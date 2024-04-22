Cloudflare Docs
Version Management
Cloudflare Docs
Version Management
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Version Management
  3. Reference
  4. Available configurations

Available configurations

When you use Version Management, you can edit various configurations, such as WAF custom rules and Cache.

Generally, you are allowed to edit all zone-level configurations except for the following:

​​ Limitations

Version Management does not currently support or have limited support for the following products or features:

API Shield
  • Some API Shield configurations are not cloned when a new zone version is created.
  • Customers are allowed to opt-in to remove the UI block that prevents enabling Version Management.
Authenticated Origin Pull
  • Authenticated Origin Pull does not work with Zone Versioning.
  • Accessing your domain from an allowlisted IP returns a Cloudflare 520 error.
Cache
  • Cache configurations are versioned, but cache keys are not.
  • Caching a new URL on staging would cache it for production as well.
  • Purging cache on staging would purge it on production too.
  • Promoting a new version to production would wipe all exiting cache.
Cache Rules when used with Cloudflare Images
  • Image Resizing does not work with the additional_cacheable_ports Cache Rule setting and Zone Versioning.
  • If you use additional_cacheable_ports with Image Resizing, the image will be resized every time it is requested and will result in low performance.
Workers Cache API
  • Workers Cache API does not work with Version Management.
  • If you use the Workers Cache API with Zone Versioning, you might encounter unexpected caching behaviours.
China Network
  • Regardless of the version deployed to production, traffic in China will always target the root zone.
  • Other incompatibility issues with Access and ICP licenses.
Cloudflare API
Domain-scoped Roles
  • Domain-scoped Roles apply only to your root zone.
  • Once a new version is created, these roles do not copy over and they lose access to versions.
Image Transformations
Network Error Logging
Security Insights
  • Security Insights are not shown when Zone Versioning is enabled and the first version is deployed to production.
Terraform
  • Zone Version Management does not currently support Terraform.
  • Customers should either use Terraform or Version Management.
WAF Attack Score
  • WAF Attack Score configurations are not cloned when a new zone version is created.
Waiting Room
  • Waiting Room users active on the site may be placed back in the queue.
  • Waiting Room users in the queue may lose their place in line.
  • Traffic may exceed limits.
Wrangler
  • If a version has a Worker route, it might disappear when a Worker is deployed via Wrangler.
  • If two versions have the same custom domains, the Worker might randomly choose between them.