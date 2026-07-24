Configuration

Overview Sample Wrangler configuration Environments Automatic provisioning Top-level only keys Inheritable keys Non-inheritable keys Types of routes Custom Domains Routes workers.dev Triggers Observability Custom builds Limits Bindings Browser Run D1 databases Dispatch namespace bindings (Workers for Platforms) Durable Objects Email bindings Environment variables Hyperdrive Images KV namespaces AI Search namespaces AI Search instances Queues R2 buckets Vectorize indexes Service bindings Static assets Analytics Engine Datasets mTLS Certificates Workers AI Workflows Assets Containers Custom Instance Types SSH Authorized keys Bundling Importing modules within a Worker Find additional modules Python Workers Local development settings Secrets secrets configuration property Local development Module Aliasing Bundling issues Example: Aliasing dependencies from NPM Example: Aliasing Node.js APIs Source maps Workers Sites Proxy support Source of truth Generated Wrangler configuration Custom build tool example

Wrangler optionally uses a configuration file to customize the development and deployment setup for a Worker.

Note As of Wrangler v3.91.0 Wrangler supports both JSON ( wrangler.json or wrangler.jsonc ) and TOML ( wrangler.toml ) for its configuration file. Prior to that version, only wrangler.toml was supported. Cloudflare recommends using wrangler.jsonc for new projects, and some newer Wrangler features will only be available to projects using a JSON config file. The format of Wrangler's configuration file is exactly the same across both languages, only the syntax differs. You can use one of the many available online converters to easily switch between the two. Throughout this page and the rest of Cloudflare's documentation, configuration snippets are provided as both JSON and TOML.

It is best practice to treat Wrangler's configuration file as the source of truth for configuring a Worker.

Sample Wrangler configuration

{ "$schema" : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Top-level configuration "name" : "my-worker" , "main" : "src/index.js" , // Set this to today's date "compatibility_date" : "2026-08-07" , "workers_dev" : false , "route" : { "pattern" : "example.org/*" , "zone_name" : "example.org" , }, "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "<MY_NAMESPACE>" , "id" : "<KV_ID>" , }, ], "env" : { "staging" : { "name" : "my-worker-staging" , "route" : { "pattern" : "staging.example.org/*" , "zone_name" : "example.org" , }, "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "<MY_NAMESPACE>" , "id" : "<STAGING_KV_ID>" , }, ], }, }, } "$schema" = "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "my-worker" main = "src/index.js" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-08-07" workers_dev = false [ route ] pattern = "example.org/*" zone_name = "example.org" [[ kv_namespaces ]] binding = "<MY_NAMESPACE>" id = "<KV_ID>" [ env . staging ] name = "my-worker-staging" [ env . staging . route ] pattern = "staging.example.org/*" zone_name = "example.org" [[ env . staging . kv_namespaces ]] binding = "<MY_NAMESPACE>" id = "<STAGING_KV_ID>"

Environments

You can define different configurations for a Worker using Wrangler environments. There is a default (top-level) environment and you can create named environments that provide environment-specific configuration.

These are defined under [env.<name>] keys, such as [env.staging] which you can then preview or deploy with the -e / --env flag in the wrangler commands like npx wrangler deploy --env staging .

The majority of keys are inheritable, meaning that top-level configuration can be used in environments. Bindings, such as vars or kv_namespaces , are not inheritable and need to be defined explicitly.

Further, there are a few keys that can only appear at the top-level.

Note If you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, you select the environment at dev or build time via the CLOUDFLARE_ENV environment variable rather than the --env flag. Otherwise, environments are defined in your Worker config file as usual. For more detail on using environments with the Cloudflare Vite plugin, refer to the plugin documentation.

Automatic provisioning

Beta

Wrangler can automatically provision resources for you when you deploy your Worker without you having to create them ahead of time.

This currently works for the following resources: KV, R2, D1, Flagship, AI Search, Agent Memory, Dispatch Namespaces and Queues.

To use this feature, add bindings to your configuration file without adding resource IDs, or in the case of R2, a bucket name. Resources will be created with the name of your worker as the prefix.

{ "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "<MY_KV_NAMESPACE>" , }, ], } [[ kv_namespaces ]] binding = "<MY_KV_NAMESPACE>"

When you run wrangler dev , local resources will automatically be created which persist between runs. When you run wrangler deploy , resources will be created for you, and their IDs will be written back to your configuration file.

If you deploy a worker with resources and no resource IDs from the dashboard (for example, via GitHub), resources will be created, but their IDs will only be accessible via the dashboard. Currently, these resource IDs will not be written back to your repository.

Top-level only keys

Top-level keys apply to the Worker as a whole (and therefore all environments). They cannot be defined within named environments.

keep_vars boolean optional Whether Wrangler should keep variables configured in the dashboard on deploy. Refer to source of truth.

send_metrics boolean optional Whether Wrangler should send usage data to Cloudflare for this project. Defaults to true . You can learn more about this in our data policy ↗ .

dependencies_instrumentation object optional Configures npm package dependency instrumentation when deploying or uploading a Worker version. Defaults to enabled. enabled boolean — Whether Wrangler should collect and send npm package dependency metadata (package names and versions). Defaults to true .

site object optional deprecated See the Workers Sites section below for more information. Cloudflare Pages and Workers Assets is preferred over this approach. This is not supported by the Cloudflare Vite plugin.



Inheritable keys

Inheritable keys are configurable at the top-level, and can be inherited (or overridden) by environment-specific configuration.

Note At a minimum, the name , main and compatibility_date keys are required to deploy a Worker. The main key is optional for assets-only Workers.

observability object optional Configures automatic observability settings for telemetry data emitted from your Worker. Refer to Observability.

assets Assets optional Configures static assets that will be served. Refer to Assets for more details.

exports object optional Declares the Durable Object classes this Worker exports and their lifecycle state ( created , deleted , renamed , transferred , expecting-transfer ). Refer to Durable Object class exports. Mutually exclusive with migrations .

migrations object optional Legacy imperative configuration that maps a Durable Object from a class name to a runtime state. For new Workers, prefer exports . Refer to Durable Object class migrations (legacy).

placement object optional Configures where your Worker runs to minimize latency to back-end services. Refer to Placement. mode string — Set to "smart" to automatically place your Worker near back-end services based on observed latency. region string — Specify a cloud region (for example, "aws:us-east-1" , "gcp:europe-west1" , or "azure:westeurope" ) to place your Worker near infrastructure in that region. host string — Specify a hostname and port for a single-homed layer 4 service (for example, "my_database_host.com:5432" ) to place your Worker near that service. hostname string — Specify a hostname for a single-homed layer 7 service (for example, "my_api_server.com" ) to place your Worker near that service.



