Product features

Advanced nameservers analytics are accessible by GraphQL

Pro plans and above can customize

DNS record tags

Feature availability

Free: No

No Pro: Yes

Yes Business: Yes

Yes Enterprise: Yes

Name character limit

(everything before the colon)

Free: N/A

N/A Pro: 32

32 Business: 32

32 Enterprise: 32

Value character limit

(everything after the colon)

Free: N/A

N/A Pro: 100

100 Business: 100

100 Enterprise: 100

Tags per record