Cloudflare SSO

You can use your Cloudflare account as the single sign-on (SSO) authentication scheme to log in to the Area 1 dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Select Sign in with Cloudflare. You will be redirected to your Cloudflare account to log in.
  3. Select Allow to allow Area 1 to make changes to your Cloudflare account. You will be redirected to Area 1 dashboard.
  4. Enter your Area 1’s email address to log in.

You can now use your Cloudflare account as a single sign-on authentication scheme to log in to Area 1. The next time you access the Area 1 dashboard, just select Sign in with Cloudflare to log in.