Disable Brotli compression for all requests of a zone

The following example rule will disable Brotli compression for all incoming requests of a given zone. The only available compression algorithm will be Gzip.

When incoming requests match All incoming requests Then Compression options : Custom

: Custom Define a custom order for compression types: Gzip

If the client does not support Gzip compression, the response will be uncompressed.

​​ Example API request

The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID {ruleset_id} ) for the http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset API link label Open API docs link operation: