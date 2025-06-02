Provision with Okta

Note Important Update: Cloudflare now supports native User Groups for enhanced access control. This new feature replaces the previous method of directly assigning Cloudflare roles based on IdP group mappings (identified by the pattern CF-<accountID> - <Role Name> ), which is deprecated as of June 2nd, 2025. Update your SCIM configurations using the instructions below to utilize User Groups for seamless provisioning.

Set up your Okta SCIM application

In the Okta dashboard, go to Applications > Applications. Select Browse App Catalog. Locate and select SCIM 2.0 Test App (OAuth Bearer Token). Select Add Integration and name your integration. Enable the following options: Do not display application icon to users

Do not display application icon in the Okta Mobile App Disable Automatically log in when user lands on login page. Select Next, then select Done.

Integrate the Cloudflare API

Note The Update User Attributes option is not supported.

In your integration page, go to Provisioning > Configure API Integration. Enable Enable API Integration. In SCIM 2.0 Base URL, enter: https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountID>/scim/v2 , substituting accountID for your Cloudflare Account ID. In the OAuth Bearer Token field, enter your API token value. Deselect Import Groups.

Configure user & group sync in Okta

In Provisioning to App, select Edit. Enable Create Users and Deactivate Users. Select Save. Select Done. In the Assignments tab, add the users you want to synchronize with Cloudflare dashboard. You can add users in batches by assigning a group. If a user is removed from the application assignment via either direct user assignment or removed from the group that was assigned to the app, this will trigger a deprovisioning event from Okta to Cloudflare. In the Push Groups tab, add the Okta groups you want to synchronize with Cloudflare dashboard. View these Okta groups in the dashboard under Manage Account > Manage members > Members > User Groups.

Note You must have opted into the Cloudflare User Groups Public Beta to synchronize groups from Okta to Cloudflare. Refer to the User Groups documentation for more information.

To verify the integration, select View Logs in the Okta SCIM application, and check the Audit Logs in the Cloudflare dashboard by navigating to Manage Account > Audit Log.

This will provision all of the users in the group(s) affected to your Cloudflare account with "minimal account access."