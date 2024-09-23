Whisper-large-v3-turbo with Cloudflare Workers AI

In this tutorial you will learn how to:

Transcribe large audio files: Use the Whisper-large-v3-turbo model from Cloudflare Workers AI to perform automatic speech recognition (ASR) or translation.

Use the Whisper-large-v3-turbo model from Cloudflare Workers AI to perform automatic speech recognition (ASR) or translation. Handle large files: Split large audio files into smaller chunks for processing, which helps overcome memory and execution time limitations.

Split large audio files into smaller chunks for processing, which helps overcome memory and execution time limitations. Deploy using Cloudflare Workers: Create a scalable, low‑latency transcription pipeline in a serverless environment.

1: Create a new Cloudflare Worker project

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You will create a new Worker project using the create-cloudflare CLI (C3). C3 ↗ is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.

Create a new project named whisper-tutorial by running:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- whisper-tutorial Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest whisper-tutorial Terminal window yarn create cloudflare whisper-tutorial

Running npm create cloudflare@latest will prompt you to install the create-cloudflare package ↗, and lead you through setup. C3 will also install Wrangler, the Cloudflare Developer Platform CLI.

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World Starter .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

This will create a new whisper-tutorial directory. Your new whisper-tutorial directory will include:

A "Hello World" Worker at src/index.ts .

Worker at . A wrangler.jsonc configuration file.

Go to your application directory:

Terminal window cd whisper-tutorial

2. Connect your Worker to Workers AI

You must create an AI binding for your Worker to connect to Workers AI. Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources, like Workers AI, on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.

To bind Workers AI to your Worker, add the following to the end of your wrangler.toml file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" } } [ ai ] binding = "AI"

Your binding is available in your Worker code on env.AI .

3. Configure Wrangler

In your wrangler file, add or update the following settings to enable Node.js APIs and polyfills (with a compatibility date of 2024‑09‑23 or later):

4. Handle large audio files with chunking

Replace the contents of your src/index.ts file with the following integrated code. This sample demonstrates how to:

(1) Extract an audio file URL from the query parameters.

(2) Fetch the audio file while explicitly following redirects.

(3) Split the audio file into smaller chunks (such as, 1 MB chunks).

(4) Transcribe each chunk using the Whisper-large-v3-turbo model via the Cloudflare AI binding.

(5) Return the aggregated transcription as plain text.

import { Buffer } from "node:buffer" ; import type { Ai } from "workers-ai" ; export interface Env { AI : Ai ; // If needed, add your KV namespace for storing transcripts. // MY_KV_NAMESPACE: KVNamespace; } /** * Fetches the audio file from the provided URL and splits it into chunks. * This function explicitly follows redirects. * * @ param audioUrl - The URL of the audio file. * @ returns An array of ArrayBuffers, each representing a chunk of the audio. */ async function getAudioChunks ( audioUrl : string ) : Promise < ArrayBuffer [] > { const response = await fetch ( audioUrl , { redirect : "follow" } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `Failed to fetch audio: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } const arrayBuffer = await response . arrayBuffer () ; // Example: Split the audio into 1MB chunks. const chunkSize = 1024 * 1024 ; // 1MB const chunks : ArrayBuffer [] = [] ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < arrayBuffer . byteLength ; i += chunkSize ) { const chunk = arrayBuffer . slice ( i , i + chunkSize ) ; chunks . push ( chunk ) ; } return chunks ; } /** * Transcribes a single audio chunk using the Whisper‑large‑v3‑turbo model. * The function converts the audio chunk to a Base64-encoded string and * sends it to the model via the AI binding. * * @ param chunkBuffer - The audio chunk as an ArrayBuffer. * @ param env - The Cloudflare Worker environment, including the AI binding. * @ returns The transcription text from the model. */ async function transcribeChunk ( chunkBuffer : ArrayBuffer , env : Env , ) : Promise < string > { const base64 = Buffer . from ( chunkBuffer , "binary" ) . toString ( "base64" ) ; const res = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/openai/whisper-large-v3-turbo" , { audio : base64 , // Optional parameters (uncomment and set if needed): // task: "transcribe", // or "translate" // language: "en", // vad_filter: "false", // initial_prompt: "Provide context if needed.", // prefix: "Transcription:", } ) ; return res . text ; // Assumes the transcription result includes a "text" property. } /** * The main fetch handler. It extracts the 'url' query parameter, fetches the audio, * processes it in chunks, and returns the full transcription. */ export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Extract the audio URL from the query parameters. const { searchParams } = new URL ( request . url ) ; const audioUrl = searchParams . get ( "url" ) ; if ( ! audioUrl ) { return new Response ( "Missing 'url' query parameter" , { status : 400 } ) ; } // Get the audio chunks. const audioChunks : ArrayBuffer [] = await getAudioChunks ( audioUrl ) ; let fullTranscript = "" ; // Process each chunk and build the full transcript. for ( const chunk of audioChunks ) { try { const transcript = await transcribeChunk ( chunk , env ) ; fullTranscript += transcript + "

" ; } catch ( error ) { fullTranscript += "[Error transcribing chunk]

" ; } } return new Response ( fullTranscript , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

5. Deploy your Worker

Run the Worker locally: Use wrangler's development mode to test your Worker locally:

Terminal window npx wrangler dev

Open your browser and go to http://localhost:8787 ↗, or use curl:

Terminal window curl "http://localhost:8787?url=https://raw.githubusercontent.com/your-username/your-repo/main/your-audio-file.mp3"

Replace the URL query parameter with the direct link to your audio file. (For GitHub-hosted files, ensure you use the raw file URL.)

Deploy the Worker: Once testing is complete, deploy your Worker with:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Test the deployed Worker: After deployment, test your Worker by passing the audio URL as a query parameter:

Terminal window curl "https://<your-worker-subdomain>.workers.dev?url=https://raw.githubusercontent.com/your-username/your-repo/main/your-audio-file.mp3"

Make sure to replace <your-worker-subdomain> , your-username , your-repo , and your-audio-file.mp3 with your actual details.

If successful, the Worker will return a transcript of the audio file: