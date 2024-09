Enable Zstandard compression for default content types

The following example rule will turn on Zstandard compression for response content types where Cloudflare applies compression by default. If the client does not support Zstandard compression, it will use Brotli or Gzip compression as a fallback.

When incoming requests match Custom filter expression: Media Type is in text/html, text/richtext, text/plain, text/css, text/x-script, text/x-component, text/x-java-source, text/x-markdown, application/javascript, application/x-javascript, text/javascript, text/js, image/x-icon, image/vnd.microsoft.icon, application/x-perl, application/x-httpd-cgi, text/xml, application/xml, application/rss+xml, application/vnd.api+json, application/x-protobuf, application/json, multipart/bag, multipart/mixed, application/xhtml+xml, font/ttf, font/otf, font/x-woff, image/svg+xml, application/vnd.ms-fontobject, application/ttf, application/x-ttf, application/otf, application/x-otf, application/truetype, application/opentype, application/x-opentype, application/font-woff, application/eot, application/font, application/font-sfnt, application/wasm, application/javascript-binast, application/manifest+json, application/ld+json, application/graphql+json, application/geo+json

Then Compression options : Custom

: Custom Define a custom order for compression types: Zstandard , Brotli , Gzip