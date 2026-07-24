Wrangler optionally uses a configuration file to customize the development and deployment setup for a Worker.
It is best practice to treat Wrangler's configuration file as the source of truth for configuring a Worker.
You can define different configurations for a Worker using Wrangler environments. There is a default (top-level) environment and you can create named environments that provide environment-specific configuration.
These are defined under
[env.<name>] keys, such as
[env.staging] which you can then preview or deploy with the
-e /
--env flag in the
wrangler commands like
npx wrangler deploy --env staging.
The majority of keys are inheritable, meaning that top-level configuration can be used in environments. Bindings, such as
vars or
kv_namespaces, are not inheritable and need to be defined explicitly.
Further, there are a few keys that can only appear at the top-level.Beta
Wrangler can automatically provision resources for you when you deploy your Worker without you having to create them ahead of time.
This currently works for the following resources: KV, R2, D1, Flagship, AI Search, Agent Memory, Dispatch Namespaces and Queues.
To use this feature, add bindings to your configuration file without adding resource IDs, or in the case of R2, a bucket name. Resources will be created with the name of your worker as the prefix.
When you run
wrangler dev, local resources will automatically be created which persist between runs. When you run
wrangler deploy, resources will be created for you, and their IDs will be written back to your configuration file.
If you deploy a worker with resources and no resource IDs from the dashboard (for example, via GitHub), resources will be created, but their IDs will only be accessible via the dashboard. Currently, these resource IDs will not be written back to your repository.
Top-level keys apply to the Worker as a whole (and therefore all environments). They cannot be defined within named environments.
keep_vars
booleanoptional
- Whether Wrangler should keep variables configured in the dashboard on deploy. Refer to source of truth.
send_metrics
booleanoptional
- Whether Wrangler should send usage data to Cloudflare for this project. Defaults to
true. You can learn more about this in our data policy ↗.
- Whether Wrangler should send usage data to Cloudflare for this project. Defaults to
dependencies_instrumentation
objectoptional
- Configures npm package dependency instrumentation when deploying or uploading a Worker version. Defaults to enabled.
enabled
boolean— Whether Wrangler should collect and send npm package dependency metadata (package names and versions). Defaults to
true.
site
objectoptional deprecated
- See the Workers Sites section below for more information. Cloudflare Pages and Workers Assets is preferred over this approach.
- This is not supported by the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
Inheritable keys are configurable at the top-level, and can be inherited (or overridden) by environment-specific configuration.
name
stringrequired
- The name of your Worker. Alphanumeric characters (
a,
b,
c, etc.) and dashes (
-) only. Do not use underscores (
_). Worker names can be up to 255 characters. If you plan to use a
workers.devsubdomain, the name must be 63 characters or less and cannot start or end with a dash.
- The name of your Worker. Alphanumeric characters (
main
stringrequired
- The path to the entrypoint of your Worker that will be executed. For example:
./src/index.ts.
- The path to the entrypoint of your Worker that will be executed. For example:
compatibility_date
stringrequired
- A date in the form
yyyy-mm-dd, which will be used to determine which version of the Workers runtime is used. Refer to Compatibility dates.
- A date in the form
account_id
stringoptional
- This is the ID of the account associated with your zone. You might have more than one account, so make sure to use the ID of the account associated with the zone/route you provide, if you provide one. It can also be specified through the
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_IDenvironment variable.
- This is the ID of the account associated with your zone. You might have more than one account, so make sure to use the ID of the account associated with the zone/route you provide, if you provide one. It can also be specified through the
compatibility_flags
string[]optional
- A list of flags that enable features from upcoming features of the Workers runtime, usually used together with
compatibility_date. Refer to compatibility dates.
- A list of flags that enable features from upcoming features of the Workers runtime, usually used together with
workers_dev
booleanoptional
- Enables use of
*.workers.devsubdomain to deploy your Worker. If you have a Worker that is only for
scheduledevents, you can set this to
false. Defaults to
true. Refer to types of routes.
- Enables use of
preview_urls
booleanoptional
- Enables use of Preview URLs to test your Worker. Defaults to value of
workers_dev. Refer to Preview URLs.
- Enables use of Preview URLs to test your Worker. Defaults to value of
route
Routeoptional
- A route that your Worker should be deployed to. Only one of
routesor
routeis required. Refer to types of routes.
- A route that your Worker should be deployed to. Only one of
routes
Route[]optional
- An array of routes that your Worker should be deployed to. Only one of
routesor
routeis required. Refer to types of routes.
- An array of routes that your Worker should be deployed to. Only one of
tsconfig
stringoptional
- Path to a custom
tsconfig.
- Not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
- Path to a custom
triggers
objectoptional
- Cron definitions to trigger a Worker's
scheduledfunction. Refer to triggers.
- Cron definitions to trigger a Worker's
rules
Ruleoptional
- An ordered list of rules that define which modules to import, and what type to import them as. You will need to specify rules to use
Text,
Dataand
CompiledWasmmodules, or when you wish to have a
.jsfile be treated as an
ESModuleinstead of
CommonJS.
- Not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
- An ordered list of rules that define which modules to import, and what type to import them as. You will need to specify rules to use
build
Buildoptional
- Configures a custom build step to be run by Wrangler when building your Worker. Refer to Custom builds.
- Not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
no_bundle
booleanoptional
- Skip internal build steps and directly deploy your Worker script. You must have a plain JavaScript Worker with no dependencies.
- Not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
find_additional_modules
booleanoptional
- If true then Wrangler will traverse the file tree below
base_dir. Any files that match
ruleswill be included in the deployed Worker. Defaults to true if
no_bundleis true, otherwise false. Can only be used with Module format Workers (not Service Worker format).
- Not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
- If true then Wrangler will traverse the file tree below
base_dir
stringoptional
- The directory in which module "rules" should be evaluated when including additional files (via
find_additional_modules) into a Worker deployment. Defaults to the directory containing the
mainentry point of the Worker if not specified.
- Not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
- The directory in which module "rules" should be evaluated when including additional files (via
preserve_file_names
booleanoptional
- Determines whether Wrangler will preserve the file names of additional modules bundled with the Worker.
The default is to prepend filenames with a content hash.
For example,
34de60b44167af5c5a709e62a4e20c4f18c9e3b6-favicon.ico.
- Not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
- Determines whether Wrangler will preserve the file names of additional modules bundled with the Worker. The default is to prepend filenames with a content hash. For example,
minify
booleanoptional
- Minify the Worker script before uploading.
- If you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin,
minifyis replaced by Vite's
build.minify↗.
keep_names
booleanoptional
- Wrangler uses esbuild to process the Worker code for development and deployment. This option allows
you to specify whether esbuild should apply its keepNames ↗ logic to the code or not. Defaults to
true.
- Wrangler uses esbuild to process the Worker code for development and deployment. This option allows you to specify whether esbuild should apply its keepNames ↗ logic to the code or not. Defaults to
logpush
booleanoptional
- Enables Workers Trace Events Logpush for a Worker. Any scripts with this property will automatically get picked up by the Workers Logpush job configured for your account. Defaults to
false. Refer to Workers Logpush.
- Enables Workers Trace Events Logpush for a Worker. Any scripts with this property will automatically get picked up by the Workers Logpush job configured for your account. Defaults to
limits
Limitsoptional
- Configures limits to be imposed on execution at runtime. Refer to Limits.
observability
objectoptional
- Configures automatic observability settings for telemetry data emitted from your Worker. Refer to Observability.
assets
Assetsoptional
- Configures static assets that will be served. Refer to Assets for more details.
exports
objectoptional
- Declares the Durable Object classes this Worker exports and their lifecycle state (
created,
deleted,
renamed,
transferred,
expecting-transfer). Refer to Durable Object class exports. Mutually exclusive with
migrations.
- Declares the Durable Object classes this Worker exports and their lifecycle state (
migrations
objectoptional
- Legacy imperative configuration that maps a Durable Object from a class name to a runtime state. For new Workers, prefer
exports. Refer to Durable Object class migrations (legacy).
- Legacy imperative configuration that maps a Durable Object from a class name to a runtime state. For new Workers, prefer
placement
objectoptional
- Configures where your Worker runs to minimize latency to back-end services. Refer to Placement.
mode
string— Set to
"smart"to automatically place your Worker near back-end services based on observed latency.
region
string— Specify a cloud region (for example,
"aws:us-east-1",
"gcp:europe-west1", or
"azure:westeurope") to place your Worker near infrastructure in that region.
host
string— Specify a hostname and port for a single-homed layer 4 service (for example,
"my_database_host.com:5432") to place your Worker near that service.
hostname
string— Specify a hostname for a single-homed layer 7 service (for example,
"my_api_server.com") to place your Worker near that service.
Non-inheritable keys are configurable at the top-level, but cannot be inherited by environments and must be specified for each environment.
define
Record<string, string>optional
- A map of values to substitute when deploying your Worker.
- If you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin,
defineis replaced by Vite's
define↗.
vars
objectoptional
- A map of environment variables to set when deploying your Worker. Refer to Environment variables.
durable_objects
objectoptional
- A list of Durable Objects that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to Durable Objects.
kv_namespaces
objectoptional
- A list of KV namespaces that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to KV namespaces.
r2_buckets
objectoptional
- A list of R2 buckets that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to R2 buckets.
ai_search_namespaces
objectoptional
- A list of AI Search namespaces that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to AI Search namespaces.
ai_search
objectoptional
- A list of AI Search instance bindings bound directly to pre-existing instances in the default namespace. Refer to AI Search instances.
vectorize
objectoptional
- A list of Vectorize indexes that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to Vectorize indexes.
services
objectoptional
- A list of service bindings that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to service bindings.
queues
objectoptional
- A list of Queue producers and consumers that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to Queues.
workflows
objectoptional
- A list of Workflows that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to Workflows.
tail_consumers
objectoptional
- A list of the Tail Workers your Worker sends data to. Refer to Tail Workers.
secrets
objectoptional
- Declares the secret names your Worker requires. Used for validation during local development and deploy, and as the source of truth for type generation. Refer to Secrets.
required
string[]optional — A list of secret names that must be set to deploy your Worker.
secrets_store_secrets
objectoptional
- A list of Secrets Store bindings that your worker should be bound to. Refer to Secrets Store.
There are three types of routes: Custom Domains, routes, and
workers.dev.
Custom Domains allow you to connect your Worker to a domain or subdomain, without having to make changes to your DNS settings or perform any certificate management.
pattern
stringrequired
- The pattern that your Worker should be run on, for example,
"example.com".
- The pattern that your Worker should be run on, for example,
custom_domain
booleanoptional
- Whether the Worker should be on a Custom Domain as opposed to a route. Defaults to
false.
- Whether the Worker should be on a Custom Domain as opposed to a route. Defaults to
Example:
Routes allow users to map a URL pattern to a Worker. A route can be configured as a zone ID route, a zone name route, or a simple route.
pattern
stringrequired
- The pattern that your Worker can be run on, for example,
"example.com/*".
- The pattern that your Worker can be run on, for example,
zone_id
stringrequired
- The ID of the zone that your
patternis associated with. Refer to Find zone and account IDs.
- The ID of the zone that your
Example:
pattern
stringrequired
- The pattern that your Worker should be run on, for example,
"example.com/*".
