Off - SSL/TLS encryption modes

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Off (no encryption)

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Setting your encryption mode to Off (not recommended) redirects any HTTPS request to plaintext HTTP.

    flowchart LR
        accTitle: No SSL/TLS Encryption
        accDescr: With an encryption mode of Off, your application does not encrypt traffic between the visitor and Cloudflare or between Cloudflare and your server.
        A[Visitor] <--Unencrypted--> B((Cloudflare))<--Unencrypted--> C[(Origin server)]

Use when

Cloudflare does not recommend setting your encryption mode to Off.

Required setup

To change your encryption mode in the dashboard:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.

    Go to Overview ↗

  2. Choose an encryption mode.

To adjust your encryption mode with the API, send a PATCH request with ssl as the setting name in the URI path, and the value parameter set to your desired setting (off, flexible, full, strict, or origin_pull).

Limitations

When you set your encryption mode to Off, your application:

Incompatible settings

When you set your SSL/TLS encryption mode to Off, you will not see the options for Always Use HTTPS or Onion Routing.

Authenticated Origin Pull does not work when your SSL/TLS encryption mode is set to Off or Flexible.


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