Availability The Outlook (FedRAMP) CASB integration requires a special entitlement on your account. To request access, contact your account team.

The Outlook (FedRAMP) integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription

Global admin role ↗ or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365

Integration permissions

Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

Security findings

The Outlook (FedRAMP) integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

Calendar sharing

Get alerted when calendars in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: Calendar shared externally 7d2d9b00-3871-4abf-9e65-f29cf00c428b Low

Email administrator settings

Discover suspicious or insecure email configurations in your Microsoft domain. Missing SPF and DMARC records make it easier for bad actors to spoof email, while SPF records configured to another domain can be a potential warning sign of malicious activity.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: Domain SPF record allows any IP address 27893e48-663e-43f9-83d4-c158c50259d0 High Microsoft: Domain SPF record not present 009093d9-43df-45a2-bdc6-2f35fc3a0c71 Medium Microsoft: Domain DMARC record not present bb3d3760-2c4e-4161-9164-cff92e809f9c Medium Microsoft: Domain DMARC not enforced a020d87d-332b-49d1-acc3-16c19d72fba4 Medium Microsoft: Domain DMARC not enforced for subdomains 1837a549-4d4e-4101-917c-e9a4036e0c08 Medium Microsoft: Domain DMARC only partially enforced 943414ed-7c79-4d17-a253-8d73f34dcc1d Medium Microsoft: Domain not verified dd1e9aba-57ee-4cf1-a895-dd2f1fc166a7 Medium Microsoft: App certification expires within 90 Days d5ede282-0339-4983-88f3-849ac59ba840 Low

Email forwarding

Get alerted when users set their email to be forwarded externally. This can either be a sign of unauthorized activity, or an employee unknowingly sending potentially sensitive information to a personal email.