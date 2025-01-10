SolidStart
Solid ↗ is an open-source web application framework focused on generating performant applications with a modern developer experience based on JSX.
In this guide, you will create a new Solid application implemented via SolidStart ↗ (Solid's meta-framework) and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
Use the
create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Solid's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.
To use
create-cloudflare to create a new Solid project, run the following command:
You will be prompted to select a starter. Choose any of the available options. You will then be asked if you want to enable Server Side Rendering. Reply
yes. Finally, you will be asked if you want to use TypeScript, choose either
yes or
no.
create-cloudflare will then install dependencies, including the Wrangler CLI and the SolidStart Cloudflare Pages adapter, and ask you setup questions.
After you have installed your project dependencies, start your application:
In order to configure SolidStart so that it can be deployed to Cloudflare pages, update its config file like so:
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git ↗. If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook ↗ on how to set up Git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys ↗ on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Refer to the GitHub documentation ↗ and Git documentation ↗ for more information.
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new ↗. After creating a new repository, go to your newly created project directory to prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
If you use
create-cloudflare(C3) ↗ to create your new Solid project, C3 will install all dependencies needed for your project and prompt you to deploy your project via the CLI. If you deploy, your site will be live and you will be provided with a deployment URL.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git.
- Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in Set up builds and deployments, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
dist
After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing
npm, your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your Solid repository, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, to preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Solid site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.