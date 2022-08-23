Off - SSL/TLS encryption modes

Cloudflare Docs
SSL/TLS
Setting your encryption mode to Off (not recommended) redirects any HTTPS request to plaintext HTTP.

With an encryption mode of Off, your application does not encrypt traffic between the visitor and Cloudflare or between Cloudflare and your server.

​​ Use when

Cloudflare does not recommend setting your encryption mode to Off.

​​ Required setup

There is no required setup for this option.

​​ Limitations

When you set your encryption mode to Off, your application: