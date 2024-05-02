Kinsta

Cloudflare partners with Kinsta to provide Kinsta customers’ websites with Cloudflare’s performance and security benefits.

If you use Kinsta and also have a Cloudflare Enterprise plan, you can use your own Cloudflare Zone to proxy web traffic to your Zone first, then Kinsta’s (the SaaS Provider) Zone second. This configuration option is called Orange-to-Orange (O2O).

WAF

Bot Management

Waiting Room

​​ How it works

For additional detail about how traffic routes when O2O is enabled, refer to How O2O works.

Kinsta customers can enable O2O on any Cloudflare zone plan; Cloudflare support for O2O setups is only available for Enterprise customers.

To enable O2O for a specific hostname within a Cloudflare zone, create a Proxied CNAME DNS record with your Kinsta site name as the target. Kinsta’s domain addition setup will walk you through other validation steps.

Type Name Target Proxy status CNAME <YOUR_HOSTNAME> sitename.hosting.kinsta.cloud Proxied

​​ Product compatibility

When a hostname within your Cloudflare Zone has O2O enabled, you assume additional responsibility for the traffic on that hostname because you can now configure various Cloudflare products to affect that traffic. Some of the Cloudflare products compatible with O2O are:

For a full list of compatible products and potential limitations, refer to Product compatibility.

​​ Additional support

If you are a Kinsta customer and have set up your own Cloudflare Zone with O2O enabled on specific hostnames, contact your Cloudflare Account Team or Cloudflare Support for help resolving issues in your own Zone.

Cloudflare will turn to Kinsta if there are technical issues that Cloudflare cannot resolve.

​​ Resolving SSL errors using Cloudflare Managed Certificates

If you encounter SSL errors when attempting to activate a Cloudflare Managed Certificate, verify if you have a CAA record on your domain name with command dig +short example.com CAA .