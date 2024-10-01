Dropbox
The Dropbox integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Dropbox account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
- A Dropbox Business plan (Standard, Advanced, Enterprise, or Education)
- Access to a Dropbox Business account with Team admin permissions
For the Dropbox integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Dropbox permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:
account_info.read
files.metadata.read
files.content.read
sharing.read
team_info.read
team_data.member
team_data.governance.write
team_data.governance.read
files.team_metadata.read
members.read
groups.read
sessions.list
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Dropbox API Permissions documentation ↗.
The Dropbox integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
Identify files and folders that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Dropbox: File publicly accessible with edit access
7fefad57-371b-4f27-b1f0-7d500c863bd0
|Critical
|Dropbox: File shared company-wide with edit access
265ed167-435c-4626-99ba-2fafd766c096
|High
|Dropbox: File publicly accessible with view access
e8c057e4-d6ce-431b-9d03-d9aadff610d4
|High
|Dropbox: Shared link create policy set to default 'Public'
0afabc9a-3a98-4a67-941a-d1f0ce0cfbfe
|High
|Dropbox: File shared company-wide with view access
02a14d67-27fa-4621-a280-1a25925d506f
|Medium
|Dropbox: Folder shared company-wide with edit access
ac4da5b9-ddb0-4285-ba52-2ba4de43b530
|Medium
|Dropbox: Shared folder policy set to default 'Anyone'
5d479ad5-d0f1-4c8f-b439-a39b399fe6c5
|Medium
|Dropbox: Group creation policy set to 'Admins and Members'
6f54b5eb-6867-490e-b823-08e91878eb40
|Medium
|Dropbox: Folder join policy set to 'Can join folders shared by Anyone'
e5ffaecc-f61a-4019-a54f-2e5ac882d3f3
|Medium
|Dropbox: Folder member policy set to 'Can share folders with Anyone'
99d4a2af-12ec-43a1-9630-27ac4adf625c
|Medium
|Dropbox: Shared link create policy set to default 'Team-wide'
a3d02f04-4372-4ae3-99f9-e2caccee6e76
|Low
These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.
|Finding type
|Severity
|Description
|File Publicly Accessible Read and Write with DLP Profile match
|Critical
|A Dropbox file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read or write.
|File Publicly Accessible Read Only with DLP Profile match
|Critical
|A Dropbox file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read.
|File Shared Company Wide Read and Write with DLP Profile match
|Medium
|A Dropbox file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions.
|File Shared Company Wide Read Only with DLP Profile match
|Medium
|A Dropbox file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.
Detect when suspicious Dropbox applications are linked by members.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Dropbox: Suspicious application linked by member
8384c58c-1fc2-4caa-9836-c8ede7ca440d
|High
Flag user access issues, including users misusing accounts or not following best practices.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Dropbox: Admin user with unverified secondary email
cebb4104-1235-4049-a664-9fcd003ece71
|Medium
|Dropbox: Admin user with restricted directory access
19378bb3-a3b7-4ee5-8ea7-39eec0a2ca7c
|Medium
|Dropbox: User with unverified email
2b5804f7-4888-4872-a85a-a64805d10654
|Medium
|Dropbox: Invited user
44d34aab-82fb-4a60-8e35-d7a75cfc789c
|Low
|Dropbox: Suspended user
e356cfe6-97e6-4e30-9cb9-4a42a387844e
|Low
|Dropbox: User with secondary email configured
4bbb795a-cd34-41ba-865d-9bf9de61a592
|Low