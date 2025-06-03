Accessing your bucket from Cloudflare Workers

Chapters
Related content
If you want to dive into detail, refer to the following pages:
In this video, you will set up a Cloudflare Workers project and connect it to an existing or new R2 bucket. You will secure file uploads using authentication tokens, configure the Wrangler settings, and enable Smart Tiered Cache for optimal performance. Finally, you will deploy and test your serverless API to upload and retrieve files such as podcast episodes.
Chapters
Related content
If you want to dive into detail, refer to the following pages: