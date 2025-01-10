Solid ↗ is an open-source web application framework focused on generating performant applications with a modern developer experience based on JSX.

In this guide, you will create a new Solid application implemented via SolidStart ↗ (Solid's meta-framework) and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

Create a new project

Use the create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Solid's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.

To use create-cloudflare to create a new Solid project, run the following command:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-solid-app --framework=solid Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-solid-app --framework=solid Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest my-solid-app --framework=solid

You will be prompted to select a starter. Choose any of the available options. You will then be asked if you want to enable Server Side Rendering. Reply yes . Finally, you will be asked if you want to use TypeScript, choose either yes or no .

create-cloudflare will then install dependencies, including the Wrangler CLI and the SolidStart Cloudflare Pages adapter, and ask you setup questions.

After you have installed your project dependencies, start your application:

Terminal window npm run dev

SolidStart Cloudflare configuration

Note If using create-cloudflare (C3) ↗, you can bypass adding an adapter as C3 automatically installs any necessary adapters and configures them when creating your project.

In order to configure SolidStart so that it can be deployed to Cloudflare pages, update its config file like so:

import { defineConfig } from "@solidjs/start/config"; export default defineConfig({ server: { preset: "cloudflare-pages", rollupConfig: { external: ["node:async_hooks"] } } });

Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git ↗. If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook ↗ on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys ↗ on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation ↗ and Git documentation ↗ for more information.

Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new ↗. After creating a new repository, go to your newly created project directory to prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

Terminal window git init git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-gh-username>/<repository-name> git add . git commit -m "Initial commit" git branch -M main git push -u origin main

Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy via the create-cloudflare CLI (C3)

If you use create-cloudflare (C3) ↗ to create your new Solid project, C3 will install all dependencies needed for your project and prompt you to deploy your project via the CLI. If you deploy, your site will be live and you will be provided with a deployment URL.

Deploy via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in Set up builds and deployments, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory dist

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing npm , your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it.

Note For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Solid repository, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, to preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Solid site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.