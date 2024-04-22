Available configurations
When you use Version Management, you can edit various configurations, such as WAF custom rules and Cache.
Generally, you are allowed to edit all zone-level configurations except for the following:
Limitations
Version Management does not currently support or have limited support for the following products or features:
API Shield
- Some API Shield configurations are not cloned when a new zone version is created.
- Customers are allowed to opt-in to remove the UI block that prevents enabling Version Management.
Authenticated Origin Pull
- Authenticated Origin Pull does not work with Zone Versioning.
- Accessing your domain from an allowlisted IP returns a Cloudflare 520 error.
Cache
- Cache configurations are versioned, but cache keys are not.
- Caching a new URL on staging would cache it for production as well.
- Purging cache on staging would purge it on production too.
- Promoting a new version to production would wipe all exiting cache.
Cache Rules when used with Cloudflare Images
- Image Resizing does not work with the
additional_cacheable_ports Cache Rule setting and Zone Versioning.
- If you use
additional_cacheable_ports with Image Resizing, the image will be resized every time it is requested and will result in low performance.
Workers Cache API
- Workers Cache API does not work with Version Management.
- If you use the Workers Cache API with Zone Versioning, you might encounter unexpected caching behaviours.
China Network
- Regardless of the version deployed to production, traffic in China will always target the root zone.
- Other incompatibility issues with Access and ICP licenses.
Cloudflare API
Domain-scoped Roles
- Domain-scoped Roles apply only to your root zone.
- Once a new version is created, these roles do not copy over and they lose access to versions.
Image Transformations
Network Error Logging
Security Insights
- Security Insights are not shown when Zone Versioning is enabled and the first version is deployed to production.
Terraform
- Zone Version Management does not currently support Terraform.
- Customers should either use Terraform or Version Management.
WAF Attack Score
- WAF Attack Score configurations are not cloned when a new zone version is created.
Waiting Room
- Waiting Room users active on the site may be placed back in the queue.
- Waiting Room users in the queue may lose their place in line.
- Traffic may exceed limits.
Wrangler
- If a version has a Worker route, it might disappear when a Worker is deployed via Wrangler.
- If two versions have the same custom domains, the Worker might randomly choose between them.