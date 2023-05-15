Cloudflare Docs
StringDecoder

The node:string_decoder is a legacy utility module that predates the WHATWG standard TextEncoder and TextDecoder API. In most cases, you should use TextEncoder and TextDecoder instead. StringDecoder is available in the Workers runtime primarily for compatibility with existing npm packages that rely on it. StringDecoder can be accessed using:

const { StringDecoder } = require('node:string_decoder'); 
const decoder = new StringDecoder('utf8');



const cent = Buffer.from([0xC2, 0xA2]);
console.log(decoder.write(cent));



const euro = Buffer.from([0xE2, 0x82, 0xAC]);
console.log(decoder.write(euro));

Refer to the Node.js documentation for string_decoder for more information.