Non-inheritable keys

Non-inheritable keys are configurable at the top-level, but cannot be inherited by environments and must be specified for each environment.

define Record<string, string> optional A map of values to substitute when deploying your Worker. If you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, define is replaced by Vite's define ↗ .

vars object optional A map of environment variables to set when deploying your Worker. Refer to Environment variables.

durable_objects object optional A list of Durable Objects that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to Durable Objects.

kv_namespaces object optional A list of KV namespaces that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to KV namespaces.

r2_buckets object optional A list of R2 buckets that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to R2 buckets.

ai_search_namespaces object optional A list of AI Search namespaces that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to AI Search namespaces.

ai_search object optional A list of AI Search instance bindings bound directly to pre-existing instances in the default namespace. Refer to AI Search instances.

vectorize object optional A list of Vectorize indexes that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to Vectorize indexes.

services object optional A list of service bindings that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to service bindings.

queues object optional A list of Queue producers and consumers that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to Queues.

workflows object optional A list of Workflows that your Worker should be bound to. Refer to Workflows.

tail_consumers object optional A list of the Tail Workers your Worker sends data to. Refer to Tail Workers.

secrets object optional Declares the secret names your Worker requires. Used for validation during local development and deploy, and as the source of truth for type generation. Refer to Secrets. required string[] optional — A list of secret names that must be set to deploy your Worker.

secrets_store_secrets object optional A list of Secrets Store bindings that your worker should be bound to. Refer to Secrets Store.



Types of routes

There are three types of routes: Custom Domains, routes, and workers.dev .

Custom Domains

Custom Domains allow you to connect your Worker to a domain or subdomain, without having to make changes to your DNS settings or perform any certificate management.

pattern string required The pattern that your Worker should be run on, for example, "example.com" .

custom_domain boolean optional Whether the Worker should be on a Custom Domain as opposed to a route. Defaults to false .



Example:

{ "routes" : [ { "pattern" : "shop.example.com" , "custom_domain" : true , }, ], } [[ routes ]] pattern = "shop.example.com" custom_domain = true

Routes

Routes allow users to map a URL pattern to a Worker. A route can be configured as a zone ID route, a zone name route, or a simple route.

Zone ID route

pattern string required The pattern that your Worker can be run on, for example, "example.com/*" .

zone_id string required The ID of the zone that your pattern is associated with. Refer to Find zone and account IDs.



Example:

{ "routes" : [ { "pattern" : "subdomain.example.com/*" , "zone_id" : "<YOUR_ZONE_ID>" , }, ], } [[ routes ]] pattern = "subdomain.example.com/*" zone_id = "<YOUR_ZONE_ID>"

Zone name route

pattern string required The pattern that your Worker should be run on, for example, "example.com/*" .

zone_name string required The name of the zone that your pattern is associated with. If you are using API tokens, this will require the Account scope.



Example:

{ "routes" : [ { "pattern" : "subdomain.example.com/*" , "zone_name" : "example.com" , }, ], } [[ routes ]] pattern = "subdomain.example.com/*" zone_name = "example.com"

Simple route

This is a simple route that only requires a pattern.

Example:

{ "route" : "example.com/*" , } route = "example.com/*"

Cloudflare Workers accounts come with a workers.dev subdomain that is configurable in the Cloudflare dashboard.

workers_dev boolean optional Whether the Worker runs on a custom workers.dev account subdomain. Defaults to true .



{ "workers_dev" : false , } workers_dev = false

Triggers

Triggers allow you to define the cron expression to invoke your Worker's scheduled function. Refer to Supported cron expressions.

crons string[] required An array of cron expressions. To disable a Cron Trigger, set crons = [] . Commenting out the crons key will not disable a Cron Trigger.



Example:

{ "triggers" : { "crons" : [ "* * * * *" ], }, } [ triggers ] crons = [ "* * * * *" ]

Observability

The Observability setting allows you to automatically ingest, store, filter, and analyze logging data emitted from Cloudflare Workers directly from your Cloudflare Worker's dashboard.

enabled boolean required When set to true on a Worker, logs for the Worker are persisted. Defaults to true for all new Workers.

head_sampling_rate number optional A number between 0 and 1, where 0 indicates zero out of one hundred requests are logged, and 1 indicates every request is logged. If head_sampling_rate is unspecified, it is configured to a default value of 1 (100%). Read more about head-based sampling.



Example:

{ "observability" : { "enabled" : true , "head_sampling_rate" : 0.1 , // 10% of requests are logged }, } [ observability ] enabled = true head_sampling_rate = 0.1

Custom builds

Note Not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

You can configure a custom build step that will be run before your Worker is deployed. Refer to Custom builds.

command string optional The command used to build your Worker. On Linux and macOS, the command is executed in the sh shell and the cmd shell for Windows. The && and || shell operators may be used.

cwd string optional The directory in which the command is executed.

watch_dir string | string[] optional The directory to watch for changes while using wrangler dev . Defaults to the current working directory.



Example:

{ "build" : { "command" : "npm run build" , "cwd" : "build_cwd" , "watch_dir" : "build_watch_dir" , }, } [ build ] command = "npm run build" cwd = "build_cwd" watch_dir = "build_watch_dir"

Limits

You can impose limits on your Worker's behavior at runtime. Limits are only supported for the Standard Usage Model. Limits are only enforced when deployed to Cloudflare's network, not in local development. The CPU limit can be set to a maximum of 300,000 milliseconds (5 minutes).

Each isolate has some built-in flexibility to allow for cases where your Worker infrequently runs over the configured limit. If your Worker starts hitting the limit consistently, its execution will be terminated according to the limit configured.

cpu_ms number optional The maximum CPU time allowed per invocation, in milliseconds.

subrequests number optional The maximum number of subrequests allowed per invocation. This value defaults to 50 for free accounts and 10,000 for paid accounts. The free account maximum is 50 and the paid account maximum is 10,000,000. Refer to subrequest limits for more information.



Example:

{ "limits" : { "cpu_ms" : 100 , "subrequests" : 150 , }, } [ limits ] cpu_ms = 100 subrequests = 150

Bindings

Browser Run

The Workers Browser Run API allows developers to programmatically control and interact with a headless browser instance and create automation flows for their applications and products.

A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the browser binding. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this headless browser in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗ . For example, binding = "HEAD_LESS" or binding = "simulatedBrowser" would both be valid names for the binding.



Example:

{ "browser" : { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , }, } [ browser ] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>"

D1 databases

D1 is Cloudflare's serverless SQL database. A Worker can query a D1 database (or databases) by creating a binding to each database for D1 Workers Binding API.

