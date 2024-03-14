Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Magic WAN
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. ...
  6. Application-aware policies
  7. Breakout traffic

Breakout Traffic

Breakout Traffic allows you to define which applications should bypass Cloudflare’s security filtering, and go directly to the Internet. This is a per-site configuration. You need to configure Breakout Traffic for each of your existing sites.

​​ Add an application

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
  2. Select Magic WAN > Sites.
  3. Select the site you want to configure > Edit.
  4. Go to Breakout Traffic.
  5. Select Add.
  6. Select one or more applications that should bypass Cloudflare filtering from the list. You can also use the search box.
  7. Select Add applications.

The application’s traffic will now go directly to the Internet and bypass Cloudflare filtering.

​​ Delete an application

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
  2. Select Magic WAN > Sites.
  3. Select the site you want to configure > Edit.
  4. Go to Breakout Traffic.
  5. Find the application you want to delete, and select the three dots next to it. Select Remove.
  6. (Optional) If you have several pages of applications, you can use the search box to quickly find the application you are looking for.