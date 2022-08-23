Off - SSL/TLS encryption modes

Setting your encryption mode to Off (not recommended) redirects any HTTPS request to plaintext HTTP.

​​ Use when

Cloudflare does not recommend setting your encryption mode to Off.

​​ Required setup

There is no required setup for this option.

When you set your encryption mode to Off, your application:

Leaves your visitors and your application vulnerable to attacks.

Will be marked as "not secure" by Chrome and other browsers, reducing visitor trust.

Will be penalized in SEO rankings.