To bind D1 databases to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the [[d1_databases]] key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the D1 database. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this database in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗ . For example, binding = "MY_DB" or binding = "productionDB" would both be valid names for the binding.

database_name string required The name of the database. This is a human-readable name that allows you to distinguish between different databases, and is set when you first create the database.

database_id string required The ID of the database. The database ID is available when you first use wrangler d1 create or when you call wrangler d1 list , and uniquely identifies your database.

preview_database_id string optional The preview ID of this D1 database. If provided, wrangler dev uses this ID. Otherwise, it uses database_id . This option is required when using wrangler dev --remote .

migrations_dir string optional The migration directory containing the migration files. By default, wrangler d1 migrations create creates a folder named migrations . You can use migrations_dir to specify a different folder containing the migration files (for example, if you have a mono-repo setup, and want to use a single D1 instance across your apps/packages). For more information, refer to D1 Wrangler migrations commands and D1 migrations.

migrations_pattern string optional A glob pattern (relative to your Wrangler config file) used to discover migration files. Defaults to migrations/*.sql . Use this to opt in to nested layouts produced by ORMs like Drizzle (for example, migrations/*/migration.sql ). When migrations_pattern is set, migrations_dir must also be set, and migrations_pattern must start with whatever migrations_dir is set to. Each migration is recorded in the migrations table as a path relative to migrations_dir .



Note When using Wrangler in the default local development mode, files will be written to local storage instead of the preview or production database. Refer to Local development for more details.

Example:

{ "d1_databases" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "database_name" : "<DATABASE_NAME>" , "database_id" : "<DATABASE_ID>" , }, ], } [[ d1_databases ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" database_name = "<DATABASE_NAME>" database_id = "<DATABASE_ID>"

Dispatch namespace bindings (Workers for Platforms)

Dispatch namespace bindings allow for communication between a dynamic dispatch Worker and a dispatch namespace. Dispatch namespace bindings are used in Workers for Platforms. Workers for Platforms helps you deploy serverless functions programmatically on behalf of your customers.

binding string required The binding name. The value (string) you set will be used to reference this database in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗ . For example, binding = "MY_NAMESPACE" or binding = "productionNamespace" would both be valid names for the binding.

namespace string required The name of the dispatch namespace.

outbound object optional service string required The name of the outbound Worker to bind to. parameters array optional A list of parameters to pass data from your dynamic dispatch Worker to the outbound Worker.



{ "dispatch_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "namespace" : "<NAMESPACE_NAME>" , "outbound" : { "service" : "<WORKER_NAME>" , "parameters" : [ "params_object" ], }, }, ], } [[ dispatch_namespaces ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" namespace = "<NAMESPACE_NAME>" [ dispatch_namespaces . outbound ] service = "<WORKER_NAME>" parameters = [ "params_object" ]

Durable Objects

Durable Objects provide low-latency coordination and consistent storage for the Workers platform.

To bind Durable Objects to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the durable_objects.bindings key.

name string required The name of the binding used to refer to the Durable Object.

class_name string required The exported class name of the Durable Object.

script_name string optional The name of the Worker where the Durable Object is defined, if it is external to this Worker. This option can be used both in local and remote development. In local development, you must run the external Worker in a separate process (via wrangler dev ). In remote development, the appropriate remote binding must be used.

environment string optional The environment of the script_name to bind to.



Example:

{ "durable_objects" : { "bindings" : [ { "name" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "class_name" : "<CLASS_NAME>" , }, ], }, } [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "<BINDING_NAME>" class_name = "<CLASS_NAME>"

Exports

The exports field declares the Durable Object classes this Worker exports and their lifecycle state. Refer to Durable Object class exports.

Each entry in exports is keyed by Durable Object class name. The fields on each entry are:

type string required For Durable Object class entries, set this to "durable-object" .

state string optional The lifecycle state. One of "created" (the default — a live class), "deleted" , "renamed" , "transferred" , or "expecting-transfer" .

storage string conditional Required when state is "created" or "expecting-transfer" . One of "sqlite" (recommended; required for new namespaces) or "legacy-kv" (only for existing key-value-backed namespaces).

renamed_to string conditional Required when state is "renamed" . The destination class name, which must also appear as a live entry in the same exports map.

transferred_to string conditional Required when state is "transferred" . The name of the target Worker that will receive the namespace.

transfer_from string conditional Required when state is "expecting-transfer" . The name of the source Worker the namespace is being transferred from.



Example:

{ "exports" : { "MyDurableObject" : { "type" : "durable-object" , "storage" : "sqlite" , }, "OldClass" : { "type" : "durable-object" , "state" : "deleted" , }, "OldName" : { "type" : "durable-object" , "state" : "renamed" , "renamed_to" : "NewName" , }, "NewName" : { "type" : "durable-object" , "storage" : "sqlite" , }, }, } [ exports . MyDurableObject ] type = "durable-object" storage = "sqlite" [ exports . OldClass ] type = "durable-object" state = "deleted" [ exports . OldName ] type = "durable-object" state = "renamed" renamed_to = "NewName" [ exports . NewName ] type = "durable-object" storage = "sqlite"

Migrations

Note migrations is the legacy imperative configuration for managing Durable Object class lifecycle. For new Workers, prefer the declarative exports field. migrations and exports are mutually exclusive.

When making changes to your Durable Object classes on a Worker that uses the legacy migrations array, you must perform a migration. Refer to Durable Object class migrations (legacy).

tag string required A unique identifier for this migration.

new_sqlite_classes string[] optional New Durable Object classes being defined with the SQLite storage backend.

new_classes string[] optional New Durable Object classes being defined with the legacy key-value storage backend.

renamed_classes {from: string, to: string}[] optional The Durable Object classes being renamed.

deleted_classes string[] optional The Durable Object classes being removed.

transferred_classes {from: string, from_script: string, to: string}[] optional The Durable Object classes being transferred from another Worker.



Example:

{ "migrations" : [ { "tag" : "v1" , "new_sqlite_classes" : [ // Array of new classes "DurableObjectExample" , ], }, { "tag" : "v2" , // Should be unique for each entry "renamed_classes" : [ // Array of rename directives { "from" : "DurableObjectExample" , "to" : "UpdatedName" , }, ], "deleted_classes" : [ // Array of deleted class names "DeprecatedClass" , ], }, ], } [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "DurableObjectExample" ] [[ migrations ]] tag = "v2" deleted_classes = [ "DeprecatedClass" ] [[ migrations . renamed_classes ]] from = "DurableObjectExample" to = "UpdatedName"

Email bindings

You can send an email about your Worker's activity from your Worker to an email address verified on Email Routing. This is useful for when you want to know about certain types of events being triggered, for example.

Before you can bind an email address to your Worker, you need to enable Email Routing and have at least one verified email address. Then, assign an array to the object (send_email) with the type of email binding you need.

name string required The binding name.

destination_address string optional The chosen email address you send emails to.

allowed_destination_addresses string[] optional The allowlist of email addresses you send emails to.



You can add one or more types of bindings to your Wrangler file. However, each attribute must be on its own line:

{ "send_email" : [ { "name" : "<NAME_FOR_BINDING1>" }, { "name" : "<NAME_FOR_BINDING2>" , "destination_address" : "<YOUR_EMAIL>@example.com" }, { "name" : "<NAME_FOR_BINDING3>" , "allowed_destination_addresses" : [ "<YOUR_EMAIL>@example.com" , "<YOUR_EMAIL2>@example.com" ] } ] } [[ send_email ]] name = "<NAME_FOR_BINDING1>" [[ send_email ]] name = "<NAME_FOR_BINDING2>" destination_address = "<YOUR_EMAIL>@example.com" [[ send_email ]] name = "<NAME_FOR_BINDING3>" allowed_destination_addresses = [ "<YOUR_EMAIL>@example.com" , "<YOUR_EMAIL2>@example.com" ]

Environment variables

Environment variables are a type of binding that allow you to attach text strings or JSON values to your Worker.

Example:

{ "$schema" : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , "name" : "my-worker-dev" , "vars" : { "API_HOST" : "example.com" , "API_ACCOUNT_ID" : "example_user" , "SERVICE_X_DATA" : { "URL" : "service-x-api.dev.example" , "MY_ID" : 123 } } } "$schema" = "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "my-worker-dev" [ vars ] API_HOST = "example.com" API_ACCOUNT_ID = "example_user" [ vars . SERVICE_X_DATA ] URL = "service-x-api.dev.example" MY_ID = 123

Hyperdrive

Hyperdrive bindings allow you to interact with and query any Postgres database from within a Worker.

binding string required The binding name.

id string required The ID of the Hyperdrive configuration.



Example:

{ // required for database drivers to function "compatibility_flags" : [ "nodejs_compat_v2" ], "hyperdrive" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "id" : "<ID>" , }, ], } compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat_v2" ] [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" id = "<ID>"

Images

Cloudflare Images lets you make transformation requests to optimize, resize, and manipulate images stored in remote sources.

To bind Images to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the images key.

binding (required). The name of the binding used to refer to the Images API.

{ "images" : { "binding" : "IMAGES" , // i.e. available in your Worker on env.IMAGES }, } [ images ] binding = "IMAGES"

KV namespaces

Workers KV is a global, low-latency, key-value data store. It stores data in a small number of centralized data centers, then caches that data in Cloudflare’s data centers after access.

To bind KV namespaces to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the kv_namespaces key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the KV namespace.

id string required The ID of the KV namespace.

preview_id string optional The preview ID of this KV namespace. This option is required when using wrangler dev --remote to develop against remote resources (but is not required with remote bindings). If developing locally, this is an optional field. wrangler dev will use this ID for the KV namespace. Otherwise, wrangler dev will use id .



Note When using Wrangler in the default local development mode, files will be written to local storage instead of the preview or production namespace. Refer to Local development for more details.

Example:

{ "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME1>" , "id" : "<NAMESPACE_ID1>" , }, { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME2>" , "id" : "<NAMESPACE_ID2>" , }, ], } [[ kv_namespaces ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME1>" id = "<NAMESPACE_ID1>" [[ kv_namespaces ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME2>" id = "<NAMESPACE_ID2>"

AI Search namespaces

AI Search is Cloudflare's managed search service. A namespace is a logical grouping of AI Search instances. The binding grants full access to all instances within the namespace.

To bind AI Search namespaces to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the ai_search_namespaces key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the AI Search namespace.

namespace string required The name of the AI Search namespace. A default namespace is created automatically for every account. If the namespace does not exist, Wrangler creates it on deploy.



Example:

{ "ai_search_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "namespace" : "default" , }, ], } [[ ai_search_namespaces ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" namespace = "default"

AI Search instances

To bind directly to a pre-existing AI Search instance in the default namespace, assign an array of the below object to the ai_search key. This binding does not support namespace-level operations like list() , create() , or delete() .

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the AI Search instance.

instance_name string required The name of the AI Search instance. Must exist in the default namespace at deploy time.



Example:

{ "ai_search" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "instance_name" : "<INSTANCE_NAME>" , }, ], } [[ ai_search ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" instance_name = "<INSTANCE_NAME>"

Queues

Queues is Cloudflare's global message queueing service, providing guaranteed delivery and message batching. To interact with a queue with Workers, you need a producer Worker to send messages to the queue and a consumer Worker to pull batches of messages out of the Queue. A single Worker can produce to and consume from multiple Queues.

To bind Queues to your producer Worker, assign an array of the below object to the [[queues.producers]] key.

queue string required The name of the queue, used on the Cloudflare dashboard.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the queue in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗ . For example, binding = "MY_QUEUE" or binding = "productionQueue" would both be valid names for the binding.

delivery_delay number optional The number of seconds to delay messages sent to a queue for by default. This can be overridden on a per-message or per-batch basis.



Example:

{ "queues" : { "producers" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "queue" : "<QUEUE_NAME>" , "delivery_delay" : 60 , // Delay messages by 60 seconds before they are delivered to a consumer }, ], }, } [[ queues . producers ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" queue = "<QUEUE_NAME>" delivery_delay = 60

To bind Queues to your consumer Worker, assign an array of the below object to the [[queues.consumers]] key.

queue string required The name of the queue, used on the Cloudflare dashboard.

max_batch_size number optional The maximum number of messages allowed in each batch.

max_batch_timeout number optional The maximum number of seconds to wait for messages to fill a batch before the batch is sent to the consumer Worker.

max_retries number optional The maximum number of retries for a message, if it fails or retryAll() is invoked.

dead_letter_queue string optional The name of another queue to send a message if it fails processing at least max_retries times. If a dead_letter_queue is not defined, messages that repeatedly fail processing will be discarded. If there is no queue with the specified name, it will be created automatically.

max_concurrency number optional The maximum number of concurrent consumers allowed to run at once. Leaving this unset will mean that the number of invocations will scale to the currently supported maximum. Refer to Consumer concurrency for more information on how consumers autoscale, particularly when messages are retried.

retry_delay number optional The number of seconds to delay retried messages for by default, before they are re-delivered to the consumer. This can be overridden on a per-message or per-batch basis when retrying messages.



Example:

{ "queues" : { "consumers" : [ { "queue" : "my-queue" , "max_batch_size" : 10 , "max_batch_timeout" : 30 , "max_retries" : 10 , "dead_letter_queue" : "my-queue-dlq" , "max_concurrency" : 5 , "retry_delay" : 120 , // Delay retried messages by 2 minutes before re-attempting delivery }, ], }, } [[ queues . consumers ]] queue = "my-queue" max_batch_size = 10 max_batch_timeout = 30 max_retries = 10 dead_letter_queue = "my-queue-dlq" max_concurrency = 5 retry_delay = 120

R2 buckets

Cloudflare R2 Storage allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.

To bind R2 buckets to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the r2_buckets key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the R2 bucket.

bucket_name string required The name of this R2 bucket.

jurisdiction string optional The jurisdiction where this R2 bucket is located, if a jurisdiction has been specified. Refer to Jurisdictional Restrictions.

preview_bucket_name string optional The preview name of this R2 bucket. If provided, wrangler dev will use this name for the R2 bucket. Otherwise, it will use bucket_name . This option is required when using wrangler dev --remote (but is not required with remote bindings).



Note When using Wrangler in the default local development mode, files will be written to local storage instead of the preview or production bucket. Refer to Local development for more details.

