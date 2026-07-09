Off - SSL/TLS encryption modes

Setting your encryption mode to Off (not recommended) redirects any HTTPS request to plaintext HTTP.
flowchart LR accTitle: No SSL/TLS Encryption accDescr: With an encryption mode of Off, your application does not encrypt traffic between the visitor and Cloudflare or between Cloudflare and your server. A[Visitor] <--Unencrypted--> B((Cloudflare))<--Unencrypted--> C[(Origin server)]
Cloudflare does not recommend setting your encryption mode to Off.
To change your encryption mode in the dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.Go to Overview ↗
-
Choose an encryption mode.
To adjust your encryption mode with the API, send a
PATCH request with
ssl as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to your desired setting (
off,
flexible,
full,
strict, or
origin_pull).
When you set your encryption mode to Off, your application:
- Leaves your visitors and your application vulnerable to attacks ↗.
- Will be marked as "not secure" by Chrome and other browsers, reducing visitor trust.
- Will be penalized in SEO rankings ↗.
When you set your SSL/TLS encryption mode to Off, you will not see the options for Always Use HTTPS or Onion Routing.
Authenticated Origin Pull does not work when your SSL/TLS encryption mode is set to Off or Flexible.