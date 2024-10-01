The Dropbox integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Dropbox account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Dropbox Business plan (Standard, Advanced, Enterprise, or Education)

Access to a Dropbox Business account with Team admin permissions

Integration permissions

For the Dropbox integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Dropbox permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

account_info.read

files.metadata.read

files.content.read

sharing.read

team_info.read

team_data.member

team_data.governance.write

team_data.governance.read

files.team_metadata.read

members.read

groups.read

sessions.list

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Dropbox API Permissions documentation ↗.

Security findings

The Dropbox integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

File and folder sharing

Identify files and folders that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Dropbox: File publicly accessible with edit access 7fefad57-371b-4f27-b1f0-7d500c863bd0 Critical Dropbox: File shared company-wide with edit access 265ed167-435c-4626-99ba-2fafd766c096 High Dropbox: File publicly accessible with view access e8c057e4-d6ce-431b-9d03-d9aadff610d4 High Dropbox: Shared link create policy set to default 'Public' 0afabc9a-3a98-4a67-941a-d1f0ce0cfbfe High Dropbox: File shared company-wide with view access 02a14d67-27fa-4621-a280-1a25925d506f Medium Dropbox: Folder shared company-wide with edit access ac4da5b9-ddb0-4285-ba52-2ba4de43b530 Medium Dropbox: Shared folder policy set to default 'Anyone' 5d479ad5-d0f1-4c8f-b439-a39b399fe6c5 Medium Dropbox: Group creation policy set to 'Admins and Members' 6f54b5eb-6867-490e-b823-08e91878eb40 Medium Dropbox: Folder join policy set to 'Can join folders shared by Anyone' e5ffaecc-f61a-4019-a54f-2e5ac882d3f3 Medium Dropbox: Folder member policy set to 'Can share folders with Anyone' 99d4a2af-12ec-43a1-9630-27ac4adf625c Medium Dropbox: Shared link create policy set to default 'Team-wide' a3d02f04-4372-4ae3-99f9-e2caccee6e76 Low

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Finding type Severity Description File Publicly Accessible Read and Write with DLP Profile match Critical A Dropbox file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read or write. File Publicly Accessible Read Only with DLP Profile match Critical A Dropbox file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read. File Shared Company Wide Read and Write with DLP Profile match Medium A Dropbox file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions. File Shared Company Wide Read Only with DLP Profile match Medium A Dropbox file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.

Suspicious applications

Detect when suspicious Dropbox applications are linked by members.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Dropbox: Suspicious application linked by member 8384c58c-1fc2-4caa-9836-c8ede7ca440d High

User access and account misconfigurations

Flag user access issues, including users misusing accounts or not following best practices.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Dropbox: Admin user with unverified secondary email cebb4104-1235-4049-a664-9fcd003ece71 Medium Dropbox: Admin user with restricted directory access 19378bb3-a3b7-4ee5-8ea7-39eec0a2ca7c Medium Dropbox: User with unverified email 2b5804f7-4888-4872-a85a-a64805d10654 Medium Dropbox: Invited user 44d34aab-82fb-4a60-8e35-d7a75cfc789c Low Dropbox: Suspended user e356cfe6-97e6-4e30-9cb9-4a42a387844e Low Dropbox: User with secondary email configured 4bbb795a-cd34-41ba-865d-9bf9de61a592 Low