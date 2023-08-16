Gateway locations

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Gateway > DNS Locations .

Choose a name for your DNS location.

Cloudflare will prefill the Source IPv4 Address based on the network you are on. Enterprise customers have the option of manually entering IPs.

You do not need the IPv4 address field if:

Your DNS location only uses IPv6.

Users will be sending all DNS requests from this location using DNS over HTTPS via a browser.

You will be deploying the WARP client .

If any of the above apply to your case, select Delete.