- The pattern that your Worker should be run on, for example,
zone_name
stringrequired
- The name of the zone that your
patternis associated with. If you are using API tokens, this will require the
Accountscope.
- The name of the zone that your
Example:
This is a simple route that only requires a pattern.
Example:
Cloudflare Workers accounts come with a
workers.dev subdomain that is configurable in the Cloudflare dashboard.
workers_dev
booleanoptional
- Whether the Worker runs on a custom
workers.devaccount subdomain. Defaults to
true.
- Whether the Worker runs on a custom
Triggers allow you to define the
cron expression to invoke your Worker's
scheduled function. Refer to Supported cron expressions.
crons
string[]required
- An array of
cronexpressions.
- To disable a Cron Trigger, set
crons = []. Commenting out the
cronskey will not disable a Cron Trigger.
- An array of
Example:
The Observability setting allows you to automatically ingest, store, filter, and analyze logging data emitted from Cloudflare Workers directly from your Cloudflare Worker's dashboard.
enabled
booleanrequired
- When set to
trueon a Worker, logs for the Worker are persisted. Defaults to
truefor all new Workers.
- When set to
head_sampling_rate
numberoptional
- A number between 0 and 1, where 0 indicates zero out of one hundred requests are logged, and 1 indicates every request is logged. If
head_sampling_rateis unspecified, it is configured to a default value of 1 (100%). Read more about head-based sampling.
- A number between 0 and 1, where 0 indicates zero out of one hundred requests are logged, and 1 indicates every request is logged. If
Example:
You can configure a custom build step that will be run before your Worker is deployed. Refer to Custom builds.
command
stringoptional
- The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS, the command is executed in the
shshell and the
cmdshell for Windows. The
&&and
||shell operators may be used.
- The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS, the command is executed in the
cwd
stringoptional
- The directory in which the command is executed.
watch_dir
string | string[]optional
- The directory to watch for changes while using
wrangler dev. Defaults to the current working directory.
- The directory to watch for changes while using
Example:
You can impose limits on your Worker's behavior at runtime. Limits are only supported for the Standard Usage Model. Limits are only enforced when deployed to Cloudflare's network, not in local development. The CPU limit can be set to a maximum of 300,000 milliseconds (5 minutes).
Each isolate has some built-in flexibility to allow for cases where your Worker infrequently runs over the configured limit. If your Worker starts hitting the limit consistently, its execution will be terminated according to the limit configured.
cpu_ms
numberoptional
- The maximum CPU time allowed per invocation, in milliseconds.
subrequests
numberoptional
- The maximum number of subrequests allowed per invocation. This value defaults to 50 for free accounts and 10,000 for paid accounts. The free account maximum is 50 and the paid account maximum is 10,000,000. Refer to subrequest limits for more information.
Example:
The Workers Browser Run API allows developers to programmatically control and interact with a headless browser instance and create automation flows for their applications and products.
A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the browser binding. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this headless browser in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "HEAD_LESS"or
binding = "simulatedBrowser"would both be valid names for the binding.
- The binding name used to refer to the browser binding. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this headless browser in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
Example:
D1 is Cloudflare's serverless SQL database. A Worker can query a D1 database (or databases) by creating a binding to each database for D1 Workers Binding API.
To bind D1 databases to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
[[d1_databases]] key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the D1 database. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this database in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "MY_DB"or
binding = "productionDB"would both be valid names for the binding.
- The binding name used to refer to the D1 database. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this database in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
database_name
stringrequired
- The name of the database. This is a human-readable name that allows you to distinguish between different databases, and is set when you first create the database.
database_id
stringrequired
- The ID of the database. The database ID is available when you first use
wrangler d1 createor when you call
wrangler d1 list, and uniquely identifies your database.
- The ID of the database. The database ID is available when you first use
preview_database_id
stringoptional
- The preview ID of this D1 database. If provided,
wrangler devuses this ID. Otherwise, it uses
database_id. This option is required when using
wrangler dev --remote.
- The preview ID of this D1 database. If provided,
migrations_dir
stringoptional
- The migration directory containing the migration files. By default,
wrangler d1 migrations createcreates a folder named
migrations. You can use
migrations_dirto specify a different folder containing the migration files (for example, if you have a mono-repo setup, and want to use a single D1 instance across your apps/packages).
- For more information, refer to D1 Wrangler
migrationscommands and D1 migrations.
- The migration directory containing the migration files. By default,
migrations_pattern
stringoptional
- A glob pattern (relative to your Wrangler config file) used to discover migration files. Defaults to
migrations/*.sql.
- Use this to opt in to nested layouts produced by ORMs like Drizzle (for example,
migrations/*/migration.sql).
- When
migrations_patternis set,
migrations_dirmust also be set, and
migrations_patternmust start with whatever
migrations_diris set to. Each migration is recorded in the migrations table as a path relative to
migrations_dir.
- A glob pattern (relative to your Wrangler config file) used to discover migration files. Defaults to
Example:
Dispatch namespace bindings allow for communication between a dynamic dispatch Worker and a dispatch namespace. Dispatch namespace bindings are used in Workers for Platforms. Workers for Platforms helps you deploy serverless functions programmatically on behalf of your customers.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this database in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "MY_NAMESPACE"or
binding = "productionNamespace"would both be valid names for the binding.
- The binding name. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this database in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
namespace
stringrequired
- The name of the dispatch namespace.
outbound
objectoptional
service
stringrequired The name of the outbound Worker to bind to.
parametersarray optional A list of parameters to pass data from your dynamic dispatch Worker to the outbound Worker.
-
Durable Objects provide low-latency coordination and consistent storage for the Workers platform.
