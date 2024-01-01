 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Product features

Advanced nameservers

Link: Advanced nameservers

Feature availability

GraphQL DNS analytics

Advanced nameservers analytics are accessible by GraphQL

  • Free: No
  • Pro: No
  • Business: No
  • Enterprise: Yes

CNAME flattening

Link: CNAME flattening

Feature availability

  • Free: Yes
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

Can customize

Pro plans and above can customize

  • Free: No
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

Custom nameservers

Link: Custom nameservers

Feature availability

  • Free: No
  • Pro: No
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

DNS analytics

Link: DNS analytics

Feature availability

  • Free: Yes
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

Historical time

  • Free: 6 hours
  • Pro: 24 hours
  • Business: 7 days
  • Enterprise: 30 days

DNSSEC

Link: DNSSEC

Feature availability

  • Free: Yes
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

DNS Firewall

Link: DNS Firewall

Feature availability

  • Free: No
  • Pro: No
  • Business: No
  • Enterprise: Paid add-on

Full zone setup

Link: Full zone setup

Feature availability

  • Free: Yes
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

Partial zone setup

Link: Partial zone setup

Feature availability

  • Free: No
  • Pro: No
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

DNS record comments

Link: DNS record comments

Feature availability

  • Free: Yes
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

Character limit

  • Free: 100
  • Pro: 500
  • Business: 500
  • Enterprise: 500

Comments per record

  • Free: 1
  • Pro: 1
  • Business: 1
  • Enterprise: 1

DNS record tags

Link: DNS record tags

Feature availability

  • Free: No
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

Name character limit
(everything before the colon)

  • Free: N/A
  • Pro: 32
  • Business: 32
  • Enterprise: 32

Value character limit
(everything after the colon)

  • Free: N/A
  • Pro: 100
  • Business: 100
  • Enterprise: 100

Tags per record

  • Free: N/A
  • Pro: 20
  • Business: 20
  • Enterprise: 20

DNS zone transfers

Link: DNS zone transfers

Feature availability

  • Free: No
  • Pro: No
  • Business: No
  • Enterprise: Yes

Subdomain zone setup

Link: Subdomain zone setup

Feature availability

  • Free: No
  • Pro: No
  • Business: No
  • Enterprise: Yes

Subdomain delegation

Link: Subdomain delegation

Feature availability

  • Free: Yes
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

Reverse zones

Link: Reverse zones

Feature availability

  • Free: Yes
  • Pro: Yes
  • Business: Yes
  • Enterprise: Yes

 
import { ProductFeatures } from "~/components"


<ProductFeatures id="dns" />
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal Cookie Settings