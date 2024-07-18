Disable Brotli compression for all requests of a zone
The following example rule will disable Brotli compression for all incoming requests of a given zone. The only available compression algorithm will be Gzip.
When incoming requests match
- All incoming requests
Then
- Compression options: Custom
- Define a custom order for compression types:
Gzip
If the client does not support Gzip compression, the response will be uncompressed.
Example API request
The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID
{ruleset_id}) for the
http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset operation:
curl --request PUT \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "true", "action": "compress_response", "action_parameters": { "algorithms": [ { "name": "gzip" } ] } } ]}'