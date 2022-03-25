Get started guide
Cloudflare Workers is a serverless application platform running on Cloudflare’s global cloud network in over 200 cities around the world, offering both free and paid plans .
Learn more about how Workers works .
This guide will instruct you through setting up a Cloudflare account to deploying your first Worker script.
1. Sign up for a Workers account
Before you can start publishing your Workers on your own domain or a free
*.workers.dev subdomain, you must sign up for a Cloudflare Workers account.
The signup process will guide you through choosing a
*.workers.dev subdomain and verifying your email address, both of which are required to publish.
2. Install the Workers CLI
Installing
wrangler, the Workers CLI, gives you the freedom to
generate
,
configure
,
build
,
preview
, and
publish your Workers projects from the comfort of your development environment.
To install
wrangler, ensure you have
npm installed, preferably using a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues or to easily change Node.js versions, then run:
$ npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler
or install with yarn:
$ yarn global add @cloudflare/wrangler
Then run
wrangler --version to confirm that the installation was successful:
$ wrangler --version👷 ✨ wrangler 1.19.4
3. Configure the Workers CLI
With installation complete,
wrangler will need access to a Cloudflare OAuth token to manage Workers resources on your behalf.
Run the command
wrangler login, which will automate this process.
Wrangler will attempt to automatically open your web browser to complete the login process to your Cloudflare account. If you have issues completing this step or you do not have access to a browser GUI, you can copy and paste the URL generated by
wrangler login in your terminal into a browser and log in.
$ wrangler loginAllow Wrangler to open a page in your browser? [y/n]y💁 Opened a link in your default browser: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/...
Open the browser, log into your account, and select Allow. This will send an OAuth Token to Wrangler so it can deploy your scripts to Cloudflare.
4. Generate a new project
Wrangler’s
generate command will create a new project. By default, the default starter template will be used to generate a new project. To provide a custom template, you may provide the template argument with a URL to your desired repository. For example, to create a Worker from the default template called
my-worker, run:
~/ $ wrangler generate my-worker
Wrangler will create a directory called
my-worker and populate it with the contents of the starter template, in this case the default template. Wrangler will automatically configure the
wrangler.toml file in the project’s root with the
name = "my-worker".
~/ $ cd my-worker
~/my-worker $ lsCODE_OF_CONDUCT.md LICENSE_MIT index.js wrangler.tomlLICENSE_APACHE README.md package.json
~/my-worker $ cat wrangler.tomlname = "my-worker"type = "javascript"account_id = ""workers_dev = trueroute = ""zone_id = ""
Refer to the Quick Starts page to see a complete list of starter templates.
For example, to build a Workers project in TypeScript, run:
~/ $ wrangler generate my-typescript-worker https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-typescript-template
To start a project from your own code — rather than a starter — use
wrangler init
.
5. Write code
With your new project generated, you can begin to write your code.
5a. Understanding Hello World
Fundamentally, a Workers application consists of two parts:
- An event listener that listens for
FetchEvents, and
- An event handler that returns a Response object which is passed to the event’s
.respondWith()method.
When a request is received on one of Cloudflare’s edge servers for a URL matching a Workers script, it passes the request to the Workers runtime. This dispatches a
FetchEvent in the isolate where the script is running.
~/my-worker/index.js
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { return new Response('Hello worker!', { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/plain' }, });
}
Below is an example of the request response workflow:
An event listener for the
FetchEventtells the script to listen for any request coming to your Worker. The event handler is passed the
eventobject, which includes
event.request, a
Requestobject which is a representation of the HTTP request that triggered the
FetchEvent.
The call to
.respondWith()lets the Workers runtime intercept the request in order to send back a custom response (in this example, the plain text “Hello worker!”).
The
FetchEventhandler typically culminates in a call to the method
.respondWith()with either a
Responseor
Promise<Response>that determines the response.
The
FetchEventobject also provides two other methods to handle unexpected exceptions and operations that may complete after a response is returned.
Learn more about the
FetchEvent lifecycle
.
5b. Routing and filtering requests
After writing a basic script for all requests, the next step is generating a dynamic response based on the requests the Worker script is receiving. This is often referred to as routing.
Option 1: Manually route requests
Use standard JavaScript branching logic, such as
if/
else or
switch statements, to conditionally return different responses or execute different handlers based on the request:
~/my-worker/index.js
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { let response; if (request.method === 'POST') { response = await generate(request); } else { response = new Response('Expected POST', { status: 500 }); } // ...
}
It is common to route requests based on:
request.method— for example,
GETor
POST.
request.url— for example, filter based on query parameters or the pathname.
request.headers— filter based on specific headers.
Refer to a full list of all properties of a
Request object
.
In addition to standard request properties, the Workers platform populates the request with a
cf object
, containing many useful properties, for example, the
region or
timezone.
Option 2: Use a template for routing on URL
For more complex routing, it is recommended to use a library. The Workers router starter template provides an API similar to ExpressJS for handling requests based on HTTP methods and paths:
~/ $ wrangler generate my-worker-with-router https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template-router
This starter is used in the tutorial for building a Slack Bot .
5c. Make use of runtime APIs
The example outlined in this guide is a starting point. There are many Workers runtime APIs available to manipulate requests and generate responses. For example, you can use the HTMLRewriter API to parse and dynamically transform HTML, use the Cache API to retrieve data from and put data into the Cloudflare cache , compute a custom response right from the edge, redirect the request to another service, and more.
For inspiration, refer to Built with Workers for a showcase of projects.
6. Preview your project
In order to preview your Worker, you need to configure your project by adding your
Account ID to your project’s
wrangler.toml file.
Run the command
wrangler whoami and copy your
Account ID.
$ wrangler whoami👋 You are logged in with an API Token, associated with the email '<Your Email>'.
+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+| Account Name | Account ID |+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+| Your Account | $yourAccountId |+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+
Open your project’s
wrangler.toml file and paste it in as the value for the
account_id field.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "$yourAccountId"
Once you have filled in your
account_id, you are ready to preview your code. Run the
wrangler dev command:
~/my-worker $ wrangler dev💁 watching "./"👂 Listening on http://127.0.0.1:8787
This command will build your project, run it locally, and return a URL for you to visit to preview the Worker.
7. Configure your project for deployment
To configure your project, fill in the missing fields in the
wrangler.toml file in the root directory of your generated project. This file contains the information Wrangler needs to connect to the Cloudflare Workers API and publish your code.
You should have already filled in the
account_id field in the previous step. If not, run the command
wrangler whoami and copy your
Account ID.
$ wrangler whoami👋 You are logged in with an API Token, associated with the email '<Your Email>'!
+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+| Account Name | Account ID |+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+| Your Account | $yourAccountId |+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+
Then, open up your project’s
wrangler.toml file and paste it in as the value for the
account_id field.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "$yourAccountId"
After you have filled in your
account_id, configure the
type to
"webpack" in your
wrangler.toml file to tell Wrangler to use Webpack to package your project for deployment. To learn more about
type configuration, refer to the
type configuration page.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
workers_dev = true
account_id = "$yourAccountId"
type = "webpack"
By default, this project will deploy to your
*.workers.dev subdomain because the
workers_dev value is set to
true. When deploying to a
*.workers.dev subdomain, the
name field will be used as the secondary subdomain for the deployed script (for example,
my-worker.my-subdomain.workers.dev).
(Optional) Configure for deploying to a registered domain
To publish your application on a zone you own, and not a
*.workers.dev subdomain, you can add a
route key to your
wrangler.toml file.
You can get your
zone_id with the following steps:
- Log in to your Cloudflare account and select the desired zone.
- If not already there, navigate to Overview in the dashboard.
- Scroll down until you see Zone ID on the right.
- Click Click to copy below the input.
Wrangler’s environments feature allows you to deploy the same project to multiple places under multiple names. For a complete guide on how to configure environments, refer to the environments page .
To add a
production environment, pass in a
zone_id and
route:
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "$yourAccountId"
type = "webpack"
workers_dev = true
[env.production]
# The ID of the domain to deploying to
zone_id = "$yourZoneId"
# The route pattern your Workers application will be served at
route = "example.com/*"
The
route key here is a route pattern
, which can contain wildcards.
If your route is configured to a hostname, you will need to add a DNS record to Cloudflare to ensure that the hostname can be resolved externally. If your Worker acts as your origin (that is, the request terminates in a Worker), you must add a DNS record.
You may enter a placeholder
AAAA record pointing to
100::, which must be proxied through Cloudflare (orange-cloud in the DNS settings). This value specifically is the reserved IPv6 discard prefix but is not the only value allowed. For example, you may also use an
A record pointed to
192.0.2.1 or a
CNAME pointed to any resolvable target.
Whichever method you choose, your record must be proxied through Cloudflare (orange-clouded) and resolve successfully.
8. Publish your project
With your project configured, you can now publish your Worker.
To deploy to your
*.workers.dev subdomain, run:
Publish to workers.dev
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
(Optional) Publish your project to a registered domain
To deploy the production environment set in your
wrangler.toml file in the optional configuration step
, pass the
--env flag to the command:
Publish to example.com
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish --env production
For more information on environments, refer to the Wrangler documentation .
You can also configure a GitHub repository to automatically deploy every time you
git push. You can do this by either using the Workers GitHub action, or by writing your own GitHub action and manually configuring the necessary GitHub secrets.
9. Turn on/off usage notifications
Cloudflare provides two kinds of usage notifications: Workers Weekly Summary and Workers Usage Report. They are automatically enabled when you create a new free account with Workers.
Workers Weekly Summary provides a breakdown of your overall Workers usage for your most popular Workers.
Workers Usage Report is an on-demand usage notification that is triggered when a Worker’s CPU usage is 25% above its average CPU usage over the previous seven days.
You can turn usage notifications on or off by going to Account Home > Notifications. Select Add and scroll down to Workers to find Workers Usage Report and Workers Weekly Summary. After you enable notifications and add recipients, edit or turn off notifications by returning to Notifications.
Next steps
This is just the beginning of what you can do with Cloudflare Workers. To do more with Workers, refer to the Tutorials section.