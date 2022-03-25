Jamf
macOS
The Cloudflare WARP client allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or JumpCloud or any script or management tool that can place a
com.cloudflare.warp.plist file in
/Library/Managed Preferences on a supported macOS device. Additionally, this plist can be wrapped in a
.mobileconfig.
Here is an example plist file with the accepted arguments:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0"> <dict> <key>organization</key> <string>yourorganization</string> <key>auto_connect</key> <integer>1</integer> <key>switch_locked</key> <false /> <key>service_mode</key> <string>warp</string> <key>support_url</key> <string>https://support.example.com</string> </dict>
</plist>
Here is an example
.mobileconfig file with the accepted arguments:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0"> <dict> <key>PayloadContent</key> <array /> <key>PayloadDisplayName</key> <string>Cloudflare WARP</string> <key>PayloadIdentifier</key> <string>cloudflare_warp</string> <key>PayloadOrganization</key> <string>Cloudflare, Ltd.</string> <key>PayloadRemovalDisallowed</key> <false /> <key>PayloadType</key> <string>Configuration</string> <key>PayloadUUID</key> <string>F5046847-2B1C-4DA0-A872-F6E040B1B20E</string> <key>PayloadVersion</key> <integer>1</integer> <key>PayloadContent</key> <array> <dict> <key>PayloadDisplayName</key> <string>Custom</string> <key>PayloadIdentifier</key> <string>com.cloudflare.warp</string> <key>PayloadOrganization</key> <string>Cloudflare Ltd.</string> <key>PayloadType</key> <string>com.apple.ManagedClient.preferences</string> <key>PayloadUUID</key> <string>C2575334-358E-4925-8B29-30B4348D31E3</string> <key>PayloadVersion</key> <integer>1</integer> <key>PayloadEnabled</key> <true /> <key>PayloadContent</key> <dict> <key>com.cloudflare.warp</key> <dict> <key>Forced</key> <array> <dict> <key>mcx_preference_settings</key> <dict> <key>organization</key> <string>yourorganization</string> <key>auto_connect</key> <integer>1</integer> <key>switch_locked</key> <false /> <key>service_mode</key> <string>warp</string> <key>support_url</key> <string>https://support.example.com</string> </dict> </dict> </array> </dict> </dict> </dict> </array> </dict>
</plist>
For a description of each argument and what it means, see deployment parameters .
Click here to download this example
plist. If you manually plan to download the plist file and place it in
/Library/Managed Preferences, convert the plist into into binary format first. To do that:
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the following command:% plutil -convert binary1 com.cloudflare.warp.plist
Click here to download this example
.mobileconfig. Before doing so, you may need to run
uuidgen from your macOS terminal. This will generate a value for
PayloadUUID, which you can use to replace the default value used for
PayloadUUID in the example above.
Upload the package
- Log in to your
jamfcloud.comaccount.
- Navigate to Computer.
- Click All Settings (gear) in the upper right corner.
- Click Computer Management.
- Click Packages.
- Select New.
- Upload the
Cloudflare_WARP.pkgfile. For Display name, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded.
- Click Save to complete the upload.
Create the policy
- Select Computers > Policies on the menu on the left side.
- Click + New.
- Enter a Display name such as
Cloudflare WARP Client.
For Triggers, our recommendation is to select Startup, Login, Enrollment Complete and Recurring Check-in, but you can select the value that works best for your organization.
- Navigate to Packages.
- Click Configure.
- Click Add next to the package you previously uploaded.
- Click Save.
Add a Configuration Profile
- Navigate to Configuration Profiles.
- Click New.
- Enter a name for your new profile, such as Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Scroll through the options list and click on Application & Custom Settings.
- Click Configure.
- In Preference Domain, enter
com.cloudflare.warp.
- Upload a valid plist file. You can start with our example above and modify it for your organization.
- Click Save.
- Navigate to Scope to configure which devices in your organization will receive this profile.
- Click Save.
Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare WARP client.
iOS
The WARP client, known in the App Store as 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet, allows for an automated install via Jamf.
To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need, with the accepted arguments:
<dict> <key>organization</key> <string>yourorganization</string> <key>auto_connect</key> <integer>1</integer> <key>switch_locked</key> <false /> <key>service_mode</key> <string>warp</string> <key>support_url</key> <string>https://support.example.com</string>
</dict>
For a description of each argument and what it means, see deployment parameters .
- Log in to your
jamfcloud.comaccount.
- Navigate to Devices.
- Click Mobile Device Apps.
- Click + New.
- Select App store app or apps purchased in volume.
- Click Next.
- In the search box, enter:
1.1.1.1: Faster Internet.
- Click Next.
- Click Add in the row for 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet by Cloudflare Inc.. To verify that it is the correct application, click on this App Store link.
- Navigate to Scope.
- Specify the devices in your organization that will receive the application.
- Navigate to App Configuration and copy/paste the XML from above.
- Make sure you modify the default XML values to match your Cloudflare for Teams deployment.
- Click Save.
Jamf is now configured to deploy the WARP client.