Cloudflare partners with BigCommerce to provide BigCommerce customers’ websites with Cloudflare’s performance and security benefits.

If you use BigCommerce and also have a Cloudflare Enterprise plan, you can use your own Cloudflare accounts to proxy web traffic. This setup option is called orange-to-orange (O2O).

O2O applies both your and BigCommerce’s security settings.

O2O benefits include your own version of Cloudflare’s WAF, Bot Management, and Waiting Room.

Additionally, O2O routing also enables you to take advantage of Cloudflare zones specifically customized for BigCommerce traffic.

​​ How it works

For more details about how O2O is different than other Cloudflare setups, refer to How O2O works.

You can only enable O2O on the Cloudflare Enterprise plan.

To enable O2O on your account, create a CNAME DNS record.

Type Name Target Proxy status CNAME <YOUR_HOSTNAME> shops.mybigcommerce.com Proxied

For more details about a BigCommerce setup, refer to their support guide External link icon Open external link .

​​ Product compatibility

When your zone uses O2O, certain Cloudflare features can interrupt the flow of traffic to your site or display incorrect data to your visitors, including:

For a full list of compatible products and potential limitations, refer to Product compatibility.

​​ Additional support

If you are a BigCommerce customer setting up your own Cloudflare account, contact your Cloudflare account team or Cloudflare Support for help in resolving issues.

Cloudflare will turn to BigCommerce if there are technical issues that Cloudflare cannot resolve.