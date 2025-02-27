Create a locally-managed tunnel

Follow this step-by-step guide to get your first tunnel up and running using the CLI.

Prerequisites

Before you start, make sure you:

1. Download and install cloudflared

Windows

macOS

Linux

build from source Download cloudflared on your machine. Visit the downloads page to find the right package for your OS. Rename the executable to cloudflared.exe In PowerShell, change directory to your Downloads folder and run .\cloudflared.exe --version . It should output the version of cloudflared . Note that cloudflared.exe could be cloudflared-windows-amd64.exe or cloudflared-windows-386.exe if you have not renamed it. PowerShell PS C:\Users\Administrator\Downloads\cloudflared - stable - windows - amd6 4> .\ cloudflared.exe -- version To download and install cloudflared : Terminal window brew install cloudflared Alternatively, you can download the latest Darwin amd64 release directly. Debian and Ubuntu APT Use the apt package manager to install cloudflared on compatible machines. Add Cloudflare's package signing key: Terminal window sudo mkdir -p --mode=0755 /usr/share/keyrings curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-main.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg > /dev/null Add Cloudflare's apt repo to your apt repositories: Terminal window echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflared any main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflared.list Update repositories and install cloudflared: Terminal window sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install cloudflared RHEL RPM Use the rpm package manager to install cloudflared on compatible machines. Add Cloudflare's repository: Terminal window curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflared-ascii.repo | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/cloudflared.repo Update repositories and install cloudflared: Terminal window sudo yum update && sudo yum install cloudflared Arch Linux cloudflared is in the Arch Linux community repository ↗. Use pacman to install cloudflared on compatible machines. Terminal window pacman -Syu cloudflared Other Alternatively you can download the cloudflared binary or the linux packages to your machine and install manually. Visit the downloads page to find the right package for your OS. To build the latest version of cloudflared from source: Terminal window git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared.git cd cloudflared make cloudflared go install github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/cmd/cloudflared Depending on where you installed cloudflared , you can move it to a known path as well. Terminal window mv /root/cloudflared/cloudflared /usr/bin/cloudflared

2. Authenticate cloudflared

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel login

Running this command will:

Open a browser window and prompt you to log in to your Cloudflare account. After logging in to your account, select your hostname.

Generate an account certificate, the cert.pem file, in the default cloudflared directory.

3. Create a tunnel and give it a name

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel create <NAME>

Running this command will:

Create a tunnel by establishing a persistent relationship between the name you provide and a UUID for your tunnel. At this point, no connection is active within the tunnel yet.

Generate a tunnel credentials file in the default cloudflared directory.

directory. Create a subdomain of .cfargotunnel.com .

From the output of the command, take note of the tunnel's UUID and the path to your tunnel's credentials file.

Confirm that the tunnel has been successfully created by running:

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel list

4. Create a configuration file

In your .cloudflared directory, create a config.yml file using any text editor. This file will configure the tunnel to route traffic from a given origin to the hostname of your choice. Add the following fields to the file:

If you are connecting an application:

url : http://localhost:8000 tunnel : <Tunnel-UUID> credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/<Tunnel-UUID>.json

If you are connecting a private network:

tunnel : <Tunnel-UUID> credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/<Tunnel-UUID>.json warp-routing : enabled : true

Confirm that the configuration file has been successfully created by running: Terminal window cat config.yml

5. Start routing traffic

Now assign a CNAME record that points traffic to your tunnel subdomain: If you are connecting an application, route the service to a public hostname: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel route dns <UUID or NAME> <hostname> If you are connecting a private network, route an IP address or CIDR through the tunnel: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel route ip add <IP/CIDR> <UUID or NAME> Confirm that the route has been successfully established: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel route ip show

6. Run the tunnel

Run the tunnel to proxy incoming traffic from the tunnel to any number of services running locally on your origin.

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel run <UUID or NAME>

If your configuration file has a custom name or is not in the .cloudflared directory, add the --config flag and specify the path.

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel --config /path/your-config-file.yml run <UUID or NAME>

Note Cloudflare Tunnel can install itself as a system service on Linux and Windows and as a launch agent on macOS. For more information, refer to run as a service.

7. Check the tunnel

Your tunnel configuration is complete! If you want to get information on the tunnel you just created, you can run:

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel info <UUID or NAME>

You can now route traffic to your tunnel using Cloudflare DNS or determine who can reach your tunnel with Cloudflare Access.

To secure your origin, you must validate the application token issued by Cloudflare Access. Token validation ensures that any requests which bypass Cloudflare Access (for example, due to a network misconfiguration) are rejected.