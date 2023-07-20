Set up HTTP filtering

Secure Web Gateway allows you to inspect HTTP traffic and control which websites users can visit.

​​ 1. Connect to Gateway

To filter HTTP requests from a device:

​​ 2. Verify device connectivity

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Network. Under Gateway logging, enable activity logging for all HTTP logs. On your device, open a browser and visit any website. In Zero Trust, go to Logs > Gateway > HTTP. Make sure you see HTTP queries from your device.

​​ 3. Add recommended policies

To create a new HTTP policy, go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > HTTP in Zero Trust. We recommend adding the following policies:

​​ Bypass inspection for incompatible applications

Bypass HTTP inspection for applications which use embedded certificates. This will help avoid any certificate pinning errors that may arise from an initial rollout.

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Do Not Inspect Do Not Inspect

​​ Block all security categories

Block known threats such as Command & Control, Botnet and Malware based on Cloudflare’s threat intelligence.

Selector Operator Value Action Security categories in All security risks Block

​​ 4. Add optional policies

Refer to our list of common HTTP policies for other policies you may want to create.