Create a Cloudflare account

1 min read

To create a new Cloudflare account:

Sign up External link icon Open external link on the Cloudflare dashboard. To secure your account, enable two-factor authentication. If you have a Cloudflare contact (Enterprise only), ask them to set up your account as a multi-user organization. Account members will need: Access permissions to view or edit applications for your private network.

to view or edit applications for your private network. Gateway permissions to view or edit policies for your applications.

to view or edit policies for your applications. PII permissions to view user information in network activity logs.

​​ Best practices

If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as [email protected] .

This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.