To bind Durable Objects to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
durable_objects.bindings key.
name
stringrequired
- The name of the binding used to refer to the Durable Object.
class_name
stringrequired
- The exported class name of the Durable Object.
script_name
stringoptional
- The name of the Worker where the Durable Object is defined, if it is external to this Worker. This option can be used both in local and remote development. In local development, you must run the external Worker in a separate process (via
wrangler dev). In remote development, the appropriate remote binding must be used.
- The name of the Worker where the Durable Object is defined, if it is external to this Worker. This option can be used both in local and remote development. In local development, you must run the external Worker in a separate process (via
environment
stringoptional
- The environment of the
script_nameto bind to.
- The environment of the
Example:
The
exports field declares the Durable Object classes this Worker exports and their lifecycle state. Refer to Durable Object class exports.
Each entry in
exports is keyed by Durable Object class name. The fields on each entry are:
type
stringrequired
- For Durable Object class entries, set this to
"durable-object".
- For Durable Object class entries, set this to
state
stringoptional
- The lifecycle state. One of
"created"(the default — a live class),
"deleted",
"renamed",
"transferred", or
"expecting-transfer".
- The lifecycle state. One of
storage
stringconditional
- Required when
stateis
"created"or
"expecting-transfer". One of
"sqlite"(recommended; required for new namespaces) or
"legacy-kv"(only for existing key-value-backed namespaces).
- Required when
renamed_to
stringconditional
- Required when
stateis
"renamed". The destination class name, which must also appear as a live entry in the same
exportsmap.
- Required when
transferred_to
stringconditional
- Required when
stateis
"transferred". The name of the target Worker that will receive the namespace.
- Required when
transfer_from
stringconditional
- Required when
stateis
"expecting-transfer". The name of the source Worker the namespace is being transferred from.
- Required when
Example:
When making changes to your Durable Object classes on a Worker that uses the legacy
migrations array, you must perform a migration. Refer to Durable Object class migrations (legacy).
tag
stringrequired
- A unique identifier for this migration.
new_sqlite_classes
string[]optional
- New Durable Object classes being defined with the SQLite storage backend.
new_classes
string[]optional
- New Durable Object classes being defined with the legacy key-value storage backend.
renamed_classes
{from: string, to: string}[]optional
- The Durable Object classes being renamed.
deleted_classes
string[]optional
- The Durable Object classes being removed.
transferred_classes
{from: string, from_script: string, to: string}[]optional
- The Durable Object classes being transferred from another Worker.
Example:
You can send an email about your Worker's activity from your Worker to an email address verified on Email Routing. This is useful for when you want to know about certain types of events being triggered, for example.
Before you can bind an email address to your Worker, you need to enable Email Routing and have at least one verified email address. Then, assign an array to the object (send_email) with the type of email binding you need.
name
stringrequired
- The binding name.
destination_address
stringoptional
- The chosen email address you send emails to.
allowed_destination_addresses
string[]optional
- The allowlist of email addresses you send emails to.
You can add one or more types of bindings to your Wrangler file. However, each attribute must be on its own line:
Environment variables are a type of binding that allow you to attach text strings or JSON values to your Worker.
Example:
Hyperdrive bindings allow you to interact with and query any Postgres database from within a Worker.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name.
id
stringrequired
- The ID of the Hyperdrive configuration.
Example:
Cloudflare Images lets you make transformation requests to optimize, resize, and manipulate images stored in remote sources.
To bind Images to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
images key.
binding (required). The name of the binding used to refer to the Images API.
Workers KV is a global, low-latency, key-value data store. It stores data in a small number of centralized data centers, then caches that data in Cloudflare’s data centers after access.
To bind KV namespaces to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
kv_namespaces key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the KV namespace.
id
stringrequired
- The ID of the KV namespace.
preview_id
stringoptional
- The preview ID of this KV namespace. This option is required when using
wrangler dev --remoteto develop against remote resources (but is not required with remote bindings). If developing locally, this is an optional field.
wrangler devwill use this ID for the KV namespace. Otherwise,
wrangler devwill use
id.
- The preview ID of this KV namespace. This option is required when using
Example:
AI Search is Cloudflare's managed search service. A namespace is a logical grouping of AI Search instances. The binding grants full access to all instances within the namespace.
To bind AI Search namespaces to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
ai_search_namespaces key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the AI Search namespace.
namespace
stringrequired
- The name of the AI Search namespace. A
defaultnamespace is created automatically for every account. If the namespace does not exist, Wrangler creates it on deploy.
- The name of the AI Search namespace. A
Example:
To bind directly to a pre-existing AI Search instance in the default namespace, assign an array of the below object to the
ai_search key. This binding does not support namespace-level operations like
list(),
create(), or
delete().
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the AI Search instance.
instance_name
stringrequired
- The name of the AI Search instance. Must exist in the default namespace at deploy time.
Example:
Queues is Cloudflare's global message queueing service, providing guaranteed delivery and message batching. To interact with a queue with Workers, you need a producer Worker to send messages to the queue and a consumer Worker to pull batches of messages out of the Queue. A single Worker can produce to and consume from multiple Queues.
To bind Queues to your producer Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
[[queues.producers]] key.
queue
stringrequired
- The name of the queue, used on the Cloudflare dashboard.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the queue in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "MY_QUEUE"or
binding = "productionQueue"would both be valid names for the binding.
- The binding name used to refer to the queue in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
delivery_delay
numberoptional
- The number of seconds to delay messages sent to a queue for by default. This can be overridden on a per-message or per-batch basis.
Example:
To bind Queues to your consumer Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
[[queues.consumers]] key.
queue
stringrequired
- The name of the queue, used on the Cloudflare dashboard.
max_batch_size
numberoptional
- The maximum number of messages allowed in each batch.
max_batch_timeout
numberoptional
- The maximum number of seconds to wait for messages to fill a batch before the batch is sent to the consumer Worker.
max_retries
numberoptional
- The maximum number of retries for a message, if it fails or
retryAll()is invoked.
- The maximum number of retries for a message, if it fails or
dead_letter_queue
stringoptional
- The name of another queue to send a message if it fails processing at least
max_retriestimes.
- If a
dead_letter_queueis not defined, messages that repeatedly fail processing will be discarded.
- If there is no queue with the specified name, it will be created automatically.
- The name of another queue to send a message if it fails processing at least
max_concurrency
numberoptional
- The maximum number of concurrent consumers allowed to run at once. Leaving this unset will mean that the number of invocations will scale to the currently supported maximum.
- Refer to Consumer concurrency for more information on how consumers autoscale, particularly when messages are retried.
retry_delay
numberoptional
- The number of seconds to delay retried messages for by default, before they are re-delivered to the consumer. This can be overridden on a per-message or per-batch basis when retrying messages.
Example:
Cloudflare R2 Storage allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.
To bind R2 buckets to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
r2_buckets key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the R2 bucket.
bucket_name
stringrequired
- The name of this R2 bucket.
jurisdiction
stringoptional
- The jurisdiction where this R2 bucket is located, if a jurisdiction has been specified. Refer to Jurisdictional Restrictions.
preview_bucket_name
stringoptional
- The preview name of this R2 bucket. If provided,
wrangler devwill use this name for the R2 bucket. Otherwise, it will use
bucket_name. This option is required when using
wrangler dev --remote(but is not required with remote bindings).
- The preview name of this R2 bucket. If provided,
Example:
A Vectorize index allows you to insert and query vector embeddings for semantic search, classification and other vector search use-cases.
To bind Vectorize indexes to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
vectorize key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the bound index from your Worker code.
index_name
stringrequired
- The name of the index to bind.
Example:
A service binding allows you to send HTTP requests to another Worker without those requests going over the Internet. The request immediately invokes the downstream Worker, reducing latency as compared to a request to a third-party service. Refer to About Service Bindings.
To bind other Workers to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
services key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the bound Worker.
service
stringrequired
- The name of the Worker.
- To bind to a Worker in a specific environment, you need to append the environment name to the Worker name. This should be in the format
<worker-name>-<environment-name>. For example, to bind to a Worker called
worker-namein its
stagingenvironment,
serviceshould be set to
worker-name-staging.
entrypoint
stringoptional
- The name of the entrypoint to bind to. If you do not specify an entrypoint, the default export of the Worker will be used.
Example:
Refer to Assets.
Workers Analytics Engine provides analytics, observability and data logging from Workers. Write data points to your Worker binding then query the data using the SQL API.
To bind Analytics Engine datasets to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
analytics_engine_datasets key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the dataset.
dataset
stringoptional
- The dataset name to write to. This will default to the same name as the binding if it is not supplied.
Example:
To communicate with origins that require client authentication, a Worker can present a certificate for mTLS in subrequests. Wrangler provides the
mtls-certificate command to upload and manage these certificates.
To create a binding to an mTLS certificate for your Worker, assign an array of objects with the following shape to the
mtls_certificates key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the certificate.
certificate_id
stringrequired
- The ID of the certificate. Wrangler displays this via the
mtls-certificate uploadand
mtls-certificate listcommands.
- The ID of the certificate. Wrangler displays this via the
Example of a Wrangler configuration file that includes an mTLS certificate binding:
mTLS certificate bindings can then be used at runtime to communicate with secured origins via their
fetch method.
Workers AI allows you to run machine learning models, on the Cloudflare network, from your own code – whether that be from Workers, Pages, or anywhere via REST API.
Unlike other bindings, this binding is limited to one AI binding per Worker project.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name.
Example:
Workflows allow you to build durable, multi-step applications using the Workers platform. A Workflow binding enables your Worker to create and manage Workflow instances programmatically.
To bind Workflows to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the
workflows key.
binding
stringrequired
- The binding name used to refer to the Workflow in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "MY_WORKFLOW"would be a valid name for the binding.
- The binding name used to refer to the Workflow in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
name
stringrequired
- The name of the Workflow.
class_name
stringrequired
- The name of the exported Workflow class. The
class_namemust match the name of the Workflow class exported from your Worker code.
- The name of the exported Workflow class. The
script_name
stringoptional
- The name of the Worker script where the Workflow class is defined. Only required if the Workflow is defined in a different Worker than the one the binding is configured on.
schedules
string[]optional
- A list of cron schedules that create new instances of this Workflow automatically.
- Use this when you want to run a Workflow on a recurring interval without defining top-level
triggers.cronsand a separate
scheduledhandler.
- Use a Wrangler release that supports Workflow schedules. If your local schema does not recognize
schedules, update Wrangler first.
Example:
Static assets allows developers to run front-end websites on Workers. You can configure the directory of assets, an optional runtime binding, and routing configuration options.
You can only configure one collection of assets per Worker.
The following options are available under the
assets key.
directory
stringoptional
- Folder of static assets to be served.
- Not required if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, which will automatically point to the client build output.
binding
stringoptional
- The binding name used to refer to the assets. Optional, and only useful when a Worker script is set with
main.
- The binding name used to refer to the assets. Optional, and only useful when a Worker script is set with
run_worker_first
boolean | string[]optional, defaults to false
- Controls whether static assets are fetched directly, or a Worker script is invoked. Can be a boolean (
true/
false) or an array of route pattern strings with support for glob patterns (
*) and exception patterns (
!prefix). Patterns must begin with
/or
!/. Learn more about fetching assets when using
run_worker_first.
- Controls whether static assets are fetched directly, or a Worker script is invoked. Can be a boolean (
html_handling:
"auto-trailing-slash" | "force-trailing-slash" | "drop-trailing-slash" | "none"optional, defaults to "auto-trailing-slash"
- Determines the redirects and rewrites of requests for HTML content. Learn more about the various options in assets routing.
not_found_handling:
"single-page-application" | "404-page" | "none"optional, defaults to "none"
- Determines the handling of requests that do not map to an asset. Learn more about the various options for routing behavior.
Example:
You can also configure
run_worker_first with an array of route patterns:
You can define Containers to run alongside your Worker using the
containers field.
The following options are available:
image
stringrequired
- The image to use for the container. This can either be a local path to a
Dockerfile, in which case
wrangler deploywill build and push the image, or it can be an image reference. Supported registries are the Cloudflare Registry, Docker Hub, Amazon ECR, and Google Artifact Registry. For more information, refer to Image Management.
- The image to use for the container. This can either be a local path to a
class_name
stringrequired
- The corresponding Durable Object class name. This will make this Durable Object a container-enabled Durable Object and allow each instance to control a container. See Durable Object Container Methods for details.
instance_type
stringoptional
-
The instance type of the container. This determines the amount of memory, CPU, and disk given to the container instance. The current options are
"lite",
"basic",
"standard-1",
"standard-2",
"standard-3", and
"standard-4". The default is
"lite". For more information, the see instance types documentation.
-
To specify a custom instance type, see here.
-
max_instances
stringoptional
-
The maximum number of concurrent container instances you want to run at any given moment. Stopped containers do not count towards this - you may have more container instances than this number overall, but only this many actively running containers at once. If a request to start a container will exceed this limit, that request will error.
-
Defaults to 20.
-
This value is only enforced when running in production on Cloudflare's network. This limit does not apply during local development, so you may run more instances than specified.
-
name
stringoptional
- The name of your container. Used as an identifier. This will default to a combination of your Worker name, the class name, and your environment.
image_build_context
stringoptional
- The build context of the application, by default it is the directory of
image.
- The build context of the application, by default it is the directory of
image_vars
Record<string, string>optional
- Build-time variables, equivalent to using
--build-argwith
docker build. If you want to provide environment variables to your container at runtime, you should use secret bindings or
envVarson the Container class.
- Build-time variables, equivalent to using
rollout_active_grace_period
numberoptional
- The minimum number of seconds to wait before an active container instance becomes eligible for updating during a rollout. At that point, the container will be sent a
SIGTERMsignal and still has 15 minutes to shut down before it is forcibly killed and updated.
- Defaults to
0.
- The minimum number of seconds to wait before an active container instance becomes eligible for updating during a rollout. At that point, the container will be sent a
rollout_step_percentage
number | number[]optional
- Configures what percentage of instances should be updated at each step of a rollout.
- If this is set to a single number, each step will rollout to that percentage of instances. The options are
5,
10,
20,
25,
50or
100.
- If this is an array of numbers, each step specifies the cumulative rollout progress, so the final step must be
100.
- Defaults to
[10, 100].
- This can be overridden ad hoc by deploying with the
--containers-rollout=immediateflag, which will roll out to 100% of instances in one step. Note that flag will not override
rollout_active_grace_period, if configured.
ssh
objectoptional
- Configuration for SSH through Wrangler. Refer to SSH.
wrangler_ssh
objectoptional deprecated, use `ssh`
- Deprecated alias for
ssh. Still supported for backward compatibility.
- Deprecated alias for
authorized_keys
object[]optional
- Public keys that should be added to the Container's
authorized_keysfile.
- Public keys that should be added to the Container's
constraints
objectoptional
- Placement constraints for the container. Refer to Containers placement for details.
constraints.regions
string[]optional
- Limit container placement to specific geographic regions. Valid values:
"ENAM",
"WNAM",
"EEUR",
"WEUR",
"APAC",
"SAM",
"ME",
"OC",
"AFR".
- Limit container placement to specific geographic regions. Valid values:
constraints.jurisdiction
stringoptional
- Restrict containers to compliance boundaries. Valid values:
"eu",
"fedramp".
- Restrict containers to compliance boundaries. Valid values:
In place of the named instance types, you can set a custom instance type by individually configuring vCPU, memory, and disk. See the limits documentation for constraints on custom instance types.
The following options are available:
vcpu
numberoptional
- The vCPU to be used by your container. Defaults to
0.0625(1/16 vCPU).
- The vCPU to be used by your container. Defaults to
memory_mib
numberoptional
- The memory to be used by your container, in MiB. Defaults to
256.
- The memory to be used by your container, in MiB. Defaults to
disk_mb
numberoptional
- The disk to be used by your container, in MB. Defaults to
2000(2GB).
- The disk to be used by your container, in MB. Defaults to
Configuration for SSH access to a Container instance through Wrangler. For a guide on connecting to Containers via SSH, refer to SSH.
The following options are available:
enabled
booleanoptional
- Whether SSH through Wrangler is enabled. Defaults to
true. Set to
falseto disable SSH access.
- Whether SSH through Wrangler is enabled. Defaults to
port
numberoptional
- The port for the SSH service to run on. Defaults to
22.
- The port for the SSH service to run on. Defaults to
An authorized key is a public key that can be used to SSH into a Container.
The following are properties of a key:
name
stringrequired
- The display name of the key.
public_key
stringrequired
- The public key itself.
- Currently only the
ssh-ed25519key type is supported.
Wrangler can operate in two modes: the default bundling mode and
--no-bundle mode.
In bundling mode, Wrangler will traverse all the imports of your code and generate a single JavaScript "entry-point" file.
Imported source code is "inlined/bundled" into this entry-point file.
It is also possible to include additional modules into your Worker, which are uploaded alongside the entry-point.
