Google Drive (FedRAMP)
The Google Drive (FedRAMP) integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
- A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan
- A Google Workspace user with Super Admin privileges ↗ and Owner permissions ↗ in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project used
Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.
The Google Drive (FedRAMP) integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Description
|Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with edit access
29b01269-025f-4249-b5c1-0b9ec39823e0
|Critical
|A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read or write.
|Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with view access
d5132bc7-4c41-4824-b879-3918bf7f6ee7
|High
|A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read.
|Google Workspace: File shared outside company with edit access
71ec135e-3d4c-4d35-a2b7-4fd1e5b65b99
|High
|A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read and write permissions.
|Google Workspace: File shared outside company with view access
d4b231ad-9a8c-40d3-8654-5bd5bb86bf1a
|Medium
|A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read permissions.
|Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with edit access
0ed79f27-32fd-415a-a919-ea4af3bd25fd
|Medium
|A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions.
|Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with view access
a34753f3-aec7-4134-a30b-2ebb1d7e47de
|Medium
|A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.
These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Description
|Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with edit access with DLP Profile match
868a21e9-62b2-4e4a-8150-92cf9eb0c2e3
|Critical
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read or write.
|Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with view access with DLP Profile match
bfe54b22-5ee5-4ccc-b62b-ea822b34c164
|High
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read.
|Google Workspace: File shared outside company with edit access with DLP Profile match
124cfac5-12c6-4b55-8691-9c11776b365a
|High
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone the file is shared to can read.
|Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with edit access with DLP Profile match
5b2ad0d2-f35f-47a3-96cb-6e8fbb1fcb36
|Medium
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone in your organization can read or write.
|Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with view access with DLP Profile match
b9fa5fef-c1d0-44da-8364-2c0887be0820
|Medium
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone in your organization can read.
|Google Workspace: File shared outside company with view access with DLP Profile match
aebdda6d-ab48-4408-9941-881683972d83
|Medium
|A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone the file is shared to can read.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-