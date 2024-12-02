Tunnel diagnostic logs

Cloudflare Tunnel generates a set of diagnostic logs that can be used to troubleshoot issues with cloudflared . A diagnostic report collects data from a single instance of cloudflared running on the local machine.

Get diagnostic logs

The steps for getting diagnostic logs depend on your cloudflared deployment environment.

Prerequisites

cloudflared version 2024.12.2 or later installed on the host

Host environment

These instructions apply to remotely-managed and locally-managed tunnels running directly on the host machine.

(Linux only) To include network diagnostics in the logs, allow the cloudflared user to create RAW and PACKET sockets without root permissions: Terminal window sudo setcap cap_net_raw+ep /usr/bin/traceroute && sudo setcap cap_net_raw+ep /usr/bin/traceroute If you do not set cap_net_raw , then traceroute data will be unavailable. Get diagnostic logs: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag If multiple instances of cloudflared are running on the same host, specify the metrics server IP and port for the instance you want to diagnose. For example: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --metrics 127.0.0.1:20241

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Docker

cloudflared reads diagnostic data from the tunnel metrics server. To get diagnostic logs, the metrics server must be exposed from the Docker container and reachable from the host machine.

Determine the metrics server port for the cloudflared instance running in Docker. Ensure the container is deployed with port forwarding enabled. The diagnostic feature will request information from the Docker instance using local port 20241 , therefore you should forward port 20241 to the container port obtained in Step 1: Terminal window docker run -d -p 20241:<metrics_port> docker.io/cloudflare/cloudflared tunnel ... Verify that you can reach the metrics server address from the Docker host environment: curl localhost:20241/diag/tunnel This command should return a JSON: { " tunnelID " : "ef96b330-a7f5-4bce-a00e-827ce5be077f" , " connectorID " : "d236670a-9f74-422f-adf1-030f5c5f0523" , " connections " : [ { " isConnected " : true , " protocol " : 1 , " edgeAddress " : "198.41.192.167" }, { " isConnected " : true , " protocol " : 1 , " edgeAddress " : "198.41.200.113" , " index " : 1 }, { " isConnected " : true , " protocol " : 1 , " edgeAddress " : "198.41.192.47" , " index " : 2 }, { " isConnected " : true , " protocol " : 1 , " edgeAddress " : "198.41.200.73" , " index " : 3 } ], " icmp_sources " : [ "192.168.1.243" , "fe80::c59:bd4a:e815:ed6" ] } Run the diagnostic using the Docker container ID: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-container-id=<containerID> Alternatively, you can specify the container's name instead of its ID: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-container-id=<containerName> Running the diagnostic command with the container ID allows cloudflared to collect information from the Docker environment such as logs and container details.

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Kubernetes

The diagnostic feature will request data from the tunnel metrics server using ports 20241 to 20245 . You will need to use port forwarding to allow the local cloudflared instance to connect to the metrics server on one of these ports.

Determine the tunnel's metrics server port. Enable port forwarding: Terminal window kubectl port-forward <pod> <diagnostic_port>:<metrics_port> <pod> : Name of the pod where the tunnel is running

: Name of the pod where the tunnel is running <diagnostic_port> is any local port in the range 20241 to 20245 .

is any local port in the range to . <metrics_port> is the Kubernetes pod port for the cloudflared instance you want to diagnose (obtained in Step 1). For example, if you set the metrics server address to 0.0.0.0:12345 : Terminal window kubectl port-forward cloudflared-6d4897585b-r8kfz 20244:12345 Connections made to local port 20244 are forwarded to port 12345 of the pod that is running the tunnel. Run the diagnostic: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-pod-id=<podID> If the pod has multiple applications/services running and cloudflared is not the first in the pod, you must specify either the container ID or name: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-pod-id=<podID> --diag-container-id=<containerName>

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

cloudflared-diag files

The cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip archive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the cloudflared instance being diagnosed ( diagnosee ) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis ( diagnoser ). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.

File name Description Instance cli-configuration.json Tunnel run parameters used when starting the tunnel diagnosee cloudflared_logs.txt Tunnel log file1 diagnosee configuration.json Tunnel configuration parameters diagnosee goroutine.pprof goroutine profile made available by pprof diagnosee heap.pprof heap profile made available by pprof diagnosee metrics.txt Snapshot of Tunnel metrics at the time of diagnosis diagnosee network.txt JSON traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6 diagnoser raw-network.txt Raw traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6 diagnoser systeminformation.json Operating system information and resource usage diagnosee task-result.json Result of each diagnostic task diagnoser tunnelstate.json Tunnel connections at the time of diagnosis diagnosee