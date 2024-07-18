Define a single origin rule using Terraform
The following example defines a single origin rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule overrides the
Host header, the resolved hostname, and the destination port of API requests.
# Change origin for API requests
resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "http_origin_example" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Change origin" description = "" kind = "zone" phase = "http_request_origin"
rules { action = "route" action_parameters { host_header = "example.net" origin { host = "example.net" port = 8000 } } expression = "(http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/\")" description = "Change origin of API requests" enabled = true }
}
Additional resources
For additional guidance on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the following resources:
- Terraform documentation
- Cloudflare Provider for Terraform (reference documentation)