Example:

{ "r2_buckets" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME1>" , "bucket_name" : "<BUCKET_NAME1>" , }, { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME2>" , "bucket_name" : "<BUCKET_NAME2>" , }, ], } [[ r2_buckets ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME1>" bucket_name = "<BUCKET_NAME1>" [[ r2_buckets ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME2>" bucket_name = "<BUCKET_NAME2>"

Vectorize indexes

A Vectorize index allows you to insert and query vector embeddings for semantic search, classification and other vector search use-cases.

To bind Vectorize indexes to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the vectorize key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the bound index from your Worker code.

index_name string required The name of the index to bind.



Example:

{ "vectorize" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "index_name" : "<INDEX_NAME>" , }, ], } [[ vectorize ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" index_name = "<INDEX_NAME>"

Service bindings

A service binding allows you to send HTTP requests to another Worker without those requests going over the Internet. The request immediately invokes the downstream Worker, reducing latency as compared to a request to a third-party service. Refer to About Service Bindings.

To bind other Workers to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the services key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the bound Worker.

service string required The name of the Worker. To bind to a Worker in a specific environment, you need to append the environment name to the Worker name. This should be in the format <worker-name>-<environment-name> . For example, to bind to a Worker called worker-name in its staging environment, service should be set to worker-name-staging .

entrypoint string optional The name of the entrypoint to bind to. If you do not specify an entrypoint, the default export of the Worker will be used.



Example:

{ "services" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "service" : "<WORKER_NAME>" , "entrypoint" : "<ENTRYPOINT_NAME>" , }, ], } [[ services ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" service = "<WORKER_NAME>" entrypoint = "<ENTRYPOINT_NAME>"

Static assets

Refer to Assets.

Analytics Engine Datasets

Workers Analytics Engine provides analytics, observability and data logging from Workers. Write data points to your Worker binding then query the data using the SQL API.

To bind Analytics Engine datasets to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the analytics_engine_datasets key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the dataset.

dataset string optional The dataset name to write to. This will default to the same name as the binding if it is not supplied.



Example:

{ "analytics_engine_datasets" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "dataset" : "<DATASET_NAME>" , }, ], } [[ analytics_engine_datasets ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" dataset = "<DATASET_NAME>"

mTLS Certificates

To communicate with origins that require client authentication, a Worker can present a certificate for mTLS in subrequests. Wrangler provides the mtls-certificate command to upload and manage these certificates.

To create a binding to an mTLS certificate for your Worker, assign an array of objects with the following shape to the mtls_certificates key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the certificate.

certificate_id string required The ID of the certificate. Wrangler displays this via the mtls-certificate upload and mtls-certificate list commands.



Example of a Wrangler configuration file that includes an mTLS certificate binding:

{ "mtls_certificates" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME1>" , "certificate_id" : "<CERTIFICATE_ID1>" , }, { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME2>" , "certificate_id" : "<CERTIFICATE_ID2>" , }, ], } [[ mtls_certificates ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME1>" certificate_id = "<CERTIFICATE_ID1>" [[ mtls_certificates ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME2>" certificate_id = "<CERTIFICATE_ID2>"

mTLS certificate bindings can then be used at runtime to communicate with secured origins via their fetch method.

Workers AI

Workers AI allows you to run machine learning models, on the Cloudflare network, from your own code – whether that be from Workers, Pages, or anywhere via REST API.

Workers AI local development usage charges Using Workers AI always accesses your Cloudflare account in order to run AI models and will incur usage charges even in local development.

Unlike other bindings, this binding is limited to one AI binding per Worker project.

binding string required The binding name.



Example:

{ "ai" : { "binding" : "AI" , // available in your Worker code on `env.AI` }, } [ ai ] binding = "AI"

Workflows

Workflows allow you to build durable, multi-step applications using the Workers platform. A Workflow binding enables your Worker to create and manage Workflow instances programmatically.

To bind Workflows to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the workflows key.

binding string required The binding name used to refer to the Workflow in your Worker. The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗ . For example, binding = "MY_WORKFLOW" would be a valid name for the binding.

name string required The name of the Workflow.

class_name string required The name of the exported Workflow class. The class_name must match the name of the Workflow class exported from your Worker code.

script_name string optional The name of the Worker script where the Workflow class is defined. Only required if the Workflow is defined in a different Worker than the one the binding is configured on.

schedules string[] optional A list of cron schedules that create new instances of this Workflow automatically. Use this when you want to run a Workflow on a recurring interval without defining top-level triggers.crons and a separate scheduled handler. Use a Wrangler release that supports Workflow schedules. If your local schema does not recognize schedules , update Wrangler first.



Example:

{ "workflows" : [ { "binding" : "<BINDING_NAME>" , "name" : "<WORKFLOW_NAME>" , "class_name" : "<CLASS_NAME>" , }, ], } [[ workflows ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" name = "<WORKFLOW_NAME>" class_name = "<CLASS_NAME>"

Assets

Static assets allows developers to run front-end websites on Workers. You can configure the directory of assets, an optional runtime binding, and routing configuration options.

You can only configure one collection of assets per Worker.

The following options are available under the assets key.

directory string optional Folder of static assets to be served. Not required if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, which will automatically point to the client build output.

binding string optional The binding name used to refer to the assets. Optional, and only useful when a Worker script is set with main .

run_worker_first boolean | string[] optional, defaults to false Controls whether static assets are fetched directly, or a Worker script is invoked. Can be a boolean ( true / false ) or an array of route pattern strings with support for glob patterns ( * ) and exception patterns ( ! prefix). Patterns must begin with / or !/ . Learn more about fetching assets when using run_worker_first .

html_handling : "auto-trailing-slash" | "force-trailing-slash" | "drop-trailing-slash" | "none" optional, defaults to "auto-trailing-slash" Determines the redirects and rewrites of requests for HTML content. Learn more about the various options in assets routing.

not_found_handling : "single-page-application" | "404-page" | "none" optional, defaults to "none" Determines the handling of requests that do not map to an asset. Learn more about the various options for routing behavior.



Example:

{ "assets" : { "directory" : "./public" , "binding" : "ASSETS" , "html_handling" : "force-trailing-slash" , "not_found_handling" : "404-page" , }, } [ assets ] directory = "./public" binding = "ASSETS" html_handling = "force-trailing-slash" not_found_handling = "404-page"

You can also configure run_worker_first with an array of route patterns:

{ "assets" : { "directory" : "./public" , "binding" : "ASSETS" , "run_worker_first" : [ "/api/*" , // API calls go to Worker first "!/api/docs/*" , // EXCEPTION: For /api/docs/*, try static assets first ], }, } [ assets ] directory = "./public" binding = "ASSETS" run_worker_first = [ "/api/*" , "!/api/docs/*" ]

Containers

You can define Containers to run alongside your Worker using the containers field.

Note You must also define a Durable Object to communicate with your Container via Workers. This Durable Object's class name must match the class_name value in container configuration.

The following options are available:

image string required The image to use for the container. This can either be a local path to a Dockerfile , in which case wrangler deploy will build and push the image, or it can be an image reference. Supported registries are the Cloudflare Registry, Docker Hub, Amazon ECR, and Google Artifact Registry. For more information, refer to Image Management.

class_name string required The corresponding Durable Object class name. This will make this Durable Object a container-enabled Durable Object and allow each instance to control a container. See Durable Object Container Methods for details.

instance_type string optional The instance type of the container. This determines the amount of memory, CPU, and disk given to the container instance. The current options are "lite" , "basic" , "standard-1" , "standard-2" , "standard-3" , and "standard-4" . The default is "lite" . For more information, the see instance types documentation. To specify a custom instance type, see here.

max_instances string optional The maximum number of concurrent container instances you want to run at any given moment. Stopped containers do not count towards this - you may have more container instances than this number overall, but only this many actively running containers at once. If a request to start a container will exceed this limit, that request will error. Defaults to 20. This value is only enforced when running in production on Cloudflare's network. This limit does not apply during local development, so you may run more instances than specified.

name string optional The name of your container. Used as an identifier. This will default to a combination of your Worker name, the class name, and your environment.

image_build_context string optional The build context of the application, by default it is the directory of image .

image_vars Record<string, string> optional Build-time variables, equivalent to using --build-arg with docker build . If you want to provide environment variables to your container at runtime, you should use secret bindings or envVars on the Container class.

rollout_active_grace_period number optional The minimum number of seconds to wait before an active container instance becomes eligible for updating during a rollout. At that point, the container will be sent a SIGTERM signal and still has 15 minutes to shut down before it is forcibly killed and updated. Defaults to 0 .

rollout_step_percentage number | number[] optional Configures what percentage of instances should be updated at each step of a rollout. If this is set to a single number, each step will rollout to that percentage of instances. The options are 5 , 10 , 20 , 25 , 50 or 100 . If this is an array of numbers, each step specifies the cumulative rollout progress, so the final step must be 100 . Defaults to [10, 100] . This can be overridden ad hoc by deploying with the --containers-rollout=immediate flag, which will roll out to 100% of instances in one step. Note that flag will not override rollout_active_grace_period , if configured.

ssh object optional Configuration for SSH through Wrangler. Refer to SSH.

wrangler_ssh object optional deprecated, use `ssh` Deprecated alias for ssh . Still supported for backward compatibility.

authorized_keys object[] optional Public keys that should be added to the Container's authorized_keys file.

constraints object optional Placement constraints for the container. Refer to Containers placement for details.

constraints.regions string[] optional Limit container placement to specific geographic regions. Valid values: "ENAM" , "WNAM" , "EEUR" , "WEUR" , "APAC" , "SAM" , "ME" , "OC" , "AFR" .

constraints.jurisdiction string optional Restrict containers to compliance boundaries. Valid values: "eu" , "fedramp" .



{ "containers" : [ { "class_name" : "MyContainer" , "image" : "./Dockerfile" , "max_instances" : 10 , "instance_type" : "basic" , // Optional, defaults to "lite" "image_vars" : { "FOO" : "BAR" , }, "constraints" : { "regions" : [ "ENAM" , "WNAM" ], "jurisdiction" : "fedramp" , }, }, ], "durable_objects" : { "bindings" : [ { "name" : "MY_CONTAINER" , "class_name" : "MyContainer" , }, ], }, "migrations" : [ { "tag" : "v1" , "new_sqlite_classes" : [ "MyContainer" ], }, ], } [[ containers ]] class_name = "MyContainer" image = "./Dockerfile" max_instances = 10 instance_type = "basic" [ containers . image_vars ] FOO = "BAR" [ containers . constraints ] regions = [ "ENAM" , "WNAM" ] jurisdiction = "fedramp" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_CONTAINER" class_name = "MyContainer" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyContainer" ]

Custom Instance Types

In place of the named instance types, you can set a custom instance type by individually configuring vCPU, memory, and disk. See the limits documentation for constraints on custom instance types.

The following options are available:

vcpu number optional The vCPU to be used by your container. Defaults to 0.0625 (1/16 vCPU).

memory_mib number optional The memory to be used by your container, in MiB. Defaults to 256 .

disk_mb number optional The disk to be used by your container, in MB. Defaults to 2000 (2GB).



{ "containers" : [ { "image" : "./Dockerfile" , "instance_type" : { "vcpu" : 1 , "memory_mib" : 1024 , "disk_mb" : 4000 , }, }, ], } [[ containers ]] image = "./Dockerfile" [ containers . instance_type ] vcpu = 1 memory_mib = 1_024 disk_mb = 4_000

SSH

Configuration for SSH access to a Container instance through Wrangler. For a guide on connecting to Containers via SSH, refer to SSH.

The following options are available:

enabled boolean optional Whether SSH through Wrangler is enabled. Defaults to true . Set to false to disable SSH access.

port number optional The port for the SSH service to run on. Defaults to 22 .



Authorized keys

An authorized key is a public key that can be used to SSH into a Container.

The following are properties of a key:

name string required The display name of the key.

public_key string required The public key itself. Currently only the ssh-ed25519 key type is supported.



Bundling

Note Wrangler bundling is not applicable if you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

Wrangler can operate in two modes: the default bundling mode and --no-bundle mode. In bundling mode, Wrangler will traverse all the imports of your code and generate a single JavaScript "entry-point" file. Imported source code is "inlined/bundled" into this entry-point file.

It is also possible to include additional modules into your Worker, which are uploaded alongside the entry-point. You specify which additional modules should be included into your Worker using the rules key, making these modules available to be imported when your Worker is invoked. The rules key will be an array of the below object.

type string required The type of module. Must be one of: ESModule , CommonJS , CompiledWasm , Text or Data .

globs string[] required An array of glob rules (for example, ["**/*.md"] ). Refer to glob ↗ .

fallthrough boolean optional When set to true on a rule, this allows you to have multiple rules for the same Type .



Example:

{ "rules" : [ { "type" : "Text" , "globs" : [ "**/*.md" ], "fallthrough" : true , }, ], } [[ rules ]] type = "Text" globs = [ "**/*.md" ] fallthrough = true

Importing modules within a Worker

You can import and refer to these modules within your Worker, like so:

index.js js import markdown from "./example.md" ; export default { async fetch () { return new Response (markdown); }, };

Find additional modules

Normally Wrangler will only include additional modules that are statically imported in your source code as in the example above. By setting find_additional_modules to true in your configuration file, Wrangler will traverse the file tree below base_dir . Any files that match rules will also be included as unbundled, external modules in the deployed Worker. base_dir defaults to the directory containing your main entrypoint.

See https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/wrangler/bundling/ ↗ for more details and examples.

Python Workers

By default, Python Workers bundle the files and folders in python_modules at the root of your Worker (alongside your wrangler config file). The files in this directory represent your vendored packages and is where the pywrangler tool copies packages into. In some cases, you may find that the files in this folder are too large and if your worker doesn't require them then they just grow your bundle size for no reason.

To fix this, you can exclude certain files from being included. To do this use the python_modules.excludes option, for example:

{ "python_modules" : { "excludes" : [ "**/*.pyc" , "**/__pycache__" ], }, } [ python_modules ] excludes = [ "**/*.pyc" , "**/__pycache__" ]

This will exclude any .pyc files and __pycache__ directories inside any subdirectory in python_modules .

By default, python_modules.excludes is set to ["**/*.pyc"] , so be sure to include this when setting it to a different value.

Local development settings

Note If you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, you should use Vite's server options ↗ instead.

You can configure various aspects of local development, such as the local protocol or port.

ip string optional

IP address for the local dev server to listen on. Defaults to localhost .

port number optional

Port for the local dev server to listen on. Defaults to 8787 .

local_protocol string optional Protocol that local dev server listens to requests on. Defaults to http .

upstream_protocol string optional Protocol that the local dev server forwards requests on. Defaults to https .

host string optional Host to forward requests to, defaults to the host of the first route of the Worker.

enable_containers boolean optional Determines whether to enable containers during a local dev session, if they have been configured. Defaults to true . If set to false , you can develop the rest of your application without requiring Docker or other container tool, as long as you do not invoke any code that interacts with containers.

container_engine string optional Used for local development of Containers. Wrangler will attempt to automatically find the correct socket to use to communicate with your container engine. If that does not work (usually surfacing as an internal error when attempting to connect to your Container), you can try setting the socket path using this option. You can also set this via the environment variable DOCKER_HOST .

generate_types boolean optional Generate types from your Worker configuration. Defaults to false .



{ "dev" : { "ip" : "192.168.1.1" , "port" : 8080 , "local_protocol" : "http" , }, } [ dev ] ip = "192.168.1.1" port = 8_080 local_protocol = "http"

Secrets

Secrets are a type of binding that allow you to attach encrypted text values to your Worker.

secrets configuration property

The secrets configuration property lets you declare the secret names your Worker requires in your Wrangler configuration file. Required secrets are validated during local development and deploy, and used as the source of truth for type generation.

{ "secrets" : { "required" : [ "API_KEY" , "DB_PASSWORD" ], }, } [ secrets ] required = [ "API_KEY" , "DB_PASSWORD" ]

Type generation

When secrets is defined at any config level, wrangler types generates typed bindings from the names listed in secrets.required and no longer infers secret names from .dev.vars or .env files. This lets you run type generation in environments where those files are not present.

Per-environment secrets are supported. Each named environment produces its own interface, and the aggregated Env type marks secrets that only appear in some environments as optional.

Deploy

When secrets is defined, wrangler deploy and wrangler versions upload validate that all secrets in secrets.required are configured on the Worker before the operation succeeds. If any required secrets are missing, the command fails with an error listing which secrets need to be set.

Local development

Caution Do not use vars to store sensitive information in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file. Use secrets instead.

Put secrets for use in local development in either a .dev.vars file or a .env file, in the same directory as the Wrangler configuration file.

Note You can use the secrets configuration property to declare which secret names your Worker requires. When defined, only the keys listed in secrets.required are loaded from .dev.vars or .env . Additional keys are excluded and missing keys produce a warning.

Note Choose to use either .dev.vars or .env but not both. If you define a .dev.vars file, then values in .env files will not be included in the env object during local development.

These files should be formatted using the dotenv ↗ syntax. For example:

.dev.vars / .env bash SECRET_KEY = "value" API_TOKEN = "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9"

Do not commit secrets to git The .dev.vars and .env files should not be committed to git. Add .dev.vars* and .env* to your project's .gitignore file.

To set different secrets for each Cloudflare environment, create files named .dev.vars.<environment-name> or .env.<environment-name> .

When you select a Cloudflare environment in your local development, the corresponding environment-specific file will be loaded ahead of the generic .dev.vars (or .env ) file.

When using .dev.vars.<environment-name> files, all secrets must be defined per environment. If .dev.vars.<environment-name> exists then only this will be loaded; the .dev.vars file will not be loaded.

files, all secrets must be defined per environment. If exists then only this will be loaded; the file will not be loaded. In contrast, all matching .env files are loaded and the values are merged. For each variable, the value from the most specific file is used, with the following precedence: .env.<environment-name>.local (most specific) .env.local .env.<environment-name> .env (least specific)

files are loaded and the values are merged. For each variable, the value from the most specific file is used, with the following precedence:

Controlling `.env` handling It is possible to control how .env files are loaded in local development by setting environment variables on the process running the tools. To disable loading local dev vars from .env files without providing a .dev.vars file, set the CLOUDFLARE_LOAD_DEV_VARS_FROM_DOT_ENV environment variable to "false" .

files without providing a file, set the environment variable to . To include every environment variable defined in your system's process environment as a local development variable, ensure there is no .dev.vars and then set the CLOUDFLARE_INCLUDE_PROCESS_ENV environment variable to "true" . This is not needed when using the secrets configuration property, which loads from process.env automatically.

Module Aliasing

Note If you're using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, alias is replaced Vite's resolve.alias ↗.

You can configure Wrangler to replace all calls to import a particular package with a module of your choice, by configuring the alias field:

{ "alias" : { "foo" : "./replacement-module-filepath" , }, } [ alias ] foo = "./replacement-module-filepath"

replacement-module-filepath.js js export const bar = "baz" ;

With the configuration above, any calls to import or require() the module foo will be aliased to point to your replacement module:

import { bar } from "foo" ; console. log (bar); // returns "baz"

Bundling issues

When Wrangler bundles your Worker, it might fail to resolve dependencies. Setting up an alias for such dependencies is a simple way to fix the issue.

However, before doing so, verify that the package is correctly installed in your project, either as a direct dependency in package.json or as a transitive dependency.

If an alias is the correct solution for your dependency issue, you have several options:

Alternative implementation — Implement the module's logic in a Worker-compatible manner, ensuring that all the functionality remains intact.

— Implement the module's logic in a Worker-compatible manner, ensuring that all the functionality remains intact. No-op module — If the module's logic is unused or irrelevant, point the alias to an empty file. This makes the module a no-op while fixing the bundling issue.

— If the module's logic is unused or irrelevant, point the alias to an empty file. This makes the module a no-op while fixing the bundling issue. Runtime error — If the module's logic is unused and the Worker should not attempt to use it (for example, because of security vulnerabilities), point the alias to a file with a single top-level throw statement. This fixes the bundling issue while ensuring the module is never actually used.

Example: Aliasing dependencies from NPM

You can use module aliasing to provide an implementation of an NPM package that does not work on Workers — even if you only rely on that NPM package indirectly, as a dependency of one of your Worker's dependencies.

For example, some NPM packages depend on node-fetch ↗, a package that provided a polyfill of the fetch() API, before it was built into Node.js.

node-fetch isn't needed in Workers, because the fetch() API is provided by the Workers runtime. And node-fetch doesn't work on Workers, because it relies on currently unsupported Node.js APIs from the http / https modules.

You can alias all imports of node-fetch to instead point directly to the fetch() API that is built into the Workers runtime:

{ "alias" : { "node-fetch" : "./fetch-polyfill" , }, } [ alias ] node-fetch = "./fetch-polyfill"

./fetch-polyfill js export default fetch;

Example: Aliasing Node.js APIs

You can use module aliasing to provide your own polyfill implementation of a Node.js API that is not yet available in the Workers runtime.

For example, let's say the NPM package you rely on calls fs.readFile ↗. You can alias the fs module by adding the following to your Worker's Wrangler configuration file:

{ "alias" : { "fs" : "./fs-polyfill" , }, } [ alias ] fs = "./fs-polyfill"

./fs-polyfill js export function readFile () { // ... }

In many cases, this allows you to work provide just enough of an API to make a dependency work. You can learn more about Cloudflare Workers' support for Node.js APIs on the Cloudflare Workers Node.js API documentation page.

Source maps

Source maps translate compiled and minified code back to the original code that you wrote. Source maps are combined with the stack trace returned by the JavaScript runtime to present you with a stack trace.

upload_source_maps boolean When upload_source_maps is set to true , Wrangler will automatically generate and upload source map files when you run wrangler deploy or wrangler versions deploy .



Example:

{ "upload_source_maps" : true , } upload_source_maps = true

Workers Sites

Use Workers Static Assets Instead You should use Workers Static Assets to host full-stack applications instead of Workers Sites. It has been deprecated in Wrangler v4, and the Cloudflare Vite plugin does not support Workers Sites. Do not use Workers Sites for new projects.

Workers Sites allows you to host static websites, or dynamic websites using frameworks like Vue or React, on Workers.

bucket string required The directory containing your static assets. It must be a path relative to your Wrangler configuration file.

include string[] optional An exclusive list of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from your bucket location. Only matched items will be uploaded.

exclude string[] optional A list of .gitignore -style patterns that match files or directories in your bucket that should be excluded from uploads.



Example:

{ "site" : { "bucket" : "./public" , "include" : [ "upload_dir" ], "exclude" : [ "ignore_dir" ], }, } [ site ] bucket = "./public" include = [ "upload_dir" ] exclude = [ "ignore_dir" ]

Proxy support

Corporate networks will often have proxies on their networks and this can sometimes cause connectivity issues. To configure Wrangler with the appropriate proxy details, add the following environmental variables:

https_proxy

HTTPS_PROXY

http_proxy

HTTP_PROXY

To configure this on macOS, add HTTP_PROXY=http://<YOUR_PROXY_HOST>:<YOUR_PROXY_PORT> before your Wrangler commands.

Example:

$ HTTP_PROXY=http://localhost:8080 wrangler dev

If your IT team has configured your computer's proxy settings, be aware that the first non-empty environment variable in this list will be used when Wrangler makes outgoing requests.

For example, if both https_proxy and http_proxy are set, Wrangler will only use https_proxy for outgoing requests.

Source of truth

We recommend treating your Wrangler configuration file as the source of truth for your Worker configuration, and to avoid making changes to your Worker via the Cloudflare dashboard if you are using Wrangler.

If you need to make changes to your Worker from the Cloudflare dashboard, the dashboard will generate a TOML snippet for you to copy into your Wrangler configuration file, which will help ensure your Wrangler configuration file is always up to date.

If you change your environment variables in the Cloudflare dashboard, Wrangler will override them the next time you deploy. If you want to disable this behavior, add keep_vars = true to your Wrangler configuration file.

If you change your routes in the dashboard, Wrangler will override them in the next deploy with the routes you have set in your Wrangler configuration file. To manage routes via the Cloudflare dashboard only, remove any route and routes keys from your Wrangler configuration file. Then add workers_dev = false to your Wrangler configuration file. For more information, refer to Deprecations.

Wrangler will not delete your secrets (encrypted environment variables) unless you run wrangler secret delete <key> .

Generated Wrangler configuration

Note This section describes a feature that can be implemented by frameworks and other build tools that are integrating with Wrangler. It is unlikely that an application developer will need to use this feature, but it is documented here to help you understand when Wrangler is using a generated configuration rather than the original, user's configuration. For example, when using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, an output Worker configuration file is generated as part of the build. This is then used for preview and deployment.

Some framework tools, or custom pre-build processes, generate a modified Wrangler configuration to be used to deploy the Worker code. In this case, the tool may also create a special .wrangler/deploy/config.json file that redirects Wrangler to use the generated configuration rather than the original, user's configuration.

Wrangler uses this generated configuration only for the following deploy and dev related commands:

wrangler deploy

wrangler dev

wrangler versions upload

wrangler versions deploy

wrangler pages deploy

wrangler pages functions build

When running these commands, Wrangler looks up the directory tree from the current working directory for a file at the path .wrangler/deploy/config.json . This file must contain only a single JSON object of the form:

{ "configPath" : "../../path/to/wrangler.jsonc" }

When this config.json file exists, Wrangler will follow the configPath (relative to the .wrangler/deploy/config.json file) to find the generated Wrangler configuration file to load and use in the current command. Wrangler will display messaging to the user to indicate that the configuration has been redirected to a different file than the user's configuration file.

The generated configuration file should not include any environments. This is because such a file, when required, should be created as part of a build step, which should already target a specific environment. These build tools should generate distinct deployment configuration files for different environments.

Custom build tool example

A common example of using a redirected configuration is where a custom build tool, or framework, wants to modify the user's configuration to be used when deploying, by generating a new configuration in a dist directory.

First, the user writes code that uses Cloudflare Workers resources, configured via a user's Wrangler configuration file like the following: { "$schema" : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , "name" : "my-worker" , "main" : "src/index.ts" , "vars" : { "MY_VARIABLE" : "production variable" , }, "env" : { "staging" : { "vars" : { "MY_VARIABLE" : "staging variable" , }, }, }, } "$schema" = "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "my-worker" main = "src/index.ts" [ vars ] MY_VARIABLE = "production variable" [ env . staging . vars ] MY_VARIABLE = "staging variable" This configuration points main at the user's code entry-point and defines the MY_VARIABLE variable in two different environments.

Then, the user runs a custom build for a given environment (for example staging ). This will read the user's Wrangler configuration file to find the source code entry-point and environment specific settings: > my-tool build --env = staging

my-tool generates a dist directory that contains both compiled code and a new generated deployment configuration file, containing only the settings for the given environment. It also creates a .wrangler/deploy/config.json file that redirects Wrangler to the new, generated deployment configuration file: dist/ index.js wrangler.jsonc .wrangler/ deploy/ config.json



The generated dist/wrangler.jsonc might contain:

{ "name" : "my-worker" , "main" : "./index.js" , "vars" : { "MY_VARIABLE" : "staging variable" } }

Now, the main property points to the generated code entry-point, no environment is defined, and the MY_VARIABLE variable is resolved to the staging environment value.

And the .wrangler/deploy/config.json contains the path to the generated configuration file: