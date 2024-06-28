Bring your own CA for mTLS
This page explains how you can manage mTLS using client certificates that have not been issued by Cloudflare CA.
This is especially useful if you already have mTLS implemented and client certificates are already installed on devices.
Availability
- Currently, you can only manage your uploaded CA via API, and the hostname associations are not reflected on the dashboard.
- This process is only available on Enterprise accounts.
- Each Enterprise account can upload up to five CAs. This quota does not apply to CAs uploaded through Cloudflare Access.
CA certificate requirements
- The CA certificate can be from a publicly trusted CA or self-signed.
- In the certificate
Basic Constraints, the attribute
CAmust be set to
TRUE.
- The certificate must use one of the signature algorithms listed below:
Allowed signature algorithms
x509.SHA1WithRSA
x509.SHA256WithRSA
x509.SHA384WithRSA
x509.SHA512WithRSA
x509.ECDSAWithSHA1
x509.ECDSAWithSHA256
x509.ECDSAWithSHA384
x509.ECDSAWithSHA512
Set up mTLS with your CA
- Use the Upload mTLS certificate endpoint to upload the CA root certificate.
ca
boolean
- Set to
trueto indicate that the certificate is a CA certificate.
- Set to
certificates
string
- Insert content from the
.pemfile associated with the CA certificate, formatted as a single string with
\nreplacing the line breaks.
- Insert content from the
name
string
- Indicate a unique name for your CA certificate.
- Take note of the certificate ID (
id) that is returned in the API response.
- Use the Replace Hostname Associations endpoint to enable mTLS in each hostname that should use the CA for mTLS validation. Use the following parameters:
hostnames
array
List the hostnames that will be using the CA for client certificate validation.
mtls_certificate_id
string
Indicate the certificate ID obtained from the previous step.
(Optional) Since this process is API-only, and hostnames that use your uploaded CA certificate are not listed on the dashboard, you can make a GET request with the
mtls_certificate_idas a query parameter to confirm the hostname association.
Create a custom rule to enforce client certificate validation. You can do this via the dashboard or via API.
"expression": "(http.host in {\"<HOSTNAME_1>\" \"<HOSTNAME_2>\"} and not cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified)", "action": "block"
Delete an uploaded CA
If you want to remove a CA that you have previously uploaded, you must first remove any hostname associations that it has.
- Make a request to the Replace Hostname Associations endpoint, with an empty array for
hostnamesand specifying your CA certificate ID in
mtls_certificate_id:
"hostnames": [], "mtls_certificate_id": "<CERTIFICATE_ID>"
- Use the Delete mTLS certificate endpoint to delete the certificate.