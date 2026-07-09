When you set your encryption mode to Full (strict), Cloudflare does everything in Full mode but also enforces more stringent requirements for origin certificates.
flowchart LR accTitle: Full - Strict SSL/TLS Encryption accDescr: With an encryption mode of Full (strict), your application encrypts traffic going to and coming from Cloudflare. A[Visitor] <--Encrypted--> B((Cloudflare))<--Encrypted--> C[("Origin server (verified) #9989;")]
For the best security, choose Full (strict) mode whenever possible (unless you are an Enterprise customer).
Your origin needs to be able to support an SSL certificate that is:
- Unexpired, meaning the certificate presents
notBeforeDate < now() < notAfterDate.
- Issued by a publicly trusted certificate authority ↗ or Cloudflare’s Origin CA.
- Contains a Common Name (CN) or Subject Alternative Name (SAN) that matches the requested or target hostname.
Before enabling Full (strict) mode, make sure your origin:
- Allows HTTPS connections on port
443.
- Presents a certificate matching the requirements above.
Otherwise, your visitors may experience a 526 error.
To change your encryption mode in the dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.Go to Overview ↗
-
Choose an encryption mode.
To adjust your encryption mode with the API, send a
PATCH request with
ssl as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to your desired setting (
off,
flexible,
full,
strict, or
origin_pull).
Depending on your origin configuration, you may have to adjust settings to avoid Mixed Content errors or redirect loops.