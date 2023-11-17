Cloudflare Docs
WAF
Cloudflare Docs
WAF
GitHub icon
Visit WAF on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. WAF
  3. ...
  4. Check for exposed credentials
  5. Test your configuration

Test your exposed credential checks configuration

After enabling and configuring exposed credential checks, you may want to test if the checks are working properly.

Cloudflare provides a special set of case-sensitive credentials for this purpose:

The WAF always considers these specific credentials as having been previously exposed. Use them to force an “exposed credentials” event, which allows you to check the behavior of your current configuration.