The name of the binding used to refer to the Durable Object
    name = "TEST_OBJECT",
    # The exported class name of the Durable Object
    class_name = "",
    # The script where the Durable Object is defined (if it is external to this Worker)
    script_name = ""
  }]



# A list of migrations that should be uploaded with your Worker.

# These define changes in your Durable Object declarations.

# More details: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/learning/using-durable-objects#configuring-durable-object-classes-with-migrations

[[migrations]]
  # A unique identifier for this migration.
  tag = ""
  # The new Durable Objects being defined.
  new_classes = [""]
  # The Durable Objects being renamed.
  renamed_classes = [{from = "DurableObjectExample", to = "UpdatedName" }]
  # The Durable Objects being removed.
  deleted_classes = ["DeprecatedClass"]



# Specifies R2 buckets that are bound to this Worker environment.

# @default `[]`

# not inherited

r2_buckets  = [{
  # The binding name used to refer to the R2 bucket in the worker.
  binding = "TEST_BUCKET",
  # The name of this R2 bucket at the edge.
  bucket_name = "",
  # The preview name of this R2 used during `wrangler dev`
  preview_bucket_name =  ""

}]



# Configures a custom build step to be run by Wrangler when building your Worker.

# Refer to the [custom builds documentation](https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/cli-wrangler/configuration#build)

# for more details.

# @default {}

[build]
  # The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS, the command is executed in the `sh` shell and the `cmd` shell for Windows.
  # The `&&` and `||` shell operators may be used.
  command = "npm run build"
  # The directory in which the command is executed.
  cwd = "build_cwd"
  # The directory to watch for changes while using wrangler dev, defaults to the current working directory
  watch_dir = "build_watch_dir"



# An ordered list of rules that define which modules to import,

# and what type to import them as. You will need to specify rules

# to use Text, Data, and CompiledWasm modules, or when you wish to

# have a .js file be treated as an ESModule instead of CommonJS.

[[rules]]
  type = "Text"
  globs = ["**/*.md"]
  fallthrough = true



# A list of text files that your worker should be bound to. This is

# the legacy way of binding to a text file. ES module workers should

# do proper module imports.

[text_blobs]
  TEXT = ""



# A list of wasm modules that your worker should be bound to. This is

# the legacy way of binding to a wasm module. ES module workers should

# do proper module imports.

[wasm_modules]
  MODULE = "module.wasm"



# A list of data files that your worker should be bound to. This is

# the legacy way of binding to a data file. ES module workers should

# do proper module imports.

[data_blobs]
  DATA = ""



# Path to a custom tsconfig

tsconfig = "./tsconfig.json"



# Minify the script before uploading.

minify = false



# Add polyfills for node builtin modules and globals

node_compat = false



# Options to configure the development server that your Worker will use.

[dev]
  # IP address for the local dev server to listen on,
  # @default `localhost`
  ip = ""
  # Port for the local dev server to listen on
  # @default `8787`
  port = 4321
  # Protocol that local wrangler dev server listens to requests on.
  # @default `http`
  local_protocol = "http" | "https"
  # Host to forward requests to, defaults to the host of the first route of project
  host = # see route in Environments



# The definition of a Worker Site, a feature that lets you upload

# static assets with your Worker.

# Learn more here about sites: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/sites

[site]
  # The directory containing your static assets.
  # It must be a path relative to your `wrangler.toml` file.
  # If there is a `site` field then it must contain this `bucket` field.
  bucket = "./public"
  # An exclusive list of `.gitignore`-style patterns that match file
  # or directory names from your bucket location.
  # Only matched items will be uploaded.
  include = ["upload_dir"]
  # Match files or directories in your bucket
  # that should be excluded from uploads.
  exclude = ["ignore_dir"]




#  The `env` section defines overrides for the configuration for different environments.

#  All environment fields can be specified at the top level of the config indicating the default environment settings.

#  - Some fields are inherited and overridable in each environment.

#  - But some are not inherited and must be explicitly specified in every environment, if they are specified at the top level.

[env]
  # Refer to Environments: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/environments/



# A date in the form yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine

# which version of the Workers runtime is used.

compatibility_date = "2021-11-12"



# A list of flags that enable features from upcoming features of

# the Workers runtime, usually used together with `compatibility_flags`.

compatibility_flags = [
    "formdata_parser_supports_files"

]