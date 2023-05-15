StringDecoder
The
node:string_decoder is a legacy utility module that predates the WHATWG standard TextEncoder and TextDecoder API. In most cases, you should use
TextEncoder and
TextDecoder instead.
StringDecoder is available in the Workers runtime primarily for compatibility with existing npm packages that rely on it.
StringDecoder can be accessed using:
const { StringDecoder } = require('node:string_decoder'); const decoder = new StringDecoder('utf8');
const cent = Buffer.from([0xC2, 0xA2]);console.log(decoder.write(cent));
const euro = Buffer.from([0xE2, 0x82, 0xAC]);console.log(decoder.write(euro));
Refer to the Node.js documentation for
string_decoder for more information.