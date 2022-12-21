Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Limits

​​ Script limits

Cloudflare provides an unlimited number of scripts for Workers for Platforms customers. ​​

​​ Bindings

You can use Workers bindings with the dynamic dispatch Worker or any namespaced Workers. Your user Workers cannot be defined as Durable Objects. User Workers can have a Durable Objects binding.

Bindings for your dynamic dispatch Worker or any user Workers can be defined on multipart script uploads in the metadata blob.

​​ ​Tags

You can set a maximum of eight tags per script. Avoid special characters like , and & when naming your tag.