Get account details

Get account detailsAn Account will contain various settings, resources, and subscriptions to products for users. Each Tenant can have multiple associated accounts.
To retreive a list of accounts associated with a Tenant details, send a
GET request to the
/tenants/<tenant-tag>/accounts endpoint. You can find the Tenant tag and all Tenants associated with the user with the Tenant Details API. The Tenant Accounts API also requires pagination passed as query parameters:
page
number
- Page number of accounts list response, indexed from 1
per_page
number
- Number of accounts to display per page
order
string
(optional) Order by a specific column, has to be a valid top-level key from the response
direction
number
- (optional) 0 for ascending or 1 for descending, is 0 by default
Request
curl -X GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/tenants/<tenant-tag>/accounts?page=1&per_page=10' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \
-H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \
A successful request will return an HTTP status of
200 and a response body containing account information and feature flags for all accounts managed by the Tenant.