Google Drive (FedRAMP)

The Google Drive (FedRAMP) integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

  • A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan
  • A Google Workspace user with Super Admin privileges and Owner permissions in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project used

Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

Security findings

The Google Drive (FedRAMP) integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

File sharing

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverityDescription
Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with edit access29b01269-025f-4249-b5c1-0b9ec39823e0CriticalA Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read or write.
Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with view accessd5132bc7-4c41-4824-b879-3918bf7f6ee7HighA Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read.
Google Workspace: File shared outside company with edit access71ec135e-3d4c-4d35-a2b7-4fd1e5b65b99HighA Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read and write permissions.
Google Workspace: File shared outside company with view accessd4b231ad-9a8c-40d3-8654-5bd5bb86bf1aMediumA Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read permissions.
Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with edit access0ed79f27-32fd-415a-a919-ea4af3bd25fdMediumA Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions.
Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with view accessa34753f3-aec7-4134-a30b-2ebb1d7e47deMediumA Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverityDescription
Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with edit access with DLP Profile match868a21e9-62b2-4e4a-8150-92cf9eb0c2e3CriticalA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read or write.
Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with view access with DLP Profile matchbfe54b22-5ee5-4ccc-b62b-ea822b34c164HighA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read.
Google Workspace: File shared outside company with edit access with DLP Profile match124cfac5-12c6-4b55-8691-9c11776b365aHighA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone the file is shared to can read.
Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with edit access with DLP Profile match5b2ad0d2-f35f-47a3-96cb-6e8fbb1fcb36MediumA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone in your organization can read or write.
Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with view access with DLP Profile matchb9fa5fef-c1d0-44da-8364-2c0887be0820MediumA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone in your organization can read.
Google Workspace: File shared outside company with view access with DLP Profile matchaebdda6d-ab48-4408-9941-881683972d83MediumA Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone the file is shared to can read.