Upload objects
You can upload objects to your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Wrangler.
Upload objects via the Cloudflare dashboard
To upload objects to your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select R2.
- From the R2 page in the dashboard, locate and select your bucket.
- Select Upload.
- Choose to either drag and drop your file into the upload area or select from computer.
You will receive a confirmation message after a successful upload.
Upload objects via Wrangler
To upload a file to R2, call
put and provide a name (key) for the object, as well as the path to the file via
--file:
$ wrangler r2 object put test-bucket/dataset.csv --file=dataset.csv
Creating object "dataset.csv" in bucket "test-bucket".Upload complete.
You can set the
Content-Type (MIME type),
Content-Disposition,
Cache-Control and other HTTP header metadata through optional flags.