Manage accounts
Each customer or team that uses Cloudflare should have their own account. This ensures proper security and access of resources. Each account acts as a container of zones and other resources. Depending on your needs, you may even provision multiple accounts for a single customer or team.
When you create an account with the Tenant API, your Cloudflare user owns that account from creation, ongoing management, and finally deletion.
Create account
To create an account, make a
POST request to the
/accounts endpoint and include the following values:
name
string
- The name of the account that is displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard.
type
enum
- Valid values are
standard(default) and
enterprise. For self-serve customers, use
standard. For enterprise customers, use
enterprise.
- Valid values are
Request
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts' \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \-H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \-d '{ "name": "<ACCOUNT_NAME>", "type": "standard" }'
A successful request will return an HTTP status of
200 and the following response body:
Response
{ "result": { "id": "2bab6ace8c72ed3f09b9eca6db1396bb", "name": "<Account Name>", "type": "standard", "settings": { "enforce_twofactor": false } }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Fetch account
To view any accounts owned by your Cloudflare user, send a
GET request to the
/accounts endpoint.
You will get back a list of all the accounts you have created plus any accounts your user already had access to.
Request
curl -X GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts \-H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \-H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \
Response
{ "result": [ { "id": "a34bd6cc645a31486aa2ef71f1b9afb6", "name": "My Personal Account", "settings": { "enforce_twofactor": false } }, { "id": "1b16db169c9cb7853009857198fae1b9", "name": "Created Account", "settings": { "enforce_twofactor": false } } ], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 20, "total_pages": 1, "count": 2, "total_count": 2 }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Update account
To update an account, send a
PUT request to the
/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID> endpoint.
Delete account
To delete an account you have created, send a
DELETE request to the
/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID> endpoint.
Account deletion is permanent and will delete any zones or other resources under the account.
Request
curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID> \-H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \-H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \
A successful request will return the id to confirm the operation:
Response
{ "result": { "id": "1b16db169c9cb7853009857198fae1b9" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}