Create a Configuration Rule in the dashboard

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Rules > Configuration Rules.
  3. Select Create configuration rule.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
  5. Under When incoming requests match, define the rule expression.
  6. Under Then the settings are, define the configuration settings you wish to change for requests matching the rule expression.
  7. To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.