Upload objects

Overview Choose an upload method Upload via dashboard Create a folder Upload via Workers API Single upload Multipart upload Presigned URLs (Workers) Upload via S3 API Single upload Multipart upload Presigned URLs (S3 API) Upload via CLI Rclone Wrangler Multipart upload details Part size limits Incomplete upload lifecycles ETags Related resources

There are several ways to upload objects to R2. Which approach you choose depends on the size of your objects and your performance requirements.

Choose an upload method

Single upload ( PUT ) Multipart upload Best for Small to medium files (under ~100 MB) Large files, or when you need parallelism and resumability Maximum object size 5 GiB 5 TiB (up to 10,000 parts) Part size N/A 5 MiB – 5 GiB per part Resumable No — must restart the entire upload Yes — only failed parts need to be retried Parallel upload No Yes — parts can be uploaded concurrently When to use Quick, simple uploads of small objects Video, backups, datasets, or any file where reliability matters

Note Most S3-compatible SDKs and tools (such as rclone ) automatically choose multipart upload for large files based on a configurable threshold. You do not typically need to implement multipart logic yourself when using the S3 API.

Upload via dashboard

To upload objects to your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page. Go to Overview ↗ Select your bucket. Select Upload. Drag and drop your file into the upload area or select from computer.

You will receive a confirmation message after a successful upload.

Create a folder

You can also create folders from the dashboard by selecting Create folder. This creates a zero-byte object with a key ending in / that acts as a placeholder. For more information on how folders work in R2, refer to Prefixes and folders.

Upload via Workers API

Use R2 bindings in Workers to upload objects server-side. Refer to Use R2 from Workers for instructions on setting up an R2 binding.

Single upload

Use put() to upload an object in a single request. This is the simplest approach for small to medium objects.

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { try { const object = await env. MY_BUCKET . put ( "image.png" , request.body, { httpMetadata: { contentType: "image/png" , }, }); if (object === null ) { return new Response ( "Precondition failed or upload returned null" , { status: 412 , }); } return Response. json ({ key: object.key, size: object.size, etag: object.etag, }); } catch (err) { return new Response ( `Upload failed: ${ err }` , { status: 500 }); } }, }; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { try { const object = await env. MY_BUCKET . put ( "image.png" , request.body, { httpMetadata: { contentType: "image/png" , }, }); if (object === null ) { return new Response ( "Precondition failed or upload returned null" , { status: 412 , }); } return Response. json ({ key: object.key, size: object.size, etag: object.etag, }); } catch (err) { return new Response ( `Upload failed: ${ err }` , { status: 500 }); } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Multipart upload

Use createMultipartUpload() and resumeMultipartUpload() for large files or when you need to upload parts in parallel. Each part must be at least 5 MiB (except the last part).

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const key = "large-file.bin" ; // Create a new multipart upload const multipartUpload = await env. MY_BUCKET . createMultipartUpload (key); try { // In a real application, these would be actual data chunks. // Each part except the last must be at least 5 MiB. const firstChunk = new Uint8Array ( 5 * 1024 * 1024 ); // placeholder const secondChunk = new Uint8Array ( 1024 ); // placeholder const part1 = await multipartUpload. uploadPart ( 1 , firstChunk); const part2 = await multipartUpload. uploadPart ( 2 , secondChunk); // Complete the upload with all parts const object = await multipartUpload. complete ([part1, part2]); return Response. json ({ key: object.key, etag: object.httpEtag, }); } catch (err) { // Abort on failure so incomplete uploads do not count against storage await multipartUpload. abort (); return new Response ( `Multipart upload failed: ${ err }` , { status: 500 }); } }, }; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const key = "large-file.bin" ; // Create a new multipart upload const multipartUpload = await env. MY_BUCKET . createMultipartUpload (key); try { // In a real application, these would be actual data chunks. // Each part except the last must be at least 5 MiB. const firstChunk = new Uint8Array ( 5 * 1024 * 1024 ); // placeholder const secondChunk = new Uint8Array ( 1024 ); // placeholder const part1 = await multipartUpload. uploadPart ( 1 , firstChunk); const part2 = await multipartUpload. uploadPart ( 2 , secondChunk); // Complete the upload with all parts const object = await multipartUpload. complete ([part1, part2]); return Response. json ({ key: object.key, etag: object.httpEtag, }); } catch (err) { // Abort on failure so incomplete uploads do not count against storage await multipartUpload. abort (); return new Response ( `Multipart upload failed: ${ err }` , { status: 500 }); } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

In most cases, the multipart state (the uploadId and uploaded part ETags) is tracked by the client sending requests to your Worker. The following example exposes an HTTP API that a client application can call to create, upload parts for, and complete a multipart upload:

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL (request.url); const key = url.pathname. slice ( 1 ); const action = url.searchParams. get ( "action" ); if ( ! key || ! action) { return new Response ( "Missing key or action" , { status: 400 }); } switch (action) { // Step 1: Client calls POST /<key>?action=mpu-create case "mpu-create" : { const upload = await env. MY_BUCKET . createMultipartUpload (key); return Response. json ({ key: upload.key, uploadId: upload.uploadId }); } // Step 2: Client calls PUT /<key>?action=mpu-uploadpart&uploadId=...&partNumber=... case "mpu-uploadpart" : { const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" ); const partNumber = Number (url.searchParams. get ( "partNumber" )); if ( ! uploadId || ! partNumber || ! request.body) { return new Response ( "Missing uploadId, partNumber, or body" , { status: 400 , }); } const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId); try { const part = await upload. uploadPart (partNumber, request.body); return Response. json (part); } catch (err) { return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 }); } } // Step 3: Client calls POST /<key>?action=mpu-complete&uploadId=... case "mpu-complete" : { const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" ); if ( ! uploadId) { return new Response ( "Missing uploadId" , { status: 400 }); } const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId); const body = await request. json (); try { const object = await upload. complete (body.parts); return new Response ( null , { headers: { etag: object.httpEtag }, }); } catch (err) { return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 }); } } // Abort an in-progress upload case "mpu-abort" : { const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" ); if ( ! uploadId) { return new Response ( "Missing uploadId" , { status: 400 }); } const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId); try { await upload. abort (); } catch (err) { return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 }); } return new Response ( null , { status: 204 }); } default : return new Response ( `Unknown action: ${ action }` , { status: 400 }); } }, }; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL (request.url); const key = url.pathname. slice ( 1 ); const action = url.searchParams. get ( "action" ); if ( ! key || ! action) { return new Response ( "Missing key or action" , { status: 400 }); } switch (action) { // Step 1: Client calls POST /<key>?action=mpu-create case "mpu-create" : { const upload = await env. MY_BUCKET . createMultipartUpload (key); return Response. json ({ key: upload.key, uploadId: upload.uploadId }); } // Step 2: Client calls PUT /<key>?action=mpu-uploadpart&uploadId=...&partNumber=... case "mpu-uploadpart" : { const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" ); const partNumber = Number (url.searchParams. get ( "partNumber" )); if ( ! uploadId || ! partNumber || ! request.body) { return new Response ( "Missing uploadId, partNumber, or body" , { status: 400 , }); } const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId); try { const part = await upload. uploadPart (partNumber, request.body); return Response. json (part); } catch (err) { return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 }); } } // Step 3: Client calls POST /<key>?action=mpu-complete&uploadId=... case "mpu-complete" : { const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" ); if ( ! uploadId) { return new Response ( "Missing uploadId" , { status: 400 }); } const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId); const body = await request. json <{ parts : R2UploadedPart [] }>(); try { const object = await upload. complete (body.parts); return new Response ( null , { headers: { etag: object.httpEtag }, }); } catch (err) { return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 }); } } // Abort an in-progress upload case "mpu-abort" : { const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" ); if ( ! uploadId) { return new Response ( "Missing uploadId" , { status: 400 }); } const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId); try { await upload. abort (); } catch (err) { return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 }); } return new Response ( null , { status: 204 }); } default : return new Response ( `Unknown action: ${ action }` , { status: 400 }); } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

For the complete Workers API reference, refer to Workers API reference.

Presigned URLs (Workers)

When you need clients (browsers, mobile apps) to upload directly to R2 without proxying through your Worker, generate a presigned URL server-side and hand it to the client:

import { AwsClient } from "aws4fetch" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const r2 = new AwsClient ({ accessKeyId: env. R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey: env. R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }); // Generate a presigned PUT URL valid for 1 hour const url = new URL ( "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/my-bucket/image.png" , ); url.searchParams. set ( "X-Amz-Expires" , "3600" ); const signed = await r2. sign ( new Request (url, { method: "PUT" }), { aws: { signQuery: true }, }); // Return the signed URL to the client — they can PUT directly to R2 return Response. json ({ url: signed.url }); }, }; import { AwsClient } from "aws4fetch" ; interface Env { R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID : string ; R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY : string ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const r2 = new AwsClient ({ accessKeyId: env. R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey: env. R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }); // Generate a presigned PUT URL valid for 1 hour const url = new URL ( "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/my-bucket/image.png" , ); url.searchParams. set ( "X-Amz-Expires" , "3600" ); const signed = await r2. sign ( new Request (url, { method: "PUT" }), { aws: { signQuery: true }, }); // Return the signed URL to the client — they can PUT directly to R2 return Response. json ({ url: signed.url }); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

For full presigned URL documentation including GET, PUT, and security best practices, refer to Presigned URLs.

Upload via S3 API

Use S3-compatible SDKs to upload objects. You will need your account ID and R2 API token.

Single upload

import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { readFile } from "node:fs/promises" ; const S3 = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , credentials: { accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, }); const fileContent = await readFile ( "./image.png" ); const response = await S3 . send ( new PutObjectCommand ({ Bucket: "my-bucket" , Key: "image.png" , Body: fileContent, ContentType: "image/png" , }), ); console. log ( `Uploaded successfully. ETag: ${ response . ETag }` ); import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { readFile } from "node:fs/promises" ; const S3 = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , credentials: { accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, }); const fileContent = await readFile ( "./image.png" ); const response = await S3 . send ( new PutObjectCommand ({ Bucket: "my-bucket" , Key: "image.png" , Body: fileContent, ContentType: "image/png" , }), ); console. log ( `Uploaded successfully. ETag: ${ response . ETag }` ); import boto3 s3 = boto3.client( service_name = "s3" , endpoint_url = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , aws_access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , aws_secret_access_key = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , region_name = "auto" , ) with open ( "./image.png" , "rb" ) as f: response = s3.put_object( Bucket = "my-bucket" , Key = "image.png" , Body = f, ContentType = "image/png" , ) print ( f "Uploaded successfully. ETag: { response[ 'ETag' ] } " )

Multipart upload

Most S3 SDKs handle multipart uploads automatically when the file exceeds a configurable threshold. The examples below show both automatic (high-level) and manual (low-level) approaches.

Automatic multipart upload

The SDK splits the file and uploads parts in parallel.

import { S3Client } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { Upload } from "@aws-sdk/lib-storage" ; import { createReadStream } from "node:fs" ; const S3 = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , credentials: { accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, }); const upload = new Upload ({ client: S3 , params: { Bucket: "my-bucket" , Key: "large-file.bin" , Body: createReadStream ( "./large-file.bin" ), }, // Upload parts in parallel (default: 4) leavePartsOnError: false , }); upload. on ( "httpUploadProgress" , ( progress ) => { console. log ( `Uploaded ${ progress . loaded ?? 0 } bytes` ); }); const result = await upload. done (); console. log ( `Upload complete. ETag: ${ result . ETag }` ); import { S3Client } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { Upload } from "@aws-sdk/lib-storage" ; import { createReadStream } from "node:fs" ; const S3 = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , credentials: { accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, }); const upload = new Upload ({ client: S3 , params: { Bucket: "my-bucket" , Key: "large-file.bin" , Body: createReadStream ( "./large-file.bin" ), }, leavePartsOnError: false , }); upload. on ( "httpUploadProgress" , ( progress ) => { console. log ( `Uploaded ${ progress . loaded ?? 0 } bytes` ); }); const result = await upload. done (); console. log ( `Upload complete. ETag: ${ result . ETag }` ); import boto3 s3 = boto3.client( service_name = "s3" , endpoint_url = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , aws_access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , aws_secret_access_key = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , region_name = "auto" , ) # upload_file automatically uses multipart for large files. # For better throughput with large objects, use the manual multipart example below. s3.upload_file( Filename = "./large-file.bin" , Bucket = "my-bucket" , Key = "large-file.bin" , )

Manual multipart upload

Use the low-level API when you need full control over part sizes or upload order.

import { S3Client, CreateMultipartUploadCommand, UploadPartCommand, CompleteMultipartUploadCommand, AbortMultipartUploadCommand, type CompletedPart, } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { createReadStream, statSync } from "node:fs" ; const S3 = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , credentials: { accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, }); const bucket = "my-bucket" ; const key = "large-file.bin" ; const partSize = 10 * 1024 * 1024 ; // 10 MiB per part // Step 1: Create the multipart upload const { UploadId } = await S3 . send ( new CreateMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key }), ); try { const fileSize = statSync ( "./large-file.bin" ).size; const partCount = Math. ceil (fileSize / partSize); const parts : CompletedPart [] = []; // Step 2: Upload each part for ( let i = 0 ; i < partCount; i ++ ) { const start = i * partSize; const end = Math. min (start + partSize, fileSize); const { ETag } = await S3 . send ( new UploadPartCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key, UploadId, PartNumber: i + 1 , Body: createReadStream ( "./large-file.bin" , { start, end: end - 1 }), ContentLength: end - start, }), ); parts. push ({ PartNumber: i + 1 , ETag }); } // Step 3: Complete the upload await S3 . send ( new CompleteMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key, UploadId, MultipartUpload: { Parts: parts }, }), ); console. log ( "Multipart upload complete." ); } catch (err) { // Abort on failure to clean up incomplete parts try { await S3 . send ( new AbortMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key, UploadId }), ); } catch (_abortErr) { // Best-effort cleanup — the original error is more important } throw err; } import { S3Client, CreateMultipartUploadCommand, UploadPartCommand, CompleteMultipartUploadCommand, AbortMultipartUploadCommand, } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { createReadStream, statSync } from "node:fs" ; const S3 = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , credentials: { accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, }); const bucket = "my-bucket" ; const key = "large-file.bin" ; const partSize = 10 * 1024 * 1024 ; // 10 MiB per part // Step 1: Create the multipart upload const { UploadId } = await S3 . send ( new CreateMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key }), ); try { const fileSize = statSync ( "./large-file.bin" ).size; const partCount = Math. ceil (fileSize / partSize); const parts = []; // Step 2: Upload each part for ( let i = 0 ; i < partCount; i ++ ) { const start = i * partSize; const end = Math. min (start + partSize, fileSize); const { ETag } = await S3 . send ( new UploadPartCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key, UploadId, PartNumber: i + 1 , Body: createReadStream ( "./large-file.bin" , { start, end: end - 1 }), ContentLength: end - start, }), ); parts. push ({ PartNumber: i + 1 , ETag }); } // Step 3: Complete the upload await S3 . send ( new CompleteMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key, UploadId, MultipartUpload: { Parts: parts }, }), ); console. log ( "Multipart upload complete." ); } catch (err) { // Abort on failure to clean up incomplete parts try { await S3 . send ( new AbortMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key, UploadId }), ); } catch (_abortErr) { // Best-effort cleanup — the original error is more important } throw err; } import boto3 import math import os from concurrent.futures import ThreadPoolExecutor s3 = boto3.client( service_name = "s3" , endpoint_url = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , aws_access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , aws_secret_access_key = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , region_name = "auto" , ) bucket = "my-bucket" key = "large-file.bin" file_path = "./large-file.bin" part_size = 16 * 1024 * 1024 # 16 MiB per part max_workers = 10 # Number of parallel upload threads # Step 1: Create the multipart upload upload_id = None mpu = s3.create_multipart_upload( Bucket = bucket, Key = key) upload_id = mpu[ "UploadId" ] def upload_part (part_number, data): response = s3.upload_part( Bucket = bucket, Key = key, UploadId = upload_id, PartNumber = part_number, Body = data, ) return { "PartNumber" : part_number, "ETag" : response[ "ETag" ]} try : file_size = os.path.getsize(file_path) part_count = math.ceil(file_size / part_size) # Step 2: Upload parts in parallel with ThreadPoolExecutor( max_workers = max_workers) as pool: futures = [] with open (file_path, "rb" ) as f: for i in range (part_count): data = f.read(part_size) futures.append(pool.submit(upload_part, i + 1 , data)) parts = [future.result() for future in futures] # Step 3: Complete the upload s3.complete_multipart_upload( Bucket = bucket, Key = key, UploadId = upload_id, MultipartUpload = { "Parts" : parts}, ) print ( "Multipart upload complete." ) except Exception : # Abort on failure to clean up incomplete parts if upload_id: try : s3.abort_multipart_upload( Bucket = bucket, Key = key, UploadId = upload_id) except Exception : pass # Best-effort cleanup — the original error is more important raise

Presigned URLs (S3 API)

For client-side uploads where users upload directly to R2 without going through your server, generate a presigned PUT URL. Your server creates the URL and the client uploads to it — no API credentials are exposed to the client.

import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner" ; const S3 = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , credentials: { accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, }); const presignedUrl = await getSignedUrl ( S3 , new PutObjectCommand ({ Bucket: "my-bucket" , Key: "user-upload.png" , ContentType: "image/png" , }), { expiresIn: 3600 }, // Valid for 1 hour ); console. log (presignedUrl); // Return presignedUrl to the client import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner" ; const S3 = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , credentials: { accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, }); const presignedUrl = await getSignedUrl ( S3 , new PutObjectCommand ({ Bucket: "my-bucket" , Key: "user-upload.png" , ContentType: "image/png" , }), { expiresIn: 3600 }, // Valid for 1 hour ); console. log (presignedUrl); // Return presignedUrl to the client import boto3 s3 = boto3.client( service_name = "s3" , endpoint_url = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , aws_access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , aws_secret_access_key = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , region_name = "auto" , ) presigned_url = s3.generate_presigned_url( "put_object" , Params = { "Bucket" : "my-bucket" , "Key" : "user-upload.png" , "ContentType" : "image/png" , }, ExpiresIn = 3600 , # Valid for 1 hour ) print (presigned_url) # Return presigned_url to the client

For full presigned URL documentation, refer to Presigned URLs.

Refer to R2's S3 API documentation for all supported S3 API methods.

Upload via CLI

Rclone

Rclone ↗ is a command-line tool for managing files on cloud storage. Rclone works well for uploading multiple files from your local machine or copying data from other cloud storage providers.

To use rclone, install it onto your machine using their official documentation - Install rclone ↗.

Upload files with the rclone copy command:

# Upload a single file rclone copy /path/to/local/image.png r2:bucket_name # Upload everything in a directory rclone copy /path/to/local/folder r2:bucket_name

Verify the upload with rclone ls :

rclone ls r2:bucket_name

For more information, refer to our rclone example.

Wrangler

Note Wrangler supports uploading files up to 315 MB and only allows one object at a time. For large files or bulk uploads, use rclone or another S3-compatible tool.

Use Wrangler to upload objects. Run the r2 object put command:

wrangler r2 object put test-bucket/image.png --file=image.png

You can set the Content-Type (MIME type), Content-Disposition , Cache-Control and other HTTP header metadata through optional flags.

Multipart upload details

Part size limits

Minimum part size: 5 MiB (except for the last part)

Maximum part size: 5 GiB

Maximum number of parts: 10,000

All parts except the last must be the same size

Incomplete upload lifecycles

Incomplete multipart uploads are automatically aborted after 7 days by default. You can change this by configuring a custom lifecycle policy.

ETags for objects uploaded via multipart differ from those uploaded with a single PUT . The ETag of each part is the MD5 hash of that part's contents. The ETag of the completed multipart object is the hash of the concatenated binary MD5 sums of all parts, followed by a hyphen and the number of parts.

For example, if a two-part upload has part ETags bce6bf66aeb76c7040fdd5f4eccb78e6 and 8165449fc15bbf43d3b674595cbcc406 , the completed object's ETag will be f77dc0eecdebcd774a2a22cb393ad2ff-2 .

Related resources

Workers API reference Full reference for the R2 Workers API including put(), createMultipartUpload(), and more.

S3 API compatibility Supported S3 API operations and R2-specific behavior.

Presigned URLs Generate temporary upload and download URLs for client-side access.