Getting started

Overview Get your account ID and authentication token Send your first request Provider authentication Integration options REST API Provider-specific endpoints Next steps

In this guide, you will learn how to set up and use your first AI Gateway.

Get your account ID and authentication token

Before making requests, you need two things:

Your Account ID — find it in the Cloudflare dashboard. A Cloudflare API token — create an API token with AI Gateway - Read , AI Gateway - Edit , and Workers AI - Read permissions.

Send your first request

Run the following command to make your first request through AI Gateway. This example calls a Workers AI model, which requires the @cf/ model prefix and the cf-aig-gateway-id header.

# Run `wrangler auth token` to get an auth token to replace $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, # and `wrangler whoami` to replace $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID. curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/chat/completions" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "cf-aig-gateway-id: default" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

The cf-aig-gateway-id: default header routes this Workers AI request through your account's default gateway. If the gateway does not exist, AI Gateway creates it on the first authenticated request. Routing through the gateway provides unified logging, analytics, caching, rate limiting, and security controls. The auto-created gateway uses Standard billing by default. To pay with prepaid AI Gateway credits, set its Workers AI billing setting to Unified billing.

Note For third-party models, you do not need to specify a gateway — AI Gateway uses default as the gateway ID and automatically creates it on the first authenticated request. Workers AI requests always require the cf-aig-gateway-id header. For more details, refer to Default gateway.

Create a gateway manually You can also create gateways manually with a custom name and configuration through the dashboard or API. Go to AI Gateway ↗ Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to AI > AI Gateway. Select Create Gateway. Enter your Gateway name. Note: Gateway name has a 64 character limit. In Workers AI Billing, choose how Workers AI requests through this gateway are billed: Standard billing charges your Cloudflare account at the end of each billing cycle.

charges your Cloudflare account at the end of each billing cycle. Unified billing deducts from your prepaid AI Gateway credit balance in real time. Select Create. To set up an AI Gateway using the API: Create an API token with the following permissions: AI Gateway - Read

AI Gateway - Edit Get your Account ID. Using that API token and Account ID, send a POST request to the Cloudflare API.

Provider authentication

Authenticate with your upstream AI provider using one of the following options:

Unified Billing: Use prepaid AI Gateway credits for Workers AI and supported third-party model providers. Refer to Unified Billing.

Use prepaid AI Gateway credits for Workers AI and supported third-party model providers. Refer to Unified Billing. BYOK (Store Keys): Store your own provider API Keys with Cloudflare, and AI Gateway will include them at runtime. Refer to BYOK.

Store your own provider API Keys with Cloudflare, and AI Gateway will include them at runtime. Refer to BYOK. Request headers: Include your provider API Key in the request headers as you normally would (for example, Authorization: Bearer <OPENAI_API_KEY> ).

Integration options

REST API

Call any model — whether hosted on Cloudflare or by a third-party provider — through the same Cloudflare API. No provider SDKs or API keys needed — authentication and billing are handled through your Cloudflare account. Three endpoints are available: /ai/run for all modalities, /ai/v1/chat/completions for OpenAI SDK compatibility, and /ai/v1/responses for agentic workflows.

# Run `wrangler whoami` to get your account ID to replace $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID, # and `wrangler auth token` to get an auth token to replace $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN. curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/chat/completions" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "openai/gpt-4.1-mini", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?"}] }'

Refer to REST API for details and examples.

Provider-specific endpoints

For direct integration with specific AI providers, use dedicated endpoints that maintain the original provider's API schema while adding AI Gateway features.

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/{provider}

Available providers:

Next steps