Configure
wrangler.toml
wrangler optionally uses a
wrangler.toml configuration file to customise the development and publishing setup for a Worker. This document serves as a reference for all the fields and acceptable values in this configuration file.
The configuration for a Worker can become complex when you can define different environments , and each environment has its own configuration. There is a default (top-level) environment and named environments that provide environment-specific configuration.
wrangler.toml
# The name of your Worker. Alphanumeric values and dashes only.
name = "worker"
# The entrypoint/path to the file that will be executed.
main = "./some-entrypoint"
# This is the ID of the account associated with your zone.
# You might have more than one account, so make sure to use
# the ID of the account associated with the zone/route you
# provide, if you provide one. It can also be specified through
# the CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID environment variable.
account_id = ""
# Whether you use `<NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev` to
# test and deploy your worker.
# @default `true`
workers_dev = true
# Specifies the Usage Model for your Worker. There are two options -
# [bundled](https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/limits#bundled-usage-model) and
# [unbound](https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/limits#unbound-usage-model).
# For newly created Workers, if the Usage Model is omitted
# it will be set to the [default Usage Model set on the account](https://dash.cloudflare.com/?account=workers/default-usage-model).
# For existing Workers, if the Usage Model is omitted, it will be
# set to the Usage Model configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for that Worker.
usage_model = "bundled" | "unbound"
# A list of routes that your worker should be published to.
# Only one of `routes` or `route` is required.
# Only required when `workers_dev` is false, and there is no scheduled worker (refer to `triggers`)
routes = ["routes"] | [{ pattern = "*", zone_id = "ZONE_ID" }] | [{ pattern = "*", zone_name = "ZONE_NAME" }]
# The same as routes, but only one.
route = "routes" | { pattern = "*", zone_id = "ZONE_ID" } | { pattern = "*", zone_name = "ZONE_NAME" }
# Lets you call workers periodically, much like a cron job.
# More details: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/cron-triggers
# @default `{crons:[]}`
[triggers]
crons = ["1 * * * *"]
# A map of environment variables to set when deploying your Worker.
# @default `{}`
# not inherited
[vars]
KEY = "value"
# These specify any Workers KV Namespaces you want to
# access from inside your Worker.
# To learn more about KV namespaces, refer to:
# https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/learning/how-kv-works
# @default `[]`
# not inherited
kv_namespaces = [{ # The binding name used to refer to the KV namespace binding = "TEST_NAMESPACE", # The ID of the KV namespace at the edge id = "", # The ID of the KV namespace used during `wrangler dev` preview_id = "" }]
# A list of Durable Objects that your Worker should be bound to.
# To learn more about durable objects, refer to:
# https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/learning/using-durable-objects
# @default `{bindings:[]}`
# not inherited
[durable_objects] bindings = [{ # The name of the binding used to refer to the Durable Object name = "TEST_OBJECT", # The exported class name of the Durable Object class_name = "", # The script where the Durable Object is defined (if it is external to this Worker) script_name = "" }]
# A list of migrations that should be uploaded with your Worker.
# These define changes in your Durable Object declarations.
# More details: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/learning/using-durable-objects#configuring-durable-object-classes-with-migrations
[[migrations]] # A unique identifier for this migration. tag = "" # The new Durable Objects being defined. new_classes = [""] # The Durable Objects being renamed. renamed_classes = [{from = "DurableObjectExample", to = "UpdatedName" }] # The Durable Objects being removed. deleted_classes = ["DeprecatedClass"]
# Specifies R2 buckets that are bound to this Worker environment.
# @default `[]`
# not inherited
r2_buckets = [{ # The binding name used to refer to the R2 bucket in the worker. binding = "TEST_BUCKET", # The name of this R2 bucket at the edge. bucket_name = "", # The preview name of this R2 used during `wrangler dev` preview_bucket_name = ""
}]
# Configures a custom build step to be run by Wrangler when building your Worker.
# Refer to the [custom builds documentation](https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/cli-wrangler/configuration#build)
# for more details.
# @default {}
[build] # The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS, the command is executed in the `sh` shell and the `cmd` shell for Windows. # The `&&` and `||` shell operators may be used. command = "npm run build" # The directory in which the command is executed. cwd = "build_cwd" # The directory to watch for changes while using wrangler dev, defaults to the current working directory watch_dir = "build_watch_dir"
# An ordered list of rules that define which modules to import,
# and what type to import them as. You will need to specify rules
# to use Text, Data, and CompiledWasm modules, or when you wish to
# have a .js file be treated as an ESModule instead of CommonJS.
[[rules]] type = "Text" globs = ["**/*.md"] fallthrough = true
# A list of text files that your worker should be bound to. This is
# the legacy way of binding to a text file. ES module workers should
# do proper module imports.
[text_blobs] TEXT = ""
# A list of wasm modules that your worker should be bound to. This is
# the legacy way of binding to a wasm module. ES module workers should
# do proper module imports.
[wasm_modules] MODULE = "module.wasm"
# A list of data files that your worker should be bound to. This is
# the legacy way of binding to a data file. ES module workers should
# do proper module imports.
[data_blobs] DATA = ""
# Path to a custom tsconfig
tsconfig = "./tsconfig.json"
# Minify the script before uploading.
minify = false
# Add polyfills for node builtin modules and globals
node_compat = false
# Options to configure the development server that your Worker will use.
[dev] # IP address for the local dev server to listen on, # @default `localhost` ip = "" # Port for the local dev server to listen on # @default `8787` port = 4321 # Protocol that local wrangler dev server listens to requests on. # @default `http` local_protocol = "http" | "https" # Host to forward requests to, defaults to the host of the first route of project host = # see route in Environments
# The definition of a Worker Site, a feature that lets you upload
# static assets with your Worker.
# Learn more here about sites: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/sites
[site] # The directory containing your static assets. # It must be a path relative to your `wrangler.toml` file. # If there is a `site` field then it must contain this `bucket` field. bucket = "./public" # An exclusive list of `.gitignore`-style patterns that match file # or directory names from your bucket location. # Only matched items will be uploaded. include = ["upload_dir"] # Match files or directories in your bucket # that should be excluded from uploads. exclude = ["ignore_dir"]
# The `env` section defines overrides for the configuration for different environments.
# All environment fields can be specified at the top level of the config indicating the default environment settings.
# - Some fields are inherited and overridable in each environment.
# - But some are not inherited and must be explicitly specified in every environment, if they are specified at the top level.
[env] # Refer to Environments: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/platform/environments/
# A date in the form yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine
# which version of the Workers runtime is used.
compatibility_date = "2021-11-12"
# A list of flags that enable features from upcoming features of
# the Workers runtime, usually used together with `compatibility_flags`.
compatibility_flags = [ "formdata_parser_supports_files"
]