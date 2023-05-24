Get account details

To retreive a list of accounts associated with a Tenant details, send a GET request to the /tenants/<tenant-tag>/accounts endpoint. You can find the Tenant tag and all Tenants associated with the user with the Tenant Details API. The Tenant Accounts API also requires pagination passed as query parameters:

page number Page number of accounts list response, indexed from 1

per_page number Number of accounts to display per page

order string (optional) Order by a specific column, has to be a valid top-level key from the response direction number (optional) 0 for ascending or 1 for descending, is 0 by default

