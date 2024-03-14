Breakout Traffic

Breakout Traffic allows you to define which applications should bypass Cloudflare’s security filtering, and go directly to the Internet. This is a per-site configuration. You need to configure Breakout Traffic for each of your existing sites.

​​ Add an application

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Select Magic WAN > Sites. Select the site you want to configure > Edit. Go to Breakout Traffic. Select Add. Select one or more applications that should bypass Cloudflare filtering from the list. You can also use the search box. Select Add applications.

The application’s traffic will now go directly to the Internet and bypass Cloudflare filtering.

​​ Delete an application