There are several ways to upload objects to R2. Which approach you choose depends on the size of your objects and your performance requirements.
Note
Most S3-compatible SDKs and tools (such as
rclone) automatically choose multipart upload for large files based on a configurable threshold. You do not typically need to implement multipart logic yourself when using the S3 API.
To upload objects to your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard:
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the
R2 object storage page. Go to Overview ↗
Select your bucket.
Select
Upload.
Drag and drop your file into the upload area or
select from computer.
You will receive a confirmation message after a successful upload.
You can also create folders from the dashboard by selecting
Create folder. This creates a zero-byte object with a key ending in
/ that acts as a placeholder. For more information on how folders work in R2, refer to
Prefixes and folders.
Use R2
bindings in Workers to upload objects server-side. Refer to Use R2 from Workers for instructions on setting up an R2 binding.
Use
put() to upload an object in a single request. This is the simplest approach for small to medium objects.
export default {
async fetch ( request , env ) {
try {
const object = await env. MY_BUCKET . put ( "image.png" , request.body, {
httpMetadata: {
contentType: "image/png" ,
},
});
if (object === null ) {
return new Response ( "Precondition failed or upload returned null" , {
status: 412 ,
});
}
return Response. json ({
key: object.key,
size: object.size,
etag: object.etag,
});
} catch (err) {
return new Response ( `Upload failed: ${ err }` , { status: 500 });
}
}, };
export default {
async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > {
try {
const object = await env. MY_BUCKET . put ( "image.png" , request.body, {
httpMetadata: {
contentType: "image/png" ,
},
});
if (object === null ) {
return new Response ( "Precondition failed or upload returned null" , {
status: 412 ,
});
}
return Response. json ({
key: object.key,
size: object.size,
etag: object.etag,
});
} catch (err) {
return new Response ( `Upload failed: ${ err }` , { status: 500 });
}
}, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Use
createMultipartUpload() and
resumeMultipartUpload() for large files or when you need to upload parts in parallel. Each part must be at least 5 MiB (except the last part).
export default {
async fetch ( request , env ) {
const key = "large-file.bin" ;
// Create a new multipart upload
const multipartUpload = await env. MY_BUCKET . createMultipartUpload (key);
try {
// In a real application, these would be actual data chunks.
// Each part except the last must be at least 5 MiB.
const firstChunk = new Uint8Array ( 5 * 1024 * 1024 ); // placeholder
const secondChunk = new Uint8Array ( 1024 ); // placeholder
const part1 = await multipartUpload. uploadPart ( 1 , firstChunk);
const part2 = await multipartUpload. uploadPart ( 2 , secondChunk);
// Complete the upload with all parts
const object = await multipartUpload. complete ([part1, part2]);
return Response. json ({
key: object.key,
etag: object.httpEtag,
});
} catch (err) {
// Abort on failure so incomplete uploads do not count against storage
await multipartUpload. abort ();
return new Response ( `Multipart upload failed: ${ err }` , { status: 500 });
}
}, };
export default {
async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > {
const key = "large-file.bin" ;
// Create a new multipart upload
const multipartUpload = await env. MY_BUCKET . createMultipartUpload (key);
try {
// In a real application, these would be actual data chunks.
// Each part except the last must be at least 5 MiB.
const firstChunk = new Uint8Array ( 5 * 1024 * 1024 ); // placeholder
const secondChunk = new Uint8Array ( 1024 ); // placeholder
const part1 = await multipartUpload. uploadPart ( 1 , firstChunk);
const part2 = await multipartUpload. uploadPart ( 2 , secondChunk);
// Complete the upload with all parts
const object = await multipartUpload. complete ([part1, part2]);
return Response. json ({
key: object.key,
etag: object.httpEtag,
});
} catch (err) {
// Abort on failure so incomplete uploads do not count against storage
await multipartUpload. abort ();
return new Response ( `Multipart upload failed: ${ err }` , { status: 500 });
}
}, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
In most cases, the multipart state (the
uploadId and uploaded part ETags) is tracked by the client sending requests to your Worker. The following example exposes an HTTP API that a client application can call to create, upload parts for, and complete a multipart upload:
export default {
async fetch ( request , env ) {
const url = new URL (request.url);
const key = url.pathname. slice ( 1 );
const action = url.searchParams. get ( "action" );
if ( ! key || ! action) {
return new Response ( "Missing key or action" , { status: 400 });
}
switch (action) {
// Step 1: Client calls POST /<key>?action=mpu-create
case "mpu-create" : {
const upload = await env. MY_BUCKET . createMultipartUpload (key);
return Response. json ({ key: upload.key, uploadId: upload.uploadId });
}
// Step 2: Client calls PUT /<key>?action=mpu-uploadpart&uploadId=...&partNumber=...
case "mpu-uploadpart" : {
const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" );
const partNumber = Number (url.searchParams. get ( "partNumber" ));
if ( ! uploadId || ! partNumber || ! request.body) {
return new Response ( "Missing uploadId, partNumber, or body" , {
status: 400 ,
});
}
const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId);
try {
const part = await upload. uploadPart (partNumber, request.body);
return Response. json (part);
} catch (err) {
return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 });
}
}
// Step 3: Client calls POST /<key>?action=mpu-complete&uploadId=...
case "mpu-complete" : {
const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" );
if ( ! uploadId) {
return new Response ( "Missing uploadId" , { status: 400 });
}
const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId);
const body = await request. json ();
try {
const object = await upload. complete (body.parts);
return new Response ( null , {
headers: { etag: object.httpEtag },
});
} catch (err) {
return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 });
}
}
// Abort an in-progress upload
case "mpu-abort" : {
const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" );
if ( ! uploadId) {
return new Response ( "Missing uploadId" , { status: 400 });
}
const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId);
try {
await upload. abort ();
} catch (err) {
return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 });
}
return new Response ( null , { status: 204 });
}
default :
return new Response ( `Unknown action: ${ action }` , { status: 400 });
}
}, };
export default {
async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > {
const url = new URL (request.url);
const key = url.pathname. slice ( 1 );
const action = url.searchParams. get ( "action" );
if ( ! key || ! action) {
return new Response ( "Missing key or action" , { status: 400 });
}
switch (action) {
// Step 1: Client calls POST /<key>?action=mpu-create
case "mpu-create" : {
const upload = await env. MY_BUCKET . createMultipartUpload (key);
return Response. json ({ key: upload.key, uploadId: upload.uploadId });
}
// Step 2: Client calls PUT /<key>?action=mpu-uploadpart&uploadId=...&partNumber=...
case "mpu-uploadpart" : {
const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" );
const partNumber = Number (url.searchParams. get ( "partNumber" ));
if ( ! uploadId || ! partNumber || ! request.body) {
return new Response ( "Missing uploadId, partNumber, or body" , {
status: 400 ,
});
}
const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId);
try {
const part = await upload. uploadPart (partNumber, request.body);
return Response. json (part);
} catch (err) {
return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 });
}
}
// Step 3: Client calls POST /<key>?action=mpu-complete&uploadId=...
case "mpu-complete" : {
const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" );
if ( ! uploadId) {
return new Response ( "Missing uploadId" , { status: 400 });
}
const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId);
const body = await request. json <{ parts : R2UploadedPart [] }>();
try {
const object = await upload. complete (body.parts);
return new Response ( null , {
headers: { etag: object.httpEtag },
});
} catch (err) {
return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 });
}
}
// Abort an in-progress upload
case "mpu-abort" : {
const uploadId = url.searchParams. get ( "uploadId" );
if ( ! uploadId) {
return new Response ( "Missing uploadId" , { status: 400 });
}
const upload = env. MY_BUCKET . resumeMultipartUpload (key, uploadId);
try {
await upload. abort ();
} catch (err) {
return new Response ( String (err), { status: 400 });
}
return new Response ( null , { status: 204 });
}
default :
return new Response ( `Unknown action: ${ action }` , { status: 400 });
}
}, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
For the complete Workers API reference, refer to
Workers API reference.
When you need clients (browsers, mobile apps) to upload directly to R2 without proxying through your Worker, generate a presigned URL server-side and hand it to the client:
import { AwsClient } from "aws4fetch" ;
export default {
async fetch ( request , env ) {
const r2 = new AwsClient ({
accessKeyId: env. R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID ,
secretAccessKey: env. R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY ,
});
// Generate a presigned PUT URL valid for 1 hour
const url = new URL (
"https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/my-bucket/image.png" ,
);
url.searchParams. set ( "X-Amz-Expires" , "3600" );
const signed = await r2. sign ( new Request (url, { method: "PUT" }), {
aws: { signQuery: true },
});
// Return the signed URL to the client — they can PUT directly to R2
return Response. json ({ url: signed.url });
}, };
import { AwsClient } from "aws4fetch" ;
interface Env {
R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID : string ;
R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY : string ;
}
export default {
async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > {
const r2 = new AwsClient ({
accessKeyId: env. R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID ,
secretAccessKey: env. R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY ,
});
// Generate a presigned PUT URL valid for 1 hour
const url = new URL (
"https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/my-bucket/image.png" ,
);
url.searchParams. set ( "X-Amz-Expires" , "3600" );
const signed = await r2. sign ( new Request (url, { method: "PUT" }), {
aws: { signQuery: true },
});
// Return the signed URL to the client — they can PUT directly to R2
return Response. json ({ url: signed.url });
}, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
For full presigned URL documentation including GET, PUT, and security best practices, refer to
Presigned URLs.
