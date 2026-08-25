Create Bulk Redirects via API

Overview 1. Create a Bulk Redirect List via API 2. Add items to the list 3. Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API Required API token permissions

To create Bulk Redirects via API, you must:

Create a Bulk Redirect List via API. Add items (URL redirects) to the list created in step 1. Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API, which enables the list created in step 1.

Note Bulk Redirects require that the incoming traffic for the hostname referenced in visitors' requests is proxied by Cloudflare.

1. Create a Bulk Redirect List via API

Use the Create a list operation to create a new Bulk Redirect List. The list kind must be redirect .

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Account Filter Lists Edit

Create a list bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rules/lists" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "my_redirect_list", "description": "My redirect list.", "kind": "redirect" }'

{ "result" : { "id" : "f848b6ccb07647749411f504d6f88794" , "name" : "my_redirect_list" , "description" : "My redirect list." , "kind" : "redirect" , "num_items" : 0 , "num_referencing_filters" : 0 , "created_on" : "2021-10-28T09:11:42Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-10-28T09:11:42Z" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] }

Take note of the list ID — you will need it in the next step.

For more information on list operations, refer to the Lists API documentation.

2. Add items to the list

Use the Create list items operation to add URL redirect items to the list. Enter the list ID from the previous step in the endpoint URL:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Account Filter Lists Edit

Create list items bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rules/lists/f848b6ccb07647749411f504d6f88794/items" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '[ { "redirect": { "source_url": "example.com/blog/", "target_url": "https://example.com/blog/latest" } }, { "redirect": { "source_url": "example.net/", "target_url": "https://example.net/under-construction.html", "status_code": 307 } } ]'

{ "result" : { "operation_id" : "92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] }

This is an asynchronous operation. The response will contain an operation_id which you will use to check if the operation completed successfully using the Get bulk operation status operation:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Account Filter Lists Edit

Account Filter Lists Read

Get bulk operation status bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rules/lists/bulk_operations/92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Once the operation has completed successfully, the response will be similar to the following:

Response json { "result" : { "id" : "92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" , "status" : "completed" , "completed" : "2021-10-28T09:15:42Z" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] }

3. Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API

Since Bulk Redirect Lists are essentially containers of URL redirects, you have to enable the URL redirects in the list by creating a Bulk Redirect Rule.

Add Bulk Redirect Rules to the entry point ruleset of the http_request_redirect phase at the account level. Refer to the Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.

A Bulk Redirect Rule must have:

action set to redirect

set to An action_parameters object with additional configuration settings — refer to Bulk Redirects API JSON objects for details.

The following request of the Create an account ruleset operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_redirect phase at the account level, and defines a single redirect rule. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_redirect phase yet.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Create an account ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rulesets" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "My redirect ruleset", "kind": "root", "phase": "http_request_redirect", "rules": [ { "ref": "enable_my_redirect_list", "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } } } ] }'

{ "result" : { "id" : "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be" , "name" : "My redirect ruleset" , "kind" : "root" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "ref" : "enable_my_redirect_list" , "id" : "8da312df846b4258a05bcd454ea943be" , "version" : "1" , "expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list" , "description" : "Bulk Redirect rule." , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_list" : { "name" : "my_redirect_list" , "key" : "http.request.full_uri" } }, "last_updated" : "2021-10-28T09:20:42Z" } ], "last_updated" : "2021-10-28T09:20:42Z" , "phase" : "http_request_redirect" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] }

Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_redirect phase, use the Update an account ruleset operation instead, like in the following example:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Update an account ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "My redirect ruleset", "kind": "root", "phase": "http_request_redirect", "rules": [ { "ref": "eval_redirects_list_1", "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_1", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule 1", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list_1", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } } }, { "ref": "eval_redirects_list_2", "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule 2", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list_2", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } } } ] }'

{ "result" : { "id" : "67013aa153df4e5fbda92f92bc979331" , "name" : "default" , "description" : "" , "kind" : "root" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "ref" : "eval_redirects_list_1" , "id" : "8be62ab2ef9a4a41af30c24ff8e73e41" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_list" : { "name" : "my_redirect_list_1" , "key" : "http.request.full_uri" } }, "expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_1" , "description" : "Bulk Redirect rule 1" , "last_updated" : "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z" , "ref" : "8be62ab2ef9a4a41af30c24ff8e73e41" , "enabled" : true }, { "ref" : "eval_redirects_list_2" , "id" : "97e38797fb2b4b22a4919800f1318a5c" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_list" : { "name" : "my_redirect_list_2" , "key" : "http.request.full_uri" } }, "expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2" , "description" : "Bulk Redirect rule 2" , "last_updated" : "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z" , "ref" : "97e38797fb2b4b22a4919800f1318a5c" , "enabled" : true } ], "last_updated" : "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z" , "phase" : "http_request_redirect" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] }

Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Bulk Redirects objects (lists, list items, and rules) must have at least the following permissions: