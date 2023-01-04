Azure integration guide

This tutorial will walk you through the steps for configuring a non-gallery enterprise application within Azure Active Directory to establish a SAML SSO connection with Area 1.

​​ 1. Azure Active Directory configuration

Log in to Azure portal External link icon Open external link and open Enterprise Applications. Select New Application. Select Non-gallery application. Give the application a descriptive name, and select Add. On the application Overview page, select 2. Set up Single Sign On. Select SAML as your single sign-on method. Select the pencil icon to edit the Basic SAML Configuration as follows: Identifier (Entity ID) https://horizon.area1security.com Reply URL (Assertion Consumer Service URL) https://horizon.area1security.com/api/users/saml Sign-On URL Leave blank Relay State Leave blank Logout URL Leave blank Select Save to exit the Basic SAML Configuration. Select the pencil icon to edit SAML Signing Certificate and make the following changes: Signing Option : Select Sign SAML response from the drop-down menu.

: Select Sign SAML response from the drop-down menu. Signing Algorithm: Select SHA-1 from the drop-down menu. Select Save to exit SAML Signing Certificate. Still in the SAML Signing Certificate section, find Federation Metadata XML and select Download. You will need this information for the SSO Configuration in the Area 1 dashboard.

Your Azure configuration is now complete. It should look similar to this:

Now that the application configuration is complete, update User Assignments and Application Properties as needed to ensure that authorized personnel are able to access the new application from their Apps Catalog. Additionally, you may choose to update the application logo image file or the privacy policy URL.

​​ 2. Configure Area 1 to connect to Azure

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). In Users and Actions > Users and Permissions add the email addresses of all your authorized administrators. Go to SSO Settings, and enable Single Sign On. In SSO Enforcement, choose one of the settings according to your specific needs: None : This setting allows each user to choose SSO, or username and password plus 2FA (this is the recommended setting while testing SSO).

: This setting allows each user to choose SSO, or username and password plus 2FA (this is the recommended setting while testing SSO). Admin : This setting will force only the administrator account to use SSO. The user that enables this setting will still be able to log in using username and password plus 2FA. This is a backup, so that your organization does not get locked out of the portal in emergencies.

: This setting will force only the administrator account to use SSO. The user that enables this setting will still be able to log in using username and password plus 2FA. This is a backup, so that your organization does not get locked out of the portal in emergencies. Non-Admin Only: This option will require that all Read only and Read & Write users use SSO to access the portal. Admins will still have the option to use either SSO or username and password plus 2FA. For SAML SSO Domain, enter login.microsoftonline.com . In Metadata XML paste the XML metadata you downloaded in the previous step 11. You can open the downloaded file with a text editor to copy all the text. Make sure there are no leading carriage returns or spaces when you copy the text. Your copied text should begin with: <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?><EntityDescriptor ID="_<YOUR_DESCRIPTIOR_ID>" entityID="https://<YOUR_ENTITY_ID> " xmlns="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:metadata">... Select Update Settings to save your configuration.

​​ 3. Test SSO configuration

After completing both the Azure and Area 1 set ups, you can test your SSO access. In this example, the logo for Area 1 has been updated. Verify that the User Assignments and Application Properties of your new Azure AD application have been updated accordingly to ensure that authorized personnel are able to access the new application from their Office 365/Azure Apps Catalog page. Application logos and privacy policy URL can also be updated as needed.

Log in to your Office 365 portal External link icon Open external link . Select All Apps. Navigate to Settings > SSO. Locate the Area 1 Horizon application (or whichever name you gave your application), and select it to initiate your SSO login with Area 1. If you configured everything correctly, you should be signed in to the Area 1 Portal and redirected to the dashboard.

If you have trouble connecting your Azure account to Area 1, make sure that:

The user exists in the Area 1 dashboard.

The Identifier and Reply URLs in Azure AD are correct (refer to Basic SAML Configuration in step 7 of Azure Active Directory configuration ).

and in Azure AD are correct (refer to in step 7 of ). Sign SAML response and SHA-1 are selected in Azure AD (refer to SAML Signing Certificate in step 9 of Azure Active Directory configuration .

and are selected in Azure AD (refer to in step 9 of . The SAML SSO Domain is set correctly in the Area 1 dashboard (refer to step 6 in Configure Area 1 to connect to Azure ).

). The name ID identifier is set to Email Address.