You specify which additional modules should be included into your Worker using the
rules key, making these modules available to be imported when your Worker is invoked.
The
rules key will be an array of the below object.
type
stringrequired
- The type of module. Must be one of:
ESModule,
CommonJS,
CompiledWasm,
Textor
Data.
- The type of module. Must be one of:
globs
string[]required
- An array of glob rules (for example,
["**/*.md"]). Refer to glob ↗.
- An array of glob rules (for example,
fallthrough
booleanoptional
- When set to
trueon a rule, this allows you to have multiple rules for the same
Type.
- When set to
Example:
You can import and refer to these modules within your Worker, like so:
Normally Wrangler will only include additional modules that are statically imported in your source code as in the example above.
By setting
find_additional_modules to
true in your configuration file, Wrangler will traverse the file tree below
base_dir.
Any files that match
rules will also be included as unbundled, external modules in the deployed Worker.
base_dir defaults to the directory containing your
main entrypoint.
See https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/wrangler/bundling/ ↗ for more details and examples.
By default, Python Workers bundle the files and folders in
python_modules at the root of your Worker (alongside your wrangler config file).
The files in this directory represent your vendored packages and is where the pywrangler tool copies packages into. In some cases, you
may find that the files in this folder are too large and if your worker doesn't require them then they just grow your bundle size for
no reason.
To fix this, you can exclude certain files from being included. To do this use the
python_modules.excludes option, for example:
This will exclude any .pyc files and
__pycache__ directories inside any subdirectory in
python_modules.
By default,
python_modules.excludes is set to
["**/*.pyc"], so be sure to include this when setting it to a different value.
You can configure various aspects of local development, such as the local protocol or port.
ip
stringoptional
- IP address for the local dev server to listen on. Defaults to
localhost.
port
numberoptional
- Port for the local dev server to listen on. Defaults to
8787.
local_protocol
stringoptional
- Protocol that local dev server listens to requests on. Defaults to
http.
- Protocol that local dev server listens to requests on. Defaults to
upstream_protocol
stringoptional
- Protocol that the local dev server forwards requests on. Defaults to
https.
- Protocol that the local dev server forwards requests on. Defaults to
host
stringoptional
- Host to forward requests to, defaults to the host of the first
routeof the Worker.
- Host to forward requests to, defaults to the host of the first
enable_containers
booleanoptional
- Determines whether to enable containers during a local dev session, if they have been configured. Defaults to
true. If set to
false, you can develop the rest of your application without requiring Docker or other container tool, as long as you do not invoke any code that interacts with containers.
- Determines whether to enable containers during a local dev session, if they have been configured. Defaults to
container_engine
stringoptional
- Used for local development of Containers. Wrangler will attempt to automatically find the correct socket to use to communicate with your container engine. If that does not work (usually surfacing as an
internal errorwhen attempting to connect to your Container), you can try setting the socket path using this option. You can also set this via the environment variable
DOCKER_HOST.
- Used for local development of Containers. Wrangler will attempt to automatically find the correct socket to use to communicate with your container engine. If that does not work (usually surfacing as an
generate_types
booleanoptional
- Generate types from your Worker configuration. Defaults to
false.
- Generate types from your Worker configuration. Defaults to
Secrets are a type of binding that allow you to attach encrypted text values to your Worker.
The
secrets configuration property lets you declare the secret names your Worker requires in your Wrangler configuration file. Required secrets are validated during local development and deploy, and used as the source of truth for type generation.
Type generation
When
secrets is defined at any config level,
wrangler types generates typed bindings from the names listed in
secrets.required and no longer infers secret names from
.dev.vars or
.env files. This lets you run type generation in environments where those files are not present.
Per-environment secrets are supported. Each named environment produces its own interface, and the aggregated
Env type marks secrets that only appear in some environments as optional.
Deploy
When
secrets is defined,
wrangler deploy and
wrangler versions upload validate that all secrets in
secrets.required are configured on the Worker before the operation succeeds. If any required secrets are missing, the command fails with an error listing which secrets need to be set.
Put secrets for use in local development in either a
.dev.vars file or a
.env file, in the same directory as the Wrangler configuration file.
These files should be formatted using the dotenv ↗ syntax. For example:
To set different secrets for each Cloudflare environment, create files named
.dev.vars.<environment-name> or
.env.<environment-name>.
When you select a Cloudflare environment in your local development, the corresponding environment-specific file will be loaded ahead of the generic
.dev.vars (or
.env) file.
- When using
.dev.vars.<environment-name>files, all secrets must be defined per environment. If
.dev.vars.<environment-name>exists then only this will be loaded; the
.dev.varsfile will not be loaded.
- In contrast, all matching
.envfiles are loaded and the values are merged. For each variable, the value from the most specific file is used, with the following precedence:
.env.<environment-name>.local(most specific)
.env.local
.env.<environment-name>
.env(least specific)
-
You can configure Wrangler to replace all calls to import a particular package with a module of your choice, by configuring the
alias field:
With the configuration above, any calls to
import or
require() the module
foo will be aliased to point to your replacement module:
When Wrangler bundles your Worker, it might fail to resolve dependencies. Setting up an alias for such dependencies is a simple way to fix the issue.
However, before doing so, verify that the package is correctly installed in your project, either as a direct dependency in
package.json or as a transitive dependency.
If an alias is the correct solution for your dependency issue, you have several options:
- Alternative implementation — Implement the module's logic in a Worker-compatible manner, ensuring that all the functionality remains intact.
- No-op module — If the module's logic is unused or irrelevant, point the alias to an empty file. This makes the module a no-op while fixing the bundling issue.
- Runtime error — If the module's logic is unused and the Worker should not attempt to use it (for example, because of security vulnerabilities), point the alias to a file with a single top-level
throwstatement. This fixes the bundling issue while ensuring the module is never actually used.
