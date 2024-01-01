Product features
Advanced nameservers
Link: Advanced nameservers
Feature availability
- Free: No
- Pro: No
- Business: No
- Enterprise: Included with Foundation DNS
GraphQL DNS analytics
Advanced nameservers analytics are accessible by GraphQL
- Free: No
- Pro: No
- Business: No
- Enterprise: Yes
CNAME flattening
Link: CNAME flattening
Feature availability
- Free: Yes
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
Can customize
Pro plans and above can customize
- Free: No
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
Custom nameservers
Link: Custom nameservers
Feature availability
- Free: No
- Pro: No
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
DNS analytics
Link: DNS analytics
Feature availability
- Free: Yes
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
Historical time
- Free: 6 hours
- Pro: 24 hours
- Business: 7 days
- Enterprise: 30 days
DNSSEC
Link: DNSSEC
Feature availability
- Free: Yes
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
DNS Firewall
Link: DNS Firewall
Feature availability
- Free: No
- Pro: No
- Business: No
- Enterprise: Paid add-on
Full zone setup
Link: Full zone setup
Feature availability
- Free: Yes
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
Partial zone setup
Link: Partial zone setup
Feature availability
- Free: No
- Pro: No
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
DNS record comments
Link: DNS record comments
Feature availability
- Free: Yes
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
Character limit
- Free: 100
- Pro: 500
- Business: 500
- Enterprise: 500
Comments per record
- Free: 1
- Pro: 1
- Business: 1
- Enterprise: 1
DNS record tags
Link: DNS record tags
Feature availability
- Free: No
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
Name character limit
(everything before the colon)
- Free: N/A
- Pro: 32
- Business: 32
- Enterprise: 32
Value character limit
(everything after the colon)
- Free: N/A
- Pro: 100
- Business: 100
- Enterprise: 100
Tags per record
- Free: N/A
- Pro: 20
- Business: 20
- Enterprise: 20
DNS zone transfers
Link: DNS zone transfers
Feature availability
- Free: No
- Pro: No
- Business: No
- Enterprise: Yes
Subdomain zone setup
Link: Subdomain zone setup
Feature availability
- Free: No
- Pro: No
- Business: No
- Enterprise: Yes
Subdomain delegation
Link: Subdomain delegation
Feature availability
- Free: Yes
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes
Reverse zones
Link: Reverse zones
Feature availability
- Free: Yes
- Pro: Yes
- Business: Yes
- Enterprise: Yes