Full (strict) - SSL/TLS encryption modes

When you set your encryption mode to Full (strict), Cloudflare does everything in Full mode but also enforces more stringent requirements for origin certificates.

​​ Use when

For the best security, choose Full (strict) mode whenever possible (unless you are an Enterprise customer).

Your origin needs to be able to support an SSL certificate that is:

Unexpired, meaning the certificate notBeforeDate < now() < notAfterDate.

Issued by a publicly trusted certificate authority External link icon Open external link or Cloudflare’s Origin CA .

or . Contains a Common Name (CN) or Subject Alternative Name (SAN) that matches the requested or target hostname.

​​ Required setup

Before enabling Full (strict) mode, make sure your origin allows HTTPS connections on port 443 and presents a certificate matching the requirements above. Otherwise, your visitors may experience a 526 error External link icon Open external link .