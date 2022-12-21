Limits

​​ Script limits

Cloudflare provides an unlimited number of scripts for Workers for Platforms customers. ​​

You can use Workers bindings with the dynamic dispatch Worker or any namespaced Workers. Your user Workers cannot be defined as Durable Objects. User Workers can have a Durable Objects binding.

Bindings for your dynamic dispatch Worker or any user Workers can be defined on multipart script uploads in the metadata blob. Any product-specific limits still apply to your account (for example, the 100 KV namespace limit). You can request adjustments to limits that conflict with your project goals by contacting Cloudflare. To increase a limit, complete the Limit Increase Request Form External link icon Open external link .