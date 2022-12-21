Limits
Script limits
Cloudflare provides an unlimited number of scripts for Workers for Platforms customers.
Bindings
You can use Workers bindings with the dynamic dispatch Worker or any namespaced Workers. Your user Workers cannot be defined as Durable Objects. User Workers can have a Durable Objects binding.
Bindings for your dynamic dispatch Worker or any user Workers can be defined on multipart script uploads in the metadata blob.
Tags
You can set a maximum of eight tags per script. Avoid special characters like
, and
& when naming your tag.