Use S3-compatible SDKs to upload objects. You will need your
account ID and R2 API token.
import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;
import { readFile } from "node:fs/promises" ;
const S3 = new S3Client ({
region: "auto" ,
endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
},
});
const fileContent = await readFile ( "./image.png" );
const response = await S3 . send (
new PutObjectCommand ({
Bucket: "my-bucket" ,
Key: "image.png" ,
Body: fileContent,
ContentType: "image/png" ,
}),
); console. log ( `Uploaded successfully. ETag: ${ response . ETag }` );
import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;
import { readFile } from "node:fs/promises" ;
const S3 = new S3Client ({
region: "auto" ,
endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
},
});
const fileContent = await readFile ( "./image.png" );
const response = await S3 . send (
new PutObjectCommand ({
Bucket: "my-bucket" ,
Key: "image.png" ,
Body: fileContent,
ContentType: "image/png" ,
}),
); console. log ( `Uploaded successfully. ETag: ${ response . ETag }` );
import boto3
s3 = boto3.client(
service_name = "s3" ,
endpoint_url = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" ,
aws_access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
aws_secret_access_key = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
region_name = "auto" ,
)
with open ( "./image.png" , "rb" ) as f:
response = s3.put_object(
Bucket = "my-bucket" ,
Key = "image.png" ,
Body = f,
ContentType = "image/png" ,
) print ( f "Uploaded successfully. ETag: { response[ 'ETag' ] } " )
Most S3 SDKs handle multipart uploads automatically when the file exceeds a configurable threshold. The examples below show both automatic (high-level) and manual (low-level) approaches.
Automatic multipart upload
The SDK splits the file and uploads parts in parallel.
import { S3Client } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;
import { Upload } from "@aws-sdk/lib-storage" ;
import { createReadStream } from "node:fs" ;
const S3 = new S3Client ({
region: "auto" ,
endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
},
});
const upload = new Upload ({
client: S3 ,
params: {
Bucket: "my-bucket" ,
Key: "large-file.bin" ,
Body: createReadStream ( "./large-file.bin" ),
},
// Upload parts in parallel (default: 4)
leavePartsOnError: false ,
});
upload. on ( "httpUploadProgress" , ( progress ) => {
console. log ( `Uploaded ${ progress . loaded ?? 0 } bytes` );
});
const result = await upload. done (); console. log ( `Upload complete. ETag: ${ result . ETag }` );
import { S3Client } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;
import { Upload } from "@aws-sdk/lib-storage" ;
import { createReadStream } from "node:fs" ;
const S3 = new S3Client ({
region: "auto" ,
endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
},
});
const upload = new Upload ({
client: S3 ,
params: {
Bucket: "my-bucket" ,
Key: "large-file.bin" ,
Body: createReadStream ( "./large-file.bin" ),
},
leavePartsOnError: false ,
});
upload. on ( "httpUploadProgress" , ( progress ) => {
console. log ( `Uploaded ${ progress . loaded ?? 0 } bytes` );
});
const result = await upload. done (); console. log ( `Upload complete. ETag: ${ result . ETag }` );
import boto3
s3 = boto3.client(
service_name = "s3" ,
endpoint_url = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" ,
aws_access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
aws_secret_access_key = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
region_name = "auto" ,
)
# upload_file automatically uses multipart for large files.
# For better throughput with large objects, use the manual multipart example below.
s3.upload_file(
Filename = "./large-file.bin" ,
Bucket = "my-bucket" ,
Key = "large-file.bin" , )
Use the low-level API when you need full control over part sizes or upload order.
import {
S3Client,
CreateMultipartUploadCommand,
UploadPartCommand,
CompleteMultipartUploadCommand,
AbortMultipartUploadCommand,
type CompletedPart,
} from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;
import { createReadStream, statSync } from "node:fs" ;
const S3 = new S3Client ({
region: "auto" ,
endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
},
});
const bucket = "my-bucket" ;
const key = "large-file.bin" ;
const partSize = 10 * 1024 * 1024 ; // 10 MiB per part
// Step 1: Create the multipart upload
const { UploadId } = await S3 . send (
new CreateMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key }),
);
try {
const fileSize = statSync ( "./large-file.bin" ).size;
const partCount = Math. ceil (fileSize / partSize);
const parts : CompletedPart [] = [];
// Step 2: Upload each part
for ( let i = 0 ; i < partCount; i ++ ) {
const start = i * partSize;
const end = Math. min (start + partSize, fileSize);
const { ETag } = await S3 . send (
new UploadPartCommand ({
Bucket: bucket,
Key: key,
UploadId,
PartNumber: i + 1 ,
Body: createReadStream ( "./large-file.bin" , { start, end: end - 1 }),
ContentLength: end - start,
}),
);
parts. push ({ PartNumber: i + 1 , ETag });
}
// Step 3: Complete the upload
await S3 . send (
new CompleteMultipartUploadCommand ({
Bucket: bucket,
Key: key,
UploadId,
MultipartUpload: { Parts: parts },
}),
);
console. log ( "Multipart upload complete." );
} catch (err) {
// Abort on failure to clean up incomplete parts
try {
await S3 . send (
new AbortMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key, UploadId }),
);
} catch (_abortErr) {
// Best-effort cleanup — the original error is more important
}
throw err; }
import {
S3Client,
CreateMultipartUploadCommand,
UploadPartCommand,
CompleteMultipartUploadCommand,
AbortMultipartUploadCommand,
} from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;
import { createReadStream, statSync } from "node:fs" ;
const S3 = new S3Client ({
region: "auto" ,
endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
},
});
const bucket = "my-bucket" ;
const key = "large-file.bin" ;
const partSize = 10 * 1024 * 1024 ; // 10 MiB per part
// Step 1: Create the multipart upload
const { UploadId } = await S3 . send (
new CreateMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key }),
);
try {
const fileSize = statSync ( "./large-file.bin" ).size;
const partCount = Math. ceil (fileSize / partSize);
const parts = [];
// Step 2: Upload each part
for ( let i = 0 ; i < partCount; i ++ ) {
const start = i * partSize;
const end = Math. min (start + partSize, fileSize);
const { ETag } = await S3 . send (
new UploadPartCommand ({
Bucket: bucket,
Key: key,
UploadId,
PartNumber: i + 1 ,
Body: createReadStream ( "./large-file.bin" , { start, end: end - 1 }),
ContentLength: end - start,
}),
);
parts. push ({ PartNumber: i + 1 , ETag });
}
// Step 3: Complete the upload
await S3 . send (
new CompleteMultipartUploadCommand ({
Bucket: bucket,
Key: key,
UploadId,
MultipartUpload: { Parts: parts },
}),
);
console. log ( "Multipart upload complete." );
} catch (err) {
// Abort on failure to clean up incomplete parts
try {
await S3 . send (
new AbortMultipartUploadCommand ({ Bucket: bucket, Key: key, UploadId }),
);
} catch (_abortErr) {
// Best-effort cleanup — the original error is more important
}
throw err; }
import boto3
import math
import os
from concurrent.futures import ThreadPoolExecutor
s3 = boto3.client(
service_name = "s3" ,
endpoint_url = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" ,
aws_access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
aws_secret_access_key = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
region_name = "auto" ,
)
bucket = "my-bucket"
key = "large-file.bin"
file_path = "./large-file.bin"
part_size = 16 * 1024 * 1024 # 16 MiB per part
max_workers = 10 # Number of parallel upload threads
# Step 1: Create the multipart upload
upload_id = None
mpu = s3.create_multipart_upload( Bucket = bucket, Key = key)
upload_id = mpu[ "UploadId" ]
def upload_part (part_number, data):
response = s3.upload_part(
Bucket = bucket,
Key = key,
UploadId = upload_id,
PartNumber = part_number,
Body = data,
)
return { "PartNumber" : part_number, "ETag" : response[ "ETag" ]}
try :
file_size = os.path.getsize(file_path)
part_count = math.ceil(file_size / part_size)
# Step 2: Upload parts in parallel
with ThreadPoolExecutor( max_workers = max_workers) as pool:
futures = []
with open (file_path, "rb" ) as f:
for i in range (part_count):
data = f.read(part_size)
futures.append(pool.submit(upload_part, i + 1 , data))
parts = [future.result() for future in futures]
# Step 3: Complete the upload
s3.complete_multipart_upload(
Bucket = bucket,
Key = key,
UploadId = upload_id,
MultipartUpload = { "Parts" : parts},
)
print ( "Multipart upload complete." )
except Exception :
# Abort on failure to clean up incomplete parts
if upload_id:
try :
s3.abort_multipart_upload( Bucket = bucket, Key = key, UploadId = upload_id)
except Exception :
pass # Best-effort cleanup — the original error is more important raise
For client-side uploads where users upload directly to R2 without going through your server, generate a presigned PUT URL. Your server creates the URL and the client uploads to it — no API credentials are exposed to the client.
import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;
import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner" ;
const S3 = new S3Client ({
region: "auto" ,
endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
},
});
const presignedUrl = await getSignedUrl (
S3 ,
new PutObjectCommand ({
Bucket: "my-bucket" ,
Key: "user-upload.png" ,
ContentType: "image/png" ,
}),
{ expiresIn: 3600 }, // Valid for 1 hour
);
console. log (presignedUrl); // Return presignedUrl to the client
import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ;
import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner" ;
const S3 = new S3Client ({
region: "auto" ,
endpoint: `https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
secretAccessKey: "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
},
});
const presignedUrl = await getSignedUrl (
S3 ,
new PutObjectCommand ({
Bucket: "my-bucket" ,
Key: "user-upload.png" ,
ContentType: "image/png" ,
}),
{ expiresIn: 3600 }, // Valid for 1 hour
);
console. log (presignedUrl); // Return presignedUrl to the client
import boto3
s3 = boto3.client(
service_name = "s3" ,
endpoint_url = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" ,
aws_access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ,
aws_secret_access_key = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ,
region_name = "auto" ,
)
presigned_url = s3.generate_presigned_url(
"put_object" ,
Params = {
"Bucket" : "my-bucket" ,
"Key" : "user-upload.png" ,
"ContentType" : "image/png" ,
},
ExpiresIn = 3600 , # Valid for 1 hour
)
print (presigned_url) # Return presigned_url to the client
For full presigned URL documentation, refer to
Presigned URLs.
Refer to R2's
S3 API documentation for all supported S3 API methods.
Rclone is a command-line tool for managing files on cloud storage. Rclone works well for uploading multiple files from your local machine or copying data from other cloud storage providers. ↗
To use rclone, install it onto your machine using their official documentation -
Install rclone. ↗
Upload files with the
rclone copy command:
# Upload a single file
rclone copy /path/to/local/image.png r2:bucket_name
# Upload everything in a directory rclone copy /path/to/local/folder r2:bucket_name
Verify the upload with
rclone ls:
rclone ls r2:bucket_name
For more information, refer to our
rclone example.
Note
Wrangler supports uploading files up to 315 MB and only allows one object at a time. For large files or bulk uploads, use
rclone or another S3-compatible tool.
Use
Wrangler to upload objects. Run the :
r2 object put command
wrangler r2 object put test-bucket/image.png --file=image.png
You can set the
Content-Type (MIME type),
Content-Disposition,
Cache-Control and other HTTP header metadata through optional flags.
Minimum part size: 5 MiB (except for the last part)
Maximum part size: 5 GiB
Maximum number of parts: 10,000
All parts except the last must be the same size
Incomplete upload lifecycles
Incomplete multipart uploads are automatically aborted after 7 days by default. You can change this by
configuring a custom lifecycle policy.
ETags for objects uploaded via multipart differ from those uploaded with a single
PUT. The ETag of each part is the MD5 hash of that part's contents. The ETag of the completed multipart object is the hash of the concatenated binary MD5 sums of all parts, followed by a hyphen and the number of parts.
For example, if a two-part upload has part ETags
bce6bf66aeb76c7040fdd5f4eccb78e6 and
8165449fc15bbf43d3b674595cbcc406, the completed object's ETag will be
f77dc0eecdebcd774a2a22cb393ad2ff-2.
Full reference for the R2 Workers API including put(), createMultipartUpload(), and more.
Supported S3 API operations and R2-specific behavior.
Generate temporary upload and download URLs for client-side access.
Configure automatic cleanup of incomplete multipart uploads.