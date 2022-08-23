Off - SSL/TLS encryption modes
Setting your encryption mode to Off (not recommended) redirects any HTTPS request to plaintext HTTP.
Use when
Cloudflare does not recommend setting your encryption mode to Off.
Required setup
There is no required setup for this option.
Limitations
When you set your encryption mode to Off, your application:
- Leaves your visitors and your application vulnerable to attacks.
- Will be marked as “not secure” by Chrome and other browsers, reducing visitor trust.
- Will be penalized in SEO rankings.