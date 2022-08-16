Workspace ONE

Device posture with Workspace ONE requires the Workspace ONE agent and the Cloudflare WARP client to be deployed on your devices. For this integration to function, our service-to-service posture check relies on the serial_number being the same in both clients. Follow the instructions below to set up the posture check.

​​ 1. Obtain Workspace ONE Settings

The following Workspace ONE values are needed to set up the Workspace ONE posture check:

ClientID

Client Secret

REST API URL

Region-Specific token URL

To retrieve those values:

Log in to your Workspace ONE dashboard. Navigate to Groups & Settings > Configurations. Enter OAuth in the search bar labeled Enter a name or category. Select OAuth Client Management in the results. The OAuth Client Management screen displays. Select Add. Enter values for the Name, Description, Organization Group, and Role. Ensure that the Status is Enabled. Select Save. Copy the Client ID and Client Secret to a safe place. To obtain your REST API URL, gp tp Groups & Settings > All Settings > System > Advance > Site URLs > REST API URL. To retrieve the correct Region-Specific Token URL, refer to the VMware documentation External link icon Open external link . Copy the Region-specific token URL to a safe place.

​​ 2. Add Workspace ONE as a service provider

Go to Settings > Devices > Device posture providers and click Add new. Select Workspace ONE. Give your provider a name. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection. Enter the Client ID and Client secret you noted down above. Select a Polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query Workspace ONE for information. Enter the Region-specific token URL and REST API URL you noted down above. Select Save.

To ensure the values have been entered correctly, select Test.

​​ 3. Configure the posture check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the Workspace ONE provider. Configure the Compliance status check. Workspace ONE posture checks work with the Compliance flags External link icon Open external link in Workspace ONE. All compliance tests must pass for the device to be considered compliant. Select Save.

Next, verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.