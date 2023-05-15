StringDecoder

To use Node.js APIs in your Worker, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your wrangler.toml file.

The node:string_decoder External link icon Open external link is a legacy utility module that predates the WHATWG standard TextEncoder and TextDecoder API. In most cases, you should use TextEncoder and TextDecoder instead. StringDecoder is available in the Workers runtime primarily for compatibility with existing npm packages that rely on it. StringDecoder can be accessed using:

const { StringDecoder } = require ( 'node:string_decoder' ) ; const decoder = new StringDecoder ( 'utf8' ) ; const cent = Buffer . from ( [ 0xC2 , 0xA2 ] ) ; console . log ( decoder . write ( cent ) ) ; const euro = Buffer . from ( [ 0xE2 , 0x82 , 0xAC ] ) ; console . log ( decoder . write ( euro ) ) ;