You can use module aliasing to provide an implementation of an NPM package that does not work on Workers — even if you only rely on that NPM package indirectly, as a dependency of one of your Worker's dependencies.
For example, some NPM packages depend on
node-fetch ↗, a package that provided a polyfill of the
fetch() API, before it was built into Node.js.
node-fetch isn't needed in Workers, because the
fetch() API is provided by the Workers runtime. And
node-fetch doesn't work on Workers, because it relies on currently unsupported Node.js APIs from the
http/
https modules.
You can alias all imports of
node-fetch to instead point directly to the
fetch() API that is built into the Workers runtime:
You can use module aliasing to provide your own polyfill implementation of a Node.js API that is not yet available in the Workers runtime.
For example, let's say the NPM package you rely on calls
fs.readFile ↗. You can alias the fs module by adding the following to your Worker's Wrangler configuration file:
In many cases, this allows you to work provide just enough of an API to make a dependency work. You can learn more about Cloudflare Workers' support for Node.js APIs on the Cloudflare Workers Node.js API documentation page.
Source maps translate compiled and minified code back to the original code that you wrote. Source maps are combined with the stack trace returned by the JavaScript runtime to present you with a stack trace.
upload_source_maps
boolean
- When
upload_source_mapsis set to
true, Wrangler will automatically generate and upload source map files when you run
wrangler deployor
wrangler versions deploy.
- When
Example:
Workers Sites allows you to host static websites, or dynamic websites using frameworks like Vue or React, on Workers.
bucket
stringrequired
- The directory containing your static assets. It must be a path relative to your Wrangler configuration file.
include
string[]optional
- An exclusive list of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from your bucket location. Only matched items will be uploaded.
- An exclusive list of
exclude
string[]optional
- A list of
.gitignore-style patterns that match files or directories in your bucket that should be excluded from uploads.
- A list of
Example:
Corporate networks will often have proxies on their networks and this can sometimes cause connectivity issues. To configure Wrangler with the appropriate proxy details, add the following environmental variables:
https_proxy
HTTPS_PROXY
http_proxy
HTTP_PROXY
To configure this on macOS, add
HTTP_PROXY=http://<YOUR_PROXY_HOST>:<YOUR_PROXY_PORT> before your Wrangler commands.
Example:
If your IT team has configured your computer's proxy settings, be aware that the first non-empty environment variable in this list will be used when Wrangler makes outgoing requests.
For example, if both
https_proxy and
http_proxy are set, Wrangler will only use
https_proxy for outgoing requests.
We recommend treating your Wrangler configuration file as the source of truth for your Worker configuration, and to avoid making changes to your Worker via the Cloudflare dashboard if you are using Wrangler.
If you need to make changes to your Worker from the Cloudflare dashboard, the dashboard will generate a TOML snippet for you to copy into your Wrangler configuration file, which will help ensure your Wrangler configuration file is always up to date.
If you change your environment variables in the Cloudflare dashboard, Wrangler will override them the next time you deploy. If you want to disable this behavior, add
keep_vars = true to your Wrangler configuration file.
If you change your routes in the dashboard, Wrangler will override them in the next deploy with the routes you have set in your Wrangler configuration file. To manage routes via the Cloudflare dashboard only, remove any route and routes keys from your Wrangler configuration file. Then add
workers_dev = false to your Wrangler configuration file. For more information, refer to Deprecations.
Wrangler will not delete your secrets (encrypted environment variables) unless you run
wrangler secret delete <key>.
Some framework tools, or custom pre-build processes, generate a modified Wrangler configuration to be used to deploy the Worker code.
In this case, the tool may also create a special
.wrangler/deploy/config.json file that redirects Wrangler to use the generated configuration rather than the original, user's configuration.
Wrangler uses this generated configuration only for the following deploy and dev related commands:
wrangler deploy
wrangler dev
wrangler versions upload
wrangler versions deploy
wrangler pages deploy
wrangler pages functions build
When running these commands, Wrangler looks up the directory tree from the current working directory for a file at the path
.wrangler/deploy/config.json.
This file must contain only a single JSON object of the form:
When this
config.json file exists, Wrangler will follow the
configPath (relative to the
.wrangler/deploy/config.json file) to find the generated Wrangler configuration file to load and use in the current command.
Wrangler will display messaging to the user to indicate that the configuration has been redirected to a different file than the user's configuration file.
The generated configuration file should not include any environments. This is because such a file, when required, should be created as part of a build step, which should already target a specific environment. These build tools should generate distinct deployment configuration files for different environments.
A common example of using a redirected configuration is where a custom build tool, or framework, wants to modify the user's configuration to be used when deploying, by generating a new configuration in a
dist directory.
-
First, the user writes code that uses Cloudflare Workers resources, configured via a user's Wrangler configuration file like the following:
This configuration points
mainat the user's code entry-point and defines the
MY_VARIABLEvariable in two different environments.
-
Then, the user runs a custom build for a given environment (for example
staging). This will read the user's Wrangler configuration file to find the source code entry-point and environment specific settings:
-
my-toolgenerates a
distdirectory that contains both compiled code and a new generated deployment configuration file, containing only the settings for the given environment. It also creates a
.wrangler/deploy/config.jsonfile that redirects Wrangler to the new, generated deployment configuration file:
- dist/
- index.js
- wrangler.jsonc
- .wrangler/
- deploy/
- config.json
- deploy/
- dist/
The generated
dist/wrangler.jsonc might contain:
Now, the
main property points to the generated code entry-point, no environment is defined,
and the
MY_VARIABLE variable is resolved to the staging environment value.
And the
.wrangler/deploy/config.json contains the path to the generated configuration file: