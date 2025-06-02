 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Provision with Okta

Set up your Okta SCIM application

  1. In the Okta dashboard, go to Applications > Applications.
  2. Select Browse App Catalog.
  3. Locate and select SCIM 2.0 Test App (OAuth Bearer Token).
  4. Select Add Integration and name your integration.
  5. Enable the following options:
    • Do not display application icon to users
    • Do not display application icon in the Okta Mobile App
  6. Disable Automatically log in when user lands on login page.
  7. Select Next, then select Done.

Integrate the Cloudflare API

  1. In your integration page, go to Provisioning > Configure API Integration.
  2. Enable Enable API Integration.
  3. In SCIM 2.0 Base URL, enter: https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountID>/scim/v2, substituting accountID for your Cloudflare Account ID.
  4. In the OAuth Bearer Token field, enter your API token value.
  5. Deselect Import Groups.

Configure user & group sync in Okta

  1. In Provisioning to App, select Edit.
  2. Enable Create Users and Deactivate Users. Select Save.
  3. Select Done.
  4. In the Assignments tab, add the users you want to synchronize with Cloudflare dashboard. You can add users in batches by assigning a group. If a user is removed from the application assignment via either direct user assignment or removed from the group that was assigned to the app, this will trigger a deprovisioning event from Okta to Cloudflare.
  5. In the Push Groups tab, add the Okta groups you want to synchronize with Cloudflare dashboard. View these Okta groups in the dashboard under Manage Account > Manage members > Members > User Groups.

To verify the integration, select View Logs in the Okta SCIM application, and check the Audit Logs in the Cloudflare dashboard by navigating to Manage Account > Audit Log.

This will provision all of the users in the group(s) affected to your Cloudflare account with "minimal account access."