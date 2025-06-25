In this tutorial, you will learn to deliver SUSPICIOUS and BULK messages to the user's junk email folder, and MALICIOUS , SPAM , and SPOOF messages to the Administrative Quarantine (this requires an administrator to release the emails).

Configure anti-spam policies

To configure anti-spam policies:

Open the Microsoft 365 Defender console ↗. Go to Email & collaboration > Policies & rules. Select Threat policies. Under Policies, select Anti-spam. Select the Anti-spam inbound policy (Default) text (not the checkbox). In Actions, scroll down and select Edit actions. Set the following conditions and actions (you might need to scroll up or down to find them):

Spam : Move messages to Junk Email folder.

: Move messages to Junk Email folder. High confidence spam : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : _AdminOnlyAccessPolicy_.

: Quarantine message. Phishing : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : _AdminOnlyAccessPolicy_.

: Quarantine message. High confidence phishing : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : _AdminOnlyAccessPolicy_.

: Quarantine message. Retain spam in quarantine for this many days : Default is 15 days. Email Security recommends 15-30 days. Select the spam actions in the above step.

: Default is 15 days. Email Security recommends 15-30 days.

Select Save.

Create transport rules

To create the transport rules that will send emails with certain disposition to Email Security: