To create Bulk Redirects via API, you must:
Create a Bulk Redirect List via API.
Add items (URL redirects) to the list created in step 1.
Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API, which enables the list created in step 1.
Note
Bulk Redirects require that the incoming traffic for the hostname referenced in visitors' requests is
proxied by Cloudflare.
1. Create a Bulk Redirect List via API
Use the
Create a list operation to create a new Bulk Redirect List. The list
kind must be
redirect.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Account Filter Lists Edit
Create a list bash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rules/lists" \
--request POST \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--json '{
"name": "my_redirect_list",
"description": "My redirect list.",
"kind": "redirect" }'
{
"result" : {
"id" : "f848b6ccb07647749411f504d6f88794" ,
"name" : "my_redirect_list" ,
"description" : "My redirect list." ,
"kind" : "redirect" ,
"num_items" : 0 ,
"num_referencing_filters" : 0 ,
"created_on" : "2021-10-28T09:11:42Z" ,
"modified_on" : "2021-10-28T09:11:42Z"
},
"success" : true ,
"errors" : [],
"messages" : [] }
Take note of the list ID — you will need it in the next step.
For more information on list operations, refer to the
Lists API documentation.
Use the
Create list items operation to add URL redirect items to the list. Enter the list ID from the previous step in the endpoint URL:
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Account Filter Lists Edit
Create list items bash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rules/lists/f848b6ccb07647749411f504d6f88794/items" \
--request POST \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--json '[
{
"redirect": {
"source_url": "example.com/blog/",
"target_url": "https://example.com/blog/latest"
}
},
{
"redirect": {
"source_url": "example.net/",
"target_url": "https://example.net/under-construction.html",
"status_code": 307
}
} ]'
{
"result" : {
"operation_id" : "92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622"
},
"success" : true ,
"errors" : [],
"messages" : [] }
This is an asynchronous operation. The response will contain an
operation_id which you will use to check if the operation completed successfully using the
Get bulk operation status operation:
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Account Filter Lists Edit
Account Filter Lists Read
Get bulk operation status bash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rules/lists/bulk_operations/92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" \
--request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "
Once the operation has completed successfully, the response will be similar to the following:
Response json
{
"result" : {
"id" : "92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" ,
"status" : "completed" ,
"completed" : "2021-10-28T09:15:42Z"
},
"success" : true ,
"errors" : [],
"messages" : [] }
3. Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API
Since Bulk Redirect Lists are essentially containers of URL redirects, you have to enable the URL redirects in the list by creating a Bulk Redirect Rule.
Add Bulk Redirect Rules to the
entry point ruleset of the
http_request_redirect phase at the account level. Refer to the
Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.
A Bulk Redirect Rule must have:
The following request of the
Create an account ruleset operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_redirect phase at the account level, and defines a single redirect rule. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_redirect phase yet.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
Create an account ruleset bash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rulesets" \
--request POST \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--json '{
"name": "My redirect ruleset",
"kind": "root",
"phase": "http_request_redirect",
"rules": [
{
"ref": "enable_my_redirect_list",
"expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list",
"description": "Bulk Redirect rule.",
"action": "redirect",
"action_parameters": {
"from_list": {
"name": "my_redirect_list",
"key": "http.request.full_uri"
}
}
}
] }'
{
"result" : {
"id" : "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be" ,
"name" : "My redirect ruleset" ,
"kind" : "root" ,
"version" : "1" ,
"rules" : [
{
"ref" : "enable_my_redirect_list" ,
"id" : "8da312df846b4258a05bcd454ea943be" ,
"version" : "1" ,
"expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list" ,
"description" : "Bulk Redirect rule." ,
"action" : "redirect" ,
"action_parameters" : {
"from_list" : {
"name" : "my_redirect_list" ,
"key" : "http.request.full_uri"
}
},
"last_updated" : "2021-10-28T09:20:42Z"
}
],
"last_updated" : "2021-10-28T09:20:42Z" ,
"phase" : "http_request_redirect"
},
"success" : true ,
"errors" : [],
"messages" : [] }
Use the
ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to
Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.
If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_redirect phase, use the
Update an account ruleset operation instead, like in the following example:
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
Update an account ruleset bash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \
--request PUT \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--json '{
"name": "My redirect ruleset",
"kind": "root",
"phase": "http_request_redirect",
"rules": [
{
"ref": "eval_redirects_list_1",
"expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_1",
"description": "Bulk Redirect rule 1",
"action": "redirect",
"action_parameters": {
"from_list": {
"name": "my_redirect_list_1",
"key": "http.request.full_uri"
}
}
},
{
"ref": "eval_redirects_list_2",
"expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2",
"description": "Bulk Redirect rule 2",
"action": "redirect",
"action_parameters": {
"from_list": {
"name": "my_redirect_list_2",
"key": "http.request.full_uri"
}
}
}
] }'
{
"result" : {
"id" : "67013aa153df4e5fbda92f92bc979331" ,
"name" : "default" ,
"description" : "" ,
"kind" : "root" ,
"version" : "2" ,
"rules" : [
{
"ref" : "eval_redirects_list_1" ,
"id" : "8be62ab2ef9a4a41af30c24ff8e73e41" ,
"version" : "1" ,
"action" : "redirect" ,
"action_parameters" : {
"from_list" : {
"name" : "my_redirect_list_1" ,
"key" : "http.request.full_uri"
}
},
"expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_1" ,
"description" : "Bulk Redirect rule 1" ,
"last_updated" : "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z" ,
"ref" : "8be62ab2ef9a4a41af30c24ff8e73e41" ,
"enabled" : true
},
{
"ref" : "eval_redirects_list_2" ,
"id" : "97e38797fb2b4b22a4919800f1318a5c" ,
"version" : "1" ,
"action" : "redirect" ,
"action_parameters" : {
"from_list" : {
"name" : "my_redirect_list_2" ,
"key" : "http.request.full_uri"
}
},
"expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2" ,
"description" : "Bulk Redirect rule 2" ,
"last_updated" : "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z" ,
"ref" : "97e38797fb2b4b22a4919800f1318a5c" ,
"enabled" : true
}
],
"last_updated" : "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z" ,
"phase" : "http_request_redirect"
},
"success" : true ,
"errors" : [],
"messages" : [] }
Required API token permissions
The API token used in API requests to manage Bulk Redirects objects (lists, list items, and rules) must have at least the following
permissions:
Account > Bulk URL Redirects > Edit
Account > Account Filter Lists > Edit
Mass URL Redirects Write
Account Rule Lists Write