Breakout Traffic
Breakout Traffic allows you to define which applications should bypass Cloudflare’s security filtering, and go directly to the Internet. This is a per-site configuration. You need to configure Breakout Traffic for each of your existing sites.
Add an application
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
- Select Magic WAN > Sites.
- Select the site you want to configure > Edit.
- Go to Breakout Traffic.
- Select Add.
- Select one or more applications that should bypass Cloudflare filtering from the list. You can also use the search box.
- Select Add applications.
The application’s traffic will now go directly to the Internet and bypass Cloudflare filtering.
Delete an application
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
- Select Magic WAN > Sites.
- Select the site you want to configure > Edit.
- Go to Breakout Traffic.
- Find the application you want to delete, and select the three dots next to it. Select Remove.
- (Optional) If you have several pages of applications, you can use the search box to quickly find the application you are looking for.