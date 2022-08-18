Manage accounts

Each customer or team that uses Cloudflare should have their own account. This ensures proper security and access of resources. Each account acts as a container of zones and other resources. Depending on your needs, you may even provision multiple accounts for a single customer or team.

When you create an account with the Tenant API, your Cloudflare user owns that account from creation, ongoing management, and finally deletion.

​​ Create account

To create an account, make a POST request to the /accounts endpoint and include the following values: name string The name of the account that is displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard.

type enum Valid values are standard (default) and enterprise . For self-serve customers, use standard . For enterprise customers, use enterprise .



Request curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \ -H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \ -d '{ "name": "<ACCOUNT_NAME>", "type": "standard" }'

A successful request will return an HTTP status of 200 and the following response body:

Response { "result" : { "id" : "2bab6ace8c72ed3f09b9eca6db1396bb" , "name" : "<Account Name>" , "type" : "standard" , "settings" : { "enforce_twofactor" : false } } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Fetch account

To view any accounts owned by your Cloudflare user, send a GET External link icon Open external link request to the /accounts endpoint.

You will get back a list of all the accounts you have created plus any accounts your user already had access to.

Request curl -X GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts \ -H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \ -H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \

Response { "result" : [ { "id" : "a34bd6cc645a31486aa2ef71f1b9afb6" , "name" : "My Personal Account" , "settings" : { "enforce_twofactor" : false } } , { "id" : "1b16db169c9cb7853009857198fae1b9" , "name" : "Created Account" , "settings" : { "enforce_twofactor" : false } } ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 20 , "total_pages" : 1 , "count" : 2 , "total_count" : 2 } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

To update an account, send a PUT External link icon Open external link request to the /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID> endpoint.

​​ Delete account

To delete an account you have created, send a DELETE request to the /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID> endpoint.

Account deletion is permanent and will delete any zones or other resources under the account.

Request curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID> \ -H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \ -H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \

A successful request will return the id to confirm the operation: