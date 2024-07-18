Cloudflare Docs
Disable Brotli compression for all requests of a zone

The following example rule will disable Brotli compression for all incoming requests of a given zone. The only available compression algorithm will be Gzip.

When incoming requests match

  • All incoming requests

Then

  • Compression options: Custom
  • Define a custom order for compression types: Gzip

If the client does not support Gzip compression, the response will be uncompressed.

​​ Example API request

The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID {ruleset_id}) for the http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset operation:

curl --request PUT \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \

--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \

--header "Content-Type: application/json" \

--data '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "expression": "true",
      "action": "compress_response",
      "action_parameters": {
        "algorithms": [
          { "name": "gzip" }
        ]
      }
    